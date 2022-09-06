Read full article on original website
sjvsun.com
Drinks on the Table? New Table Mountain casino opens the door for booze
Table Mountain Casino and Resort, long the lone dry tribal casino in Central California, may soon be serving up cocktails and other alcohol. The Fresno Business Journal reports Monday that the casino began the process of transferring a liquor license from now-closed River Park-based Yoshino Japanese Restaurant in late July, the day after it opened its new casino resort.
sjvsun.com
Tulare DA Ward takes helm of Calif.’s top prosecutor group
The voice of California’s 58 top prosecutors, and the thousands of lawyers that work for them, is now led by Tulare County’s Tim Ward. Ward, elected District Attorney by Tulare County voters in 2014, took the helm of the California District Attorney’s Association as its president last week.
