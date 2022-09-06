ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Staff, faculty protest a proposal to outsource almost 100 UW-Oshkosh jobs to private company

By Bremen Keasey, Oshkosh Northwestern
 2 days ago
OSHKOSH – Dozens of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh employees marched Tuesday to protest a proposal to outsource grounds and janitorial work to a private, out-of-state company — a move that would affect about 100 workers.

UW-Oshkosh interim Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration Robert Roberts sent an email to custodians and grounds employees Aug. 22 informing them the school was considering contracting with SSC Services — a company based in Knoxville, Tennessee, that works with other UW System campuses, including UW-Green Bay.

Any change would affect UW-Oshkosh's main campus as well as UWO Fox Cities and UWO Fond du Lac. Combined, the three campuses have about 100 custodial employees who provide cleaning and grounds keeping work.

In the email, Roberts said the school has struggled to find and retain employees and the pandemic "exacerbated" the shortage, which is why UW-Oshkosh is looking to outsource the jobs.

According to the email, current employees would "have the option" to work for SSC, which would offer higher pay and a sign-on bonus. But those employees would no longer be eligible for state benefits they currently receive while working for UWO.

Bob Knudsen, a member of UWO's custodial staff who works at Halsey Science Building, said many workers are worried about losing state benefits and frustrated that UWO is considering a "nuclear option" of outsourcing jobs to try to fix a staffing shortage.

University administrative staff held a Q&A session for faculty on Aug. 25. At that meeting, Knudsen said the university said outsourcing jobs wouldn't save money, but the staff believe it could help with retention because of higher salaries.

Knudsen disagrees, and thinks providing a signing bonus would only help get staff until the bonus goes away. He also said he has an issue with working for a company that has to make a profit, feeling it is "philosophically abhorrent" to what UW-Oshkosh values as a public university.

"Working for a sub-contractor will not be as effective," Knudsen said.

The Northwestern reached out to UW-Oshkosh for an interview, but Director of Communications Natalie Johnson declined to make anyone available for questions.

Instead, the university offered a statement via email from Roberts:

"We have not yet entered into contract negotiations with the company. Should we move forward, employees have been informed they would be offered a job with the new company, their salaries would increase with this company and they would receive a sign-on bonus. Each impacted employee would meet with the new company to determine salary and benefit packages."

Knudsen doesn't think hiring a different company would solve staffing shortages and could make the situation worse if current workers quit over concerns about losing their benefits.

UW-Oshkosh faculty, some with the American Federation of Teachers union, joined the march Tuesday to support their fellow employees. The custodial and grounds employees aren't represented by a union.

The protesters began their march from the Culver Family Center toward campus along Wisconsin Street, where cars honked in support.

Gabriel Loiacono, an associate professor of history, said he was marching to stand with his coworkers at the university, especially custodial members who worked what was a "dangerous" job during the pandemic.

Loiacono also said the grounds crew has done a lot of work with faculty and students to focus on sustainability on campus, including growing native prairie plants. If those jobs are outsourced, Loiacono said, that might change the relationship between that group of employees and the rest of the campus community.

"It seems like it would be harder to (build a relationship) with employees from a corporation from far away," Loiacono said.

As the group marched along a mall of UW-Oshkosh's campus behind Reeve Memorial Union, many students and others joined in with chants of "Hey hey. Ho Ho. Keep the jobs at UWO," or cheered as they walked by.

Others talked with Knudsen, who was helping them sign a petition expressing opposition to potentially outsourcing the jobs. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, it had garnered 359 signatures.

The march ended outside Dempsey Hall, where the school's administrative offices are located. That's where the workers chanted, "The people united will never be defeated," to the administration.

Knudsen said he hopes the university will listen and delay any potential decision on outsourcing jobs.

"I'm proud to be a UW-Oshkosh employee," Knudsen said.

Roberts stated in the Aug. 22 email that the university anticipated a decision "in the next few weeks."

Contact Bremen Keasey at 920-570-5614 or bkeasey@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Keasinho.

