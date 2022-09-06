Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
KIII TV3
Dutch royalty set to visit Texas on Thursday
AUSTIN, Texas — Dutch royalty – Queen Máxima – is visiting Texas this week, including both Austin and Houston on Thursday and Friday. The Kingdom of the Netherlands initially reported that King Willem-Alexander would also be visiting, but later stated that the king would not be traveling because he is recovering from pneumonia. His doctors advised that air travel could impede a full recovery.
KIII TV3
Politics and pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds
TEXAS, USA — Results from a new online survey of K-12 teachers in Texas, released on Thursday, shows most “seriously considered” leaving the profession this year, a 19% increase from two years ago. For its third annual survey on teacher satisfaction, the Charles Butt Foundation last spring...
KIII TV3
Is Plan B an alternative to the right to an abortion after rape?
TEXAS, USA — As of August 2022, Texas law only allows for an abortion to take place when the life of the mother is in danger. This means abortion is still illegal even in cases of rape and incest. Governor Greg Abbott defended the law Friday, and again on...
KIII TV3
Alligator spotted on the back of a car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another day in Florida, another common alligator sighting. However, this alligator is seen tied to the back of an SUV. The car was driving on I-95 in Brevard County on Saturday when a person took the picture of the reptile. Although the alligator appears to...
KIII TV3
Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991
AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
KIII TV3
TROPICAL UPDATE: Two hurricanes in the Atlantic
Hurricane Earl reached Category 1 strength last night. No threats to Texas.
KIII TV3
Democratic state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. endorses Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., a Democrat from the Rio Grande Valley, endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection on Tuesday. Lucio called Patrick a “hero and legend.”. It is the latest endorsement in the race after Patrick’s Democratic opponent, Mike Collier, received...
KIII TV3
2022 campaign contributions: Who's backing Texas political candidates
AUSTIN, Texas — This election season, Texas political candidates are expected to set new records for spending. So, who's giving the most money to the state's top candidates?. For that answer, KVUE News turned to the Center for Responsive Politics, which has merged with the National Institute on Money in Politics to become OpenSecrets. Their researchers track donations to political candidates, including the top individual donors.
KIII TV3
5 Texas DPS officers to be investigated in Uvalde shooting response
UVALDE, Texas — Five Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers have now been referred to the state Inspector General's Office for a formal investigation into their actions during the Uvalde school shooting on May 24. KVUE and Austin American-Statesman's reporter Tony Plohetski confirmed the five officers were identified...
