live5news.com
Tip claims child kidnapped 51 years ago may have been spotted on Daniel Island
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are looking into an anonymous tip claiming the victim of a 1971 abduction in Texas may have been spotted in the Lowcountry. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the tipster claimed to have seen Melissa Highsmith in the Daniel Island area.
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said they received a call about an armed robbery in progress at the store shortly after 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Both DCSO and the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) […]
live5news.com
City of North Charleston sued for crash during high-speed police chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit that alleges a North Charleston Police Officer got into a high-speed chase with a suspect that ended in a dangerous crash and seriously injured a different driver on the road. The lawsuit, filed Sept. 2,...
abcnews4.com
Family Dollar armed robbery in N. Charleston, DCSO says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An armed man reportedly robbed a North Charleston Family Dollar. The incident occurred at 3974 Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:00 a.m., and police arrived within three minutes. North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. Police say the suspect...
The Post and Courier
Caretaker charged in disabled man's abuse at Moncks Corner facility
MONCKS CORNER — A 22-year-old caretaker has been arrested on allegations she struck a disabled man, breaking his nose, at a residential care facility. Keontae O. Gaddist was booked Sept. 7 into the Berkeley County jail on charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult and second-degree assault and battery.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley Co. caregiver charged after striking victim in face, causing fracture: Officials
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A caregiver at a residential care facility in Moncks Corner is facing charges after allegedly striking an intellectually and physically disabled patient in the face, according to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Authorities arrested Keontae Gaddist, 22, of Ladson,...
abcnews4.com
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and law enforcement responded to a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday afternoon. AMFD tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that heavy law enforcement presence was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Bee Hive Road in Awendaw. According...
live5news.com
Police make arrest in James Island bank robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Folly Road Tuesday. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, from Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal. Officers...
Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson caregiver is facing abuse charges after reportedly assaulting a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Gaddist […]
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged with burglarizing 7 different businesses: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police has arrested a suspect in connection with seven business burglaries. The suspect has been identified as Jarrod Green, 36. He was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th at 4 p.m. According to NCPD, Green burglarized and vandalized seven businesses between Thursday, May...
abcnews4.com
18-year-old charged with murder of 16-year-old in July shooting, NCPD says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say an 18-year-old was charged with murder Tuesday in connection to a fatal July shooting. Dontre Lamur Alston, 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges...
abcnews4.com
Director of SCCJA says warning shots are not apart of officer training
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy trains officer recruits to become police officers throughout the state. Part of the training is how to use a firearm safely, but the academy's director says warning shots are not part of the discussion. “We do not train...
abcnews4.com
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at car near McDonald Elementary School, GCSO says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say a man was arrested after reportedly shooting at an occupied car in the area of McDonald Elementary School Thursday morning. Police said 29-year-old Jonathan Schuler was taken into custody after deputies searched the West Virginia Road area following...
live5news.com
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured after an early-morning chase Wednesday. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says another deputy involved in the chase fired a “warning shot” into the ground and investigators are conducting an internal review of the gunfire.
WJCL
Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office
Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
Police looking to identify suspect in attempted strong arm robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify a man connected to an attempted strong arm robbery that happened in downtown Charleston last month. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the incident happened on August 20th on Walnut Street. Police said the male suspect is approximately in his 30s and described as 6′ […]
abcnews4.com
CCSO to investigate deputy's warning shot during police chase; 3 suspects arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office Wednesday released a statement saying one of its deputies fired a shot and another was injured during a vehicle pursuit in the North Charleston area early Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office said no one was injured by the deputy's...
abcnews4.com
Charleston man charged in bank robbery on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police announced the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, 37, of Charleston, was arrested late Tuesday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal. Haddix was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
live5news.com
Students take stand after 10-year-old classmate injured in shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting on Aug. 27, classmates at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School decided to plan a walk to fight violence on Thursday. Students, police officers and the school administration came together to walk behind the student who was shot and promote a...
abcnews4.com
Coroner: 71-year-old man killed in bicycle crash in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner released the name of the bicyclist killed in a crash on Saturday. David W. Dingle- a 71-year-old from Mount Pleasant- was riding his bicycle around 8 p.m. when he was struck and killed by a vehicle. The MPPD is investigating...
