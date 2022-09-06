ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 1

wbrc.com

BWWB Ex-employees say they warned of billing problems

BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The cost of learning loss for Alabama school districts

The cost of learning loss is significant. Recently, Georgetown University calculated lost instruction time and the what districts would have to spend in tutoring to make up the difference. ABC 33/40 took a look at five local school systems. Birmingham was listed with the greatest impact, with 20 weeks of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham on September 8, pleading with the governor and lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid and these organizations said the money to fund the program is on the table, so they can’t understand why the governor won’t work to expand the coverage.
ALABAMA STATE
Local
Alabama Government
Jefferson County, AL
Government
County
Jefferson County, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham Renews Controversial Online Business License Renewal Service but Warns Company to Improve Customer Service

Birmingham has renewed its contract with Avenu Insights & Analytics LLC, the company in charge of the city’s online business license renewal service. The renewal came despite misgivings from officials about complaints that the company’s customer service is subpar. Online business license renewal was a priority for Mayor...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned management for months of problems in the utility’s billing department, well before thousands of customers began going months without getting a bill. And WBRC FOX6 News has obtained an email exchange appearing to show the Birmingham Water Works Board General Manager was specifically warned of problems in the billing department as early as December 2021.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#County Commission#World Games#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#American
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham Water Works Board chairman resigns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Water Works Board Chairman Chris Rice has resigned amid increasing customer billing concerns and a call for automatic meter reading. A spokesman with Mayor Randall Woodfin's office confirmed Rice's resignation Thursday morning. Woodfin said board members were blocking the general manager from creating a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6

We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
thisisalabama.org

These Alabama entrepreneurs are solving America's supply chain problems

The transportation industry is essential to keep stores stocked and goods in households across the U.S., but the highly logistical business is fraught with underutilized equipment and a lack of collaboration. These issues were only strained by the pandemic, but two Alabama entrepreneurs have launched the Repowr platform to strengthen links in the American supply chain.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Pelham hotel has business license reoked

The Pelham City Council voted unanimously to revoke the business license of the Travelodge motel. The city says inspections by the fire marshal and state health department found mold in some of the rooms. Nearly two dozen other rooms did not have working smoke detectors or sprinkler systems.
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham City Schools report academic progress after spring testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan and other school district leaders shared an academic progress update on Wednesday after receiving the spring test results for elementary and middle school students. Watch the video above. "The report from the Spring 2022 tests reflects academic progress following...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Inflation driving up higher Alabaster garbage pickup rates

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Alabaster is expecting a higher than normal rate increase for residents using its garbage pickup service due to rising inflation costs. This impacts most residents living in the city of Alabaster. City leaders said residents should expect the rate increase during their...
ALABASTER, AL
altoday.com

Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey

Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
ALABAMA STATE

