ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Rolling blackouts reported in Bay Area cities

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvCay_0hkcGITo00

( KRON ) — Rolling blackouts happened Tuesday in several Bay Area cities, energy providers confirmed. The Pacific Gas and Electric Company warned throughout Tuesday that rotating outages were a possibility.

In Alameda, Alameda Municipal Power said two circuits were dropped and have since been restored. There will be no more rotating outages in the city.

Palo Alto Utilities said 1,700 customers had power shut off in Midtown, Old Palo Alto, and Industrial Park. The Palo Alto power outage was restored by 7 p.m.

In Healdsburg, there were rolling outages that involved turning off power in one block. The need for the outages has since ended, the city confirmed.

This Bay Area city just broke a 100-year-old heat record

PG&E warned customers that there may be rotating power outages on Tuesday. With high heat across California, PG&E said the power grid may not be able to sustain the demand.

The California Independent System Operator declared an Energy Emergency Alert 3 at 5:17 p.m., saying rolling blackouts are “very possible.” At 8 p.m., Cal ISO said the Alert had ended and there would be no “load sheds” for the rest of the night.

“Consumer conservation played a big part in protecting electric grid reliability,” Cal ISO said.

There have been outages across the Bay Area since Monday that Pacific Gas and Electric Company said were weather-related . Now, the power grid is so stressed that planned outages may be affecting some homes.

“Rotating outages are a series of controlled outages that would affect customers for 1-2 hours,” PG&E said. “Rotating outages would relieve stress on the grid to help prevent more widespread power outages.”

Who will be impacted by the outages?

The outages will rotate from area to area so no neighborhood is without power for an extended time, PG&E said. It is designed to reduce demand and maintain reliability on the grid.

The power grid is organized by zones that PG&E refers to as “blocks.” PG&E said the following blocks may be impacted by the rolling blackouts.

4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 4F, 4G, 4H, 4I, 4J, 4K, 4L, 4M, 4O, 4P, 4Q, 4R, 4S, 5A, 5B, 5C, 5D, 5E, 5F, 5G, 5H, 5I, 5J, 5K, 5L, 5M, 5O, 5P, 5Q, 5R, 5S, 6A, 6B, 6C, 6D, 6E, 6F, 6G, 6H, 6I, 6J, 6K, 6L, 6M, 6O, 6P, 6Q, 6R, 6S, 7A, 7B, 7C, 7D, 7E, 7F, 7G, 7H, 7I, 7J, 7K, 7L, 7M, 7O, 7P, 7Q, 7R, 7S, 8A, 8B, 8C, 8D, 8E, 8F, 8G, 8H, 8I, 8J, 8K, 8L, 8M, 8O, 8P, 8Q, 8R, 8S.

According to a tweet from a PG&E spokesperson , the utility is contacting 525,000 customers who might experience rotating outages lasting one to two hours.

How to find out if you will be impacted

To find what block your outage falls under, click HERE .

KRON4 has confirmed that PG&E customers in some parts of the Bay Area are already receiving texts notifying them they could lose power in one of the planned outages.

Baby rescued from hot car on 92 degree day

Temperatures have risen high enough in the Bay Area to break records in some cities . The hottest parts of the region are Walnut Creek and Danville, which reached 119 degrees.

California has issued a Flex Alert for each of the past seven days. The Flex Alert asks residents to conserve energy on the grid to prevent these outages.

What areas will be hit with rolling blackouts?

KRON4 has confirmed that areas within the following cities could be impacted by planned outages:

  • Alameda
  • Palo Alto
  • Santa Rosa
  • Oakland
  • Daly City
  • Concord
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Small earthquake jolts East Bay Sunday night

Yes, that was the Earth moving in the East Bay at 10:31 p.m. Sunday. The United States Geological Survey’s Earthquake Hazards Program web page says the 2.9-magnitude quake was centered in Piedmont, near Oakland, about 10 kilometers deep. No damage was reported in the area as of 10:45 p.m. Sunday. M 2.9 – 3km N […]
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands lose power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Blackouts#Business Industry#Linus Business#Alameda Municipal Power#Palo Alto Utilities#Pg E
KRON4 News

BART’s new schedule: What you need to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monday is the first day that BART’s new schedule takes effect. According to a blog post from the transit system, the new schedule will “provide better spaced apart trains, add earlier train options, end scheduled single tracking in San Francisco, and improve transfers between BART and partner transit agencies.” The new […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Paddle boarders rescued from SF Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco’s Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Falling tree injures 3 in San Jose Park, sheriff says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A “possible tree downfall” at a San Jose park injured three people this morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office. The injuries were called in around 9:53 a.m. Monday at Almaden Quicksilver Park in southern San Jose. The sheriff’s office subsequently told KRON4 that the three people injured […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

PG&E warns 290k customers of possible rolling blackouts

(KRON) — For the second straight day, the Pacific Gas and Electric company warned customers about potential rolling blackouts due to high heat straining the power grid. PG&E has notified approximately 297,417 customers about the possible outages, it said in a press release. The rotating outages would impact each customer for 1-2 hours. The outages would […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Air quality advisory issued in Bay Area due to wildfire smoke

(BCN) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area through Friday, but pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

City buys first electric police car in Sonoma County

COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — Cotati has purchased a new electric police patrol car, the first fully-equipped electric police cruiser being put into service in Sonoma County. The city, in keeping up with its measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will officially put the vehicle into service on Thursday. “Cotati is one of the first cities […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to big rig fire on I-580 in Dublin

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a big rig truck that caught fire on I-580 in Dublin Saturday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened on the westbound part of the highway near Foothill Road. As of 6 p.m., the public is asked to avoid the area. […]
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic collision in Concord, lanes blocked

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A traffic collision occurred Sunday morning, according to a tweet by Concord Police Department shortly after 9 a.m. The collision occurred at the intersection of Treat Boulevard and Oak Grove Road. Lanes are currently blocked as both Concord Police and Fire are on the scene. Commuters are advised to adjust routes […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area power outages: Thousands without power

(KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is reporting massive power outages across the Bay Area as the region sees high temperatures. The North Bay, East Bay, and South Bay were hit hard by outages Monday afternoon, but by Tuesday morning things have started to let up. The outages listed in this story are likely […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival

(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Over two dozen vehicles at early morning SF sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco intersection was taken over by a sideshow involving over a hundred people and over two dozen vehicles early Sunday. San Francisco police showed up to Harrison and 6th streets to stop the sideshow on Sunday at 1:46 a.m., Officer Kathryn Winters told KRON4. “Upon arrival, officers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bomb squad deployed to Salinas DMV

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has mobilized its bomb unit as of 6 p.m Monday. They have confirmed with KION that they are heading to the DMV on 260 East Laurel Drive. No further details have been shared. This is a developing story. The post Bomb squad deployed to Salinas DMV appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy