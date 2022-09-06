Read full article on original website
USM gets $350,000 grant to help Maine breweries protect the environment
PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Southern Maine is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars to help breweries in Maine help the environment. It's not just about going green; it's about keeping one of Maine's biggest industries thriving. Thursday, the federal EPA handed USM $350,000. It’s a big check...
'Flat out wrong': Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid
PORTLAND (WGME) – An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat, unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. "We...
Internet service providers drop lawsuit against Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some of the country's largest telecommunication providers have dropped a lawsuit against the state of Maine. Those companies were targeting a law aimed at protecting people's personal information online. Maine passed one of the strictest internet privacy laws in the country in 2019 and almost immediately, it...
2 Maine elected officials found on far-right group's leaked membership rolls
(BDN) -- One of the two Maine officeholders whose names were on leaked membership rolls of a far-right group tied to the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021, said Wednesday that he joined it years ago and left without meeting any members. The far-right Oath Keepers were the subject of...
Maine DEA seizes $250,000 worth of fentanyl in central Maine bust
CAMBRIDGE (WGME) – Drug agents say they have made a huge fentanyl bust, seizing more than $250,000 worth, in central Maine. After a months-long investigation, the Maine DEA says it seized 3.75 pounds of fentanyl after a traffic stop and search warrant on a home in Cambridge. Agents say...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin fundraises for LePage, Dems call both 'far right extremists'
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Maine's race for governor was kicked up a notch Wednesday with a high-profile visit for former Governor Paul LePage and a strong response from Democrats. Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin was at a LePage fundraiser in Lewiston Wednesday night, even as Democrats in both states have harsh words about their records on key issues.
2 Maine cities make list for best places to retire
Two Maine cities make the list for best places to retire in the U.S., but they're nowhere near the top 10. WalletHub released 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire report on Tuesday. The personal finance website looked at more than 180 cities and based their findings on good weather,...
How wildfires 2,000 miles west, hurricane 800 miles east will affect your weekend
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine weather looks fantastic in the coming days. Temperatures will be more representative of July and August rather than almost mid-September this weekend. Saturday will feature full sunshine, but don't expect a deep blue sky. Smoke from wildfires burning out west are expected to arrive in Maine late Friday and extend into the first half of the weekend. The sky should have a milky or hazy appearance Saturday thanks to that smoke trapped 3-6 miles above us.
Maine Lobstermen's Association, Red's Eats help raise money to help fishing industry
WISCASSET (WGME) – The Maine Lobstermen's Association says it’s raising money to protect the industry and the endangered North Atlantic right whale. They're partnering with iconic lobster restaurant Red's Eats in Wiscasset. From now until October, they're hoping those who rely on the lobster industry will donate in...
Maine leaders share their condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine leaders shared their condolences Thursday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Governor Janet Mills passed on her thoughts on behalf of the people of Maine. Senator Susan Collins released a statement after the queen's passing. “For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has been a source...
The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine
(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
Maine election officials begin training for Election Day
In anticipation of Election Day, the Maine secretary of state has announced a statewide training for all election officials. The training is in partnership with the Maine Town and City Clerks Association. It will help keep new and veteran clerks up to date with information and changes to state laws.
Maine Democrats, Republicans trade barbs as campaign for governor heats up
PORTLAND (WGME) – Election Day in Maine is a little more than two months away and campaigning is kicking into high gear. Both the Maine Democratic Party and Maine GOP took turns touting their candidates for governor and going after one another Tuesday. The Maine Democratic Party held a...
Summer Stunner: September sunshine stretches through the weekend in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- After two wet and very cool days, the sun has returned to Maine and it's sticking around for the foreseeable future. Our next rain chance won't be until the middle or even the end of next week, so until then its sunny, dry days with cool, comfortable nights.
Government Oversight Committee urged to obtain key files on Maine children who died
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, said he is urging the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee to pursue legal action against the Department of Health and Human Services in order to obtain the case files of four Maine children who allegedly died by abuse in the summer of 2021.
78-year-old Maryland man charged with murdering his 67-year-old girlfriend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills, Maryland has been charged with murdering his girlfriend Sunday morning. Wilkins, 78, shot 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina during a dispute, Prince George’s County Police in Maryland said in a statement on Monday. When...
Man survives 3 grueling days in Florida swamp after alligator rips off his arm
BALTIMORE (TND) — ***WARNING: This story is graphic. Viewer and reader discretion is advised.***. A Florida man is sharing the story of how he survived being attacked by an alligator earlier this summer. Eric Merda told WTSP he's still adjusting to life with one arm but counts himself lucky...
