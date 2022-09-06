ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 53

todd daugherty
2d ago

we couldnt be run worse-7-11 billion in text theft every yr even though were in the highest five taxed states-yr round lifelong welfare with no requirement to work-400,000 + somalians that were stuffed into one district where others used to live-housing crisis created by them-homeless worse than ever because drugs so easy to get-what have they done that we actually wanted-not much

Reply
26
Alan Witt
2d ago

Ellison absolutely has to be voted out and he kid off the city council too. No more bailing out convicted killers.

Reply
61
Lyn
2d ago

It’s time to see the real. Minnesota democrats have such closed minds they have hurt this state immensely. We have good people that wish to fix the mess…they are republicans. Let us see what these republicans can do!

Reply
18
Related
MinnPost

514 Minnesotans, including 6 cops, on Oath Keepers membership list

This from KMSP-TV, “The names of 514 Minnesotans, including six law enforcement officials, appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group, which is accused of playing a key role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The list is according to a report released Wednesday from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which found hundreds of elected officials, law enforcement, military members and first responders in the U.S. are alleged members of the Oath Keepers extremist group. The report says the total number of Oath Keepers Signups in Minnesota is 514, including one elected official, six law enforcement members, three members of the military, and two first responders. The report does not name the members.”
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff

ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96. The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Virginia, MN
State
Maine State
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Schultz
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Donald Trump
96.7 The River

Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump

UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Crime#Minneapolis Police#Gop#Democratic#Republican#Senate
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

How the police are defunding Minneapolis

Two years since George Floyd was murdered, the MPD is a fiscal disaster. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some of the $193 million...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FUN 104

Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing

We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones

Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates. The recent statewide legalization of certain […] The post Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis city council approves Kristyn Anderson to serve as next city attorney

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kristyn Anderson will serve as Minneapolis city attorney after the city council approved her nomination from Mayor Jacob Frey, city officials announced Thursday morning.Anderson has 22 years of legal practice in government. She served as Minnesota Management Budget's general counsel, enterprise employment law counsel and state ethics officer. "I want nothing more than to give back to this city that has given me so much. I want to help city leaders enact change to improve the lives of the people of Minneapolis," Anderson said in a press release.Before the MMB, Anderson worked at the Minnesota Attorney General's Office in the Civil Litigation Division.Anderson officially starts working as city attorney on Sept. 26.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy