ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

USM gets $350,000 grant to help Maine breweries protect the environment

PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Southern Maine is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars to help breweries in Maine help the environment. It's not just about going green; it's about keeping one of Maine's biggest industries thriving. Thursday, the federal EPA handed USM $350,000. It’s a big check...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Internet service providers drop lawsuit against Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some of the country's largest telecommunication providers have dropped a lawsuit against the state of Maine. Those companies were targeting a law aimed at protecting people's personal information online. Maine passed one of the strictest internet privacy laws in the country in 2019 and almost immediately, it...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
WPFO

Maine DEA seizes $250,000 worth of fentanyl in central Maine bust

CAMBRIDGE (WGME) – Drug agents say they have made a huge fentanyl bust, seizing more than $250,000 worth, in central Maine. After a months-long investigation, the Maine DEA says it seized 3.75 pounds of fentanyl after a traffic stop and search warrant on a home in Cambridge. Agents say...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WPFO

2 Maine cities make list for best places to retire

Two Maine cities make the list for best places to retire in the U.S., but they're nowhere near the top 10. WalletHub released 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire report on Tuesday. The personal finance website looked at more than 180 cities and based their findings on good weather,...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

How wildfires 2,000 miles west, hurricane 800 miles east will affect your weekend

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine weather looks fantastic in the coming days. Temperatures will be more representative of July and August rather than almost mid-September this weekend. Saturday will feature full sunshine, but don't expect a deep blue sky. Smoke from wildfires burning out west are expected to arrive in Maine late Friday and extend into the first half of the weekend. The sky should have a milky or hazy appearance Saturday thanks to that smoke trapped 3-6 miles above us.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO

Maine leaders share their condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine leaders shared their condolences Thursday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Governor Janet Mills passed on her thoughts on behalf of the people of Maine. Senator Susan Collins released a statement after the queen's passing. “For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has been a source...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine

(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
CASTINE, ME
WPFO

Maine election officials begin training for Election Day

In anticipation of Election Day, the Maine secretary of state has announced a statewide training for all election officials. The training is in partnership with the Maine Town and City Clerks Association. It will help keep new and veteran clerks up to date with information and changes to state laws.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy