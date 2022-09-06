Read full article on original website
Related
American found dead at same luxury Bahamas resort where 3 US tourists died earlier this year
An American tourist died on Tuesday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma, Bahamas. In May, three other US tourists died at the luxury resort.
Harrowing moment paramedics try to revive Pennsylvania woman, 58, who was fatally bitten by a bull shark while swimming with her husband and kids at popular snorkeling spot in the Bahamas
A shark attacked and killed a U.S. cruise ship passenger who was snorkeling in waters around the Bahamas on Tuesday, according to authorities. The incident involved a 58-year-old wife and mother from Pennsylvania. Her identity has not been made public. She was with her husband, daughter and son when the...
Shark Mauls Snorkeling American Woman From Cruise Ship to Death in the Bahamas
An American cruise ship passenger was fatally attacked while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday, authorities said. The victim, who was identified only as a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was mauled at a snorkeling hot spot in Green Cay in the northern Bahamas. “It’s unfortunate,” police spokeswoman Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said, adding that the victim’s family believed the animal was a bull shark. Royal Caribbean International said the woman, who had been attending a shore excursion in Nassau during a voyage on Harmony of the Seas, died after being rushed to a local hospital. Michael Heithaus, a marine biologist at Florida International University in Miami, said that while the Bahamas has several species of shark, only bull and tiger sharks pay attention to humans. “They get to very large sizes, and they eat big prey,” he said, while stressing that attacks on people remain rare.Read it at AP
American tourist dies at Sandals resort in Bahamas after having Covid-related symptoms, police say
A U.S. tourist was found dead at a Bahamas resort, police announced Tuesday. The man, who was not publicly identified, is believed to have been in his 70s, and no foul play is suspected, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said. An autopsy is pending to determine official cause of death....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys
A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
‘Huge’ shark thrashes in the sea as mom screams ‘get out of the water’ where swimmers fled predator a week earlier
A TEN-FOOT long hammerhead shark has been spotted thrashing off the coast – days after swimmers were forced to flee in fear. One mom told her son to get out of the water as the predator lurked near Orange Beach, Alabama on August 22. Dramatic footage shows the hammerhead...
A private island in the Caribbean Sea is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Iguana Island, a private island in the Caribbean Sea, has gone on the market. It sits on five acres of land and has a three-bedroom home.
A cruise ship passenger died after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas
A cruise ship passenger from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coast Guard searching for Florida doctor after his boat was found far offshore
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Florida doctor who took his boat out of a marina several days ago and did not return. Chaundre Cross, 49, left the Naples Bay Resort and Marina on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement on Twitter. He was traveling in his boat, a 34-foot Crownline named "Vitamin Sea."
Two Shark Attacks Recorded at Myrtle Beach in Just One Day
A South Carolina police officer said one of the swimmers had sustained a "bad bite" to the forearm.
Florida wildlife park director loses arm after alligator attack — his second bite in 10 years
Two weeks after an alligator attack left him severely wounded, the director of a wildlife park in Venus, Florida, underwent surgery to amputate one of his arms below the elbow. Greg Graziani, who operates a facility called Florida Gator Gardens where alligators are bred and trained, was "seriously injured during a routine interaction" with one of the park's large reptiles, according to a Facebook post shared to the facility's official page.
CBS Sports
Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart, 29, shot dead outside of nightclub in the Bahamas
Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart, 29, was shot dead outside of a nightclub in the Bahamas. Hart, who was set to celebrate his 30th birthday on Tuesday, was attempting to break up a fight between a group of men outside of a nightclub in the Abaco Islands on Saturday. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
17-year-old killed, multiple students injured in Florida Keys boat crash
A 17-year-old died on Monday and seven are injured after a boating accident near Boca Chita Island off the coast of Miami on Sunday evening, according to officials. At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a 29-foot Robalo boat with 14 people onboard struck a channel marker while sailing in the Intracoastal Waterway at the south end of Cutter Bank, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement to NBC News.
Shark sightings skyrocket over Labor Day weekend after woman, 51, suffers ‘serious bite’ at US beach
SHARK sightings skyrocketed over the Labor Day weekend after a vacationing woman was attacked in Hawaii. The 51-year-old visiting from France was taken to a local medical facility in critical condition for what the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources calls a "serious bite." A 12-14 foot shark was...
The Longest Fighting Time for a Fish Ever Recorded Was in The Bahamas
On April 20, 1999, angler Tommy Reesha was participating in the South Abaco segment of the Bahamas Billfish Championship when he hooked a monster of a fish that led to the longest fish fight ever recorded.
Royal Caribbean Cruise guest killed by shark while snorkeling
A woman was killed while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday after being attacked by a shark. The woman was a passenger on a Royal Caribbean cruise, according to a spokesperson for the cruise line.
Travel to the Caribbean during Covid-19: Resources for your trip
If you're planning to go to the sun-kissed Caribbean, here are some resources to help you plan your trip to 10 of the most popular islands.
This Anguilla Resort Will Now Fly You to the Caribbean Island on a Private Jet
Anguilla is calling—and it wants you to come in style. The Caribbean island, known for its pristine white beaches, usually sees properties close during winter season. In July, however, the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Club announced that it would now be open all year—the first property on the island to do so. This week, the resort has unveiled its new private charter service for travelers from the east coast. To make the service happen, the hotel has acquired a fleet of private jets. The aircraft are Embraer 170s, mid-size jets that can carry up to 70 passengers, customized with the hotel’s logo...
Carnival Cruise Line Has Good News for Royal Caribbean, Norwegian
No industry suffered as much during the pandemic as the cruise industry. Not only did covid (with a big assist from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) shut down all sailings from the U.S. from March 2020 through July 2021, the industry's return was a crawl, not a sprint.
CNN Exclusive: Scientists make major breakthrough in race to save Caribbean coral
Elkhorn coral once dominated the Caribbean. But, just as other vital coral ecosystems are degrading around the world, elkhorn are now rarely seen alive in the wild.
Comments / 0