SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Spartanburg County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road. They say a truck was traveling east on Highway 56 when the driver ran off the leftside of the road and hit a tree.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO