wbrc.com
BWWB Ex-employees say they warned of billing problems
ABC 33/40 News
The cost of learning loss for Alabama school districts
The cost of learning loss is significant. Recently, Georgetown University calculated lost instruction time and the what districts would have to spend in tutoring to make up the difference. ABC 33/40 took a look at five local school systems. Birmingham was listed with the greatest impact, with 20 weeks of...
wbrc.com
Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham on September 8, pleading with the governor and lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid and these organizations said the money to fund the program is on the table, so they can’t understand why the governor won’t work to expand the coverage.
wbrc.com
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The new law does not go into effect until January 1, 2023, but one local department is already seeing less money coming in. The Walker County Sherriff’s Department...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: 2014 agreement sheds light on stalled church project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The original 2014 agreement between Birmingham and Trinity CME Church sheds light on its mostly tax-funded $1.1 million sanctuary project, which has sat unfinished since 2017. Watch the full report in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Birmingham Renews Controversial Online Business License Renewal Service but Warns Company to Improve Customer Service
Birmingham has renewed its contract with Avenu Insights & Analytics LLC, the company in charge of the city’s online business license renewal service. The renewal came despite misgivings from officials about complaints that the company’s customer service is subpar. Online business license renewal was a priority for Mayor...
TVA launches first electric vehicle charging station on I-65 corridor in Alabama
TVA’s initiative to open electric vehicle charging stations throughout its seven-state footprint has now added the I-65 corridor to its inventory. In a partnership with Cullman Electric Cooperative, Drive Electric Alabama and Seven States Power Corporation, TVA on Wednesday opened its first I-65 charging station in Cullman as part of its Fast Charge Network.
wbrc.com
Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned management for months of problems in the utility’s billing department, well before thousands of customers began going months without getting a bill. And WBRC FOX6 News has obtained an email exchange appearing to show the Birmingham Water Works Board General Manager was specifically warned of problems in the billing department as early as December 2021.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Water Works Board chairman resigns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Water Works Board Chairman Chris Rice has resigned amid increasing customer billing concerns and a call for automatic meter reading. A spokesman with Mayor Randall Woodfin's office confirmed Rice's resignation Thursday morning. Woodfin said board members were blocking the general manager from creating a...
thebamabuzz.com
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
Leeds Council discusses Main Street concerns, blocked doorway at meeting
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – On Tuesday, September 6, the Leeds City Council met at City Hall, where concerns about the Main Street program and the sealing of a doorway at the Main Street’s meeting room were revisited. Just after the council approved the minutes of the last meeting, Councilman Eric Turner […]
Jefferson County Schools reneged on promise to end prayers over PA system at football games, group claims
Jefferson County Schools reneged on its promise from April to stop prayers from being broadcast over the public address system at district football games after a student’s prayers before a game at Gardendale High School late last month blared over the speakers, according to a group that first warned the district about the practice.
wbrc.com
State offering $4.5 million grant money to small businesses focused on technology
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State leaders are hoping to keep your children in Alabama after they graduate college. Their plan is to give out millions of dollars in small business grants. It’s benefiting local business owners who are commercializing modern technology as well as the state’s regional and national economic footprint.
thisisalabama.org
These Alabama entrepreneurs are solving America’s supply chain problems
The transportation industry is essential to keep stores stocked and goods in households across the U.S., but the highly logistical business is fraught with underutilized equipment and a lack of collaboration. These issues were only strained by the pandemic, but two Alabama entrepreneurs have launched the Repowr platform to strengthen links in the American supply chain.
Bessemer school board candidate who lost election alleges fraud, absentee votes from the dead
A candidate who lost his bid for a seat on the Bessemer Board of Education has filed a complaint alleging fraud in the Aug. 23 election, including the “casting of absentee votes for deceased individuals.”. Jimenze Jennings filed a complaint contesting the election on Sept. 7 in the Jefferson...
ABC 33/40 News
Abduction, death of Memphis jogger reminds Central Alabama runners of basic safety
The abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher while she was on an early morning jog in Memphis has put safety at the forefront of runners' minds everywhere, including the Birmingham metro area. "When something like this happens, it hits close to home," said Jeff Martinez with a local runners shop,...
ABC 33/40 News
Pelham hotel has business license reoked
The Pelham City Council voted unanimously to revoke the business license of the Travelodge motel. The city says inspections by the fire marshal and state health department found mold in some of the rooms. Nearly two dozen other rooms did not have working smoke detectors or sprinkler systems.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham City Schools report academic progress after spring testing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan and other school district leaders shared an academic progress update on Wednesday after receiving the spring test results for elementary and middle school students. Watch the video above. "The report from the Spring 2022 tests reflects academic progress following...
ABC 33/40 News
Inflation driving up higher Alabaster garbage pickup rates
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Alabaster is expecting a higher than normal rate increase for residents using its garbage pickup service due to rising inflation costs. This impacts most residents living in the city of Alabaster. City leaders said residents should expect the rate increase during their...
altoday.com
Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey
Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
