PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine weather looks fantastic in the coming days. Temperatures will be more representative of July and August rather than almost mid-September this weekend. Saturday will feature full sunshine, but don't expect a deep blue sky. Smoke from wildfires burning out west are expected to arrive in Maine late Friday and extend into the first half of the weekend. The sky should have a milky or hazy appearance Saturday thanks to that smoke trapped 3-6 miles above us.

MAINE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO