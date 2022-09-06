ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four arrested, fentanyl seized: Vehicle searched on 1A

ELLSWORTH – Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force agents seized over $250,000 worth of fentanyl and arrested four people during a traffic stop on Route 1A and a search warrant executed on a Cambridge residence in Somerset County, according to MDEA Commander Peter Arno. The arrests...
Police: Large amount of fentanyl set to be distributed throughout Maine seized

CAMBRIDGE, Maine — A large amount of drugs brought into Maine has been seized following a month-long investigation by the state's drug enforcement agency. State police say the approximately 3.75 pounds of suspected fentanyl was set to be distributed throughout Somerset, Penobscot, Hancock and Washington counties. On Thursday, Sept....
4 arrested in Somerset County drug bust

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after authorities say a significant amount of fentanyl was found in Somerset County. Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsboro; 31-year-old Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge; Dalvin Jose Peguero, 22, and Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, 25, of Massachusetts are all charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
Police investigating shootings in two Maine cities

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating after a man was shot in Deering Oaks Park Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Responding officers provided emergency care until paramedics arrived to transport the man to Maine Medical Center. Police said Wednesday night the man's condition was unknown. Meanwhile, several subjects were...
12-year-old student charged after leaving threatening message on school wall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after authorities say they left a threatening message on a wall at the Bangor Regional Program. According to the Bangor School Department and Bangor Police Department, that threatening message found Tuesday indicated an act of violence would happen Wednesday.
Unity woman dies in Albion crash

ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
Many streets to be paved in Bangor tomorrow

BANGOR– The City of Bangor will be paving many streets tomorrow. Please avoid the entirety of Hillside Avenue, Bower Street, Everett Street, and Highland Lane. On School Street a portion only will be paved as they will be installing water and sewer for the new businesses that are going in there.
Coffee News: Another Starbucks Planned For Bangor

People looking for a perky pick-me-up of the Starbucks persuasion may soon have another place to grab their Grande Mocha Frappuccinos. Unanimously approved by Bangor's Planning Board at a meeting earlier this week, Michigan-based retail, development, and leasing company AlrigUSA, revealed plans to put a cafe, a gym, and a medical clinic in an area of Broadway that hasn't been used in years.
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?

Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday. According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday. They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing. The City is hoping to...
Meet Baxter! Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new comfort dog

This handsome 5-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety’s three emergency communication centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. Baxter will provide daily support for...
Need Storage Options? Here’s a Ton of Them Around the Bangor Area.

Self storage spaces are like the "new" coffee shop. Everywhere you look around the Bangor area right now, it seems someone is building a new self-storage facility. Just think how many there are right in the area of the mall. Heck, there's two on Stillwater Avenue, less than a mile from each other. And everywhere you look, there are more.
Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
Developer seeks to build Bangor subdivision

BANGOR, Maine — As anyone who's had to move recently knows, housing options in Maine are slim. Emily Ellis, real estate broker and owner of the construction company Team Properties LLC, is trying to ease that problem by bringing a 30-duplex, 60-unit subdivision to Bangor near the Essex Street and Lancaster Avenue intersection.
