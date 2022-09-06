ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
live5news.com

Tip claims child kidnapped 51 years ago may have been spotted on Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are looking into an anonymous tip claiming the victim of a 1971 abduction in Texas may have been spotted in the Lowcountry. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the tipster claimed to have seen Melissa Highsmith in the Daniel Island area.
abcnews4.com

Family Dollar armed robbery in N. Charleston, DCSO says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An armed man reportedly robbed a North Charleston Family Dollar. The incident occurred at 3974 Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:00 a.m., and police arrived within three minutes. North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. Police say the suspect...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Caretaker charged in disabled man's abuse at Moncks Corner facility

MONCKS CORNER — A 22-year-old caretaker has been arrested on allegations she struck a disabled man, breaking his nose, at a residential care facility. Keontae O. Gaddist was booked Sept. 7 into the Berkeley County jail on charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult and second-degree assault and battery.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
abcnews4.com

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and law enforcement responded to a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday afternoon. AMFD tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that heavy law enforcement presence was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Bee Hive Road in Awendaw. According...
AWENDAW, SC
live5news.com

Police make arrest in James Island bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Folly Road Tuesday. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, from Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal. Officers...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson caregiver is facing abuse charges after reportedly assaulting a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Gaddist […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect charged with burglarizing 7 different businesses: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police has arrested a suspect in connection with seven business burglaries. The suspect has been identified as Jarrod Green, 36. He was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th at 4 p.m. According to NCPD, Green burglarized and vandalized seven businesses between Thursday, May...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured after an early-morning chase Wednesday. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says another deputy involved in the chase fired a “warning shot” into the ground and investigators are conducting an internal review of the gunfire.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office

Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston man charged in bank robbery on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police announced the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, 37, of Charleston, was arrested late Tuesday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal. Haddix was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Students take stand after 10-year-old classmate injured in shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting on Aug. 27, classmates at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School decided to plan a walk to fight violence on Thursday. Students, police officers and the school administration came together to walk behind the student who was shot and promote a...
CHARLESTON, SC

