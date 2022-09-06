Read full article on original website
Opelousas Resident tired of blighted properties
Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties. Abandoned Properties...
Lafayette Council Votes To Approve LUS Rate Hikes
Customers will soon see an increase in three bills for the next three years to come. The city-owned utility says it's necessary. Last month Lafayette utilities asked the city council to approve a three-year rate increase for power, water, and sewer hoping to offset increasing capital and operating costs.
Sunnier Skies Leading to a Stormier Afternoon Wednesday
While a good portion of Acadiana sits under a blanket of overcast skies, sunnier skies to the north and west have led to a few afternoon thunderstorms. That line of storms has weakened, and the line of clear skies to our east will eventually spread across the rest of the region.
Lafayette City Council Votes To Hire Auditor, Guillory Responds
The Lafayette City Council is moving forward with a plan to hire an independent auditor after voting on the measure at a Tuesday afternoon council meeting. The auditor will investigate multiple bids and projects that have come under scrutiny at council meetings and in press reports. Guillory released a statement...
