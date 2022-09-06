Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Meridian Symphony Orchestra details new season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new season for the Meridian Symphony Orchestra is just a few days away. Music director, Peter Rubardt, laid out what this season holds. The first performance of the Meridian Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-2023 season is September 10th and it will feature seasonal and classical music, and some local talent.
WTOK-TV
“Canvases for Cancer” auction set for Sept. 29
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Museum of Art and Anderson Regional Cancer Center are teaming up to benefit cancer patients. “Canvases for Cancer” will feature at least 50 works of art and other items up for auction. The special night will raise money for a virtual sky ceiling that will go into radiation therapy rooms.
WTOK-TV
Philadelphia, Newton to benefit from literacy grants
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTOK) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Thursday the award of $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. Philadelphia Elementary School and Positive Youth Life Center in Philadelphia received $2,000 each. Afternoon Adventure Learning Center in Newton was awarded $3,000. It’s part...
WTOK-TV
Local Martial Arts dojo encourages people to take self defense classes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we continue to learn more about the violent kidnapping and death of Memphis school teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Many may be looking into ways to protect themselves as they go about their day. News 11 spoke with an instructor with a local Martial Arts dojo in Meridian about self defense classes.
WTOK-TV
Local agency works to decrease suicides during prevention week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week is National Suicide Prevention Week and the entire month of September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. News 11 spoke with Weems Community Mental Health Center about the awareness month. Anyone can experience suicidal thoughts no matter of age, gender, or background. Suicide is the...
WTOK-TV
People take advantage of their day off
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Folks across the country are taking advantage of the day off, and it’s no different here at home. News 11 went out to see exactly how people spend their time this Labor Day. A lot of people are using this day to spend more time with...
WTOK-TV
Local animal shelters are struggling to keep up with over population in shelters
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Lauderdale County Animal Shelter has seen a large influx of animals, specifically dogs, ever since the beginning of last month. The Director is trying his hardest to make sure that every animal is taken care of, but when the worst comes to worst, he must make a tough call.
WTOK-TV
Grant to help deter crime approved for Meridian Police Department
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department will be receiving additional money to help deter crime in the city. The city council approved the Meridian Police Department to apply for a portion of the $97,000 Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant. It will be spent in four areas to help improve safety. Police Chief Deborah Young said her department will use the money to educate the public about gang violence and tackle activity to decrease crime.
WTOK-TV
Part of B Street to be closed for 2 weeks
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A portion of B Street will be closed for a public works project starting Friday, Sept. 9. It will be closed from 21st Avenue to 24th Avenue to allow a city crew to relocate a water line. All through-traffic will be detoured. Business owners will still...
WTOK-TV
It will be a great day to get out and enjoy some sunshine
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This Thursday brings us plenty of sunshine. A very beautiful day is ahead of us. There is no rain in the forecast as we go throughout the day. Nearing the overnight hours a small chance of rain does return, but most of us are staying dry. It will be a great day to do some yard work or enjoy a walk in the park. High temperatures today will remain below average in the upper 80s. Overnight lows are in the upper 60s. We can expect temperatures to remain this way for the rest of the week.
He’s been around longer than cell phones, TVs and vacuum cleaners — Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
In 1920, the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting, Prohibition began, women gained the right to vote and Cecil Rhodes was born in Neshoba County. Celebrating birthday number 102 Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rhodes, who now calls Brookhaven home, has seen more people and things come and go than a vast majority of others alive today. He’s been around longer than cell phones, televisions, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.
WTOK-TV
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The standoff situation at NAS Meridian is over. The 19-year-old suspect was not found in the building where he was believed to be barricaded for hours. News 11 is awaiting more information about what exactly took place and where the suspect is believed to...
WTOK-TV
MPD releases images of church burglary suspects
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Detectives with the Meridian Police Department have released images of suspects and need help identifying suspects in a recent burglary. MPD said the images are from a break-in at Highland Baptist Church Sept. 2, 2022. If you know who these people are or have information about...
WTOK-TV
Eloise Covington Bouder
Eloise Covington Bouder, formerly of Meridian, Mississippi, peacefully passed away at home in Helena, Alabama, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 12 pm, at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North, with interment to follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Rev. Franklin Denham will be officiating.
WTOK-TV
Children, adult injured in accident
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are in the hospital after a one car wreck Monday morning in Meridian. Two children and an adult had to be cut out of the car by Meridian firefighters using the jaws of life. The crash happened just before noon Monday on Highway 45...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 1:28 AM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
WTOK-TV
MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said arrests have been made in the August 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. The child died in a drive-by shooting on 19th Street and Old Marion Rd. The Meridian Police Department called a news conference late Thursday afternoon to announce U.S. Marshals...
kicks96news.com
New Indictments in Neshoba County
PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
WTOK-TV
NAS Meridian standoff suspect in custody
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The suspect wanted in connection to a standoff situation on board Naval Air Station Meridian is in custody. Law enforcement said 19-year-old U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Derrick Bernard Johnson was arrested outside of a Greyhound bus stop outside of Tallahassee, Fla. Johnson was arrested around 1:30 p.m. (CST) and had a gun with him when he was taken into custody.
WTOK-TV
Man driving tractor killed in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler confirms that one person is dead after an accident on Highway 80 near Pigford Lake Rd. just before 3 p.m. Monday. Cobler said the victim was driving a tractor when he was hit by a car. The tractor rolled on its side into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
