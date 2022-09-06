ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII TV3

Dutch royalty set to visit Texas on Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — Dutch royalty – Queen Máxima – is visiting Texas this week, including both Austin and Houston on Thursday and Friday. The Kingdom of the Netherlands initially reported that King Willem-Alexander would also be visiting, but later stated that the king would not be traveling because he is recovering from pneumonia. His doctors advised that air travel could impede a full recovery.
AUSTIN, TX
KIII TV3

Alligator spotted on the back of a car in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another day in Florida, another common alligator sighting. However, this alligator is seen tied to the back of an SUV. The car was driving on I-95 in Brevard County on Saturday when a person took the picture of the reptile. Although the alligator appears to...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
Jackson, MS
Industry
Jackson, MS
Government
KIII TV3

Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991

AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
TEXAS STATE
KIII TV3

2022 campaign contributions: Who's backing Texas political candidates

AUSTIN, Texas — This election season, Texas political candidates are expected to set new records for spending. So, who's giving the most money to the state's top candidates?. For that answer, KVUE News turned to the Center for Responsive Politics, which has merged with the National Institute on Money in Politics to become OpenSecrets. Their researchers track donations to political candidates, including the top individual donors.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
KIII TV3

5 Texas DPS officers to be investigated in Uvalde shooting response

UVALDE, Texas — Five Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers have now been referred to the state Inspector General's Office for a formal investigation into their actions during the Uvalde school shooting on May 24. KVUE and Austin American-Statesman's reporter Tony Plohetski confirmed the five officers were identified...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy