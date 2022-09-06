ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

WKRC

Colorful mess: How a South Carolina interstate turned pink

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WHNS/WKRC) - There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Officials there say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Flooding and rip current risks for South Carolina carry into your weekend

Hurricane Earl, just south of Bermuda, and a nearly stationary front in the southeast US will keep combining to increase flooding and rip current hazards across parts of the state through this weekend. Category 2 Hurricane Earl is still forecasted to move northeast and stay well off the east coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

1 dead after crashing into tree on Highway 56

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Spartanburg County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road. They say a truck was traveling east on Highway 56 when the driver ran off the leftside of the road and hit a tree.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WITN

Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
Traffic Accidents
WSPA 7News

Highway 9 reopens after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash blocked a portion of Highway 9 Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 12 p.m. near Rogers Commerce Boulevard. Troopers said all lanes were blocked and the crash has injuries. First responders are at the scene at this time. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire destroys house in Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A house was destroyed after a fire in Laurens County. According to the Laurens County Fire Department, the crew responded to a house on Stewart Dairy Road at around 2:46 p.m., but no injuries were reported. Crews responding to house fire in Laurens County on...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

What you need to know about the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12 through 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tue., Oct. 11. (Video above provided...
AGRICULTURE
wymt.com

Woman with Eastern Ky. ties dies in South Carolina shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/WYMT) - A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a suburb of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. Our sister station WMBF reports the coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident last Wednesday afternoon on Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest community.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.  Under the Safe […]
GREENVILLE, SC

