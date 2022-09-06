Read full article on original website
WKRC
Colorful mess: How a South Carolina interstate turned pink
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WHNS/WKRC) - There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Officials there say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Flooding and rip current risks for South Carolina carry into your weekend
Hurricane Earl, just south of Bermuda, and a nearly stationary front in the southeast US will keep combining to increase flooding and rip current hazards across parts of the state through this weekend. Category 2 Hurricane Earl is still forecasted to move northeast and stay well off the east coast,...
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
Horry County Fire Rescue dive team finds vehicle and boat in water while training near Peachtree Landing in Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Fire Rescue dive team encountered an unexpected obstacle while doing training Friday morning on the Waccamaw River in Socastee. The crew was in the water at about 11:30 a.m. in the Peachtree Landing area when they found a vehicle and a boat underwater. It was unoccupied, an […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman 'brutally' attacked man with baseball bat wrapped in razor wire, solicitor says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A Cherokee County, South Carolina, woman is headed to prison for brutally attacking a man with a baseball bat, Solicitor Barry Barnett announced Thursday. Kristina Paige Barnett, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature at the...
walterborolive.com
South Carolinians encouraged to report sightings of non-native blue land crab
PRESS RELEASE - CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (September 2, 2022) – If you live near the South Carolina coast and encounter what looks like an enormous fiddler crab, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) biologists want you to snap a photo. After a spate of recent reports of the...
FOX Carolina
1 dead after crashing into tree on Highway 56
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Spartanburg County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road. They say a truck was traveling east on Highway 56 when the driver ran off the leftside of the road and hit a tree.
FOX Carolina
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land. The property owners say...
Man receives 15 years for trafficking drugs in South Carolina
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking heroin in Greenwood County.
WITN
Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina to close indefinitely
Rockstar Cheer in Greenville has closed its doors indefinitely following two lawsuits filed against the brand and its owner, Scott Foster.
WCNC
Help for homeowners in South Carolina
South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available.
Highway 9 reopens after crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash blocked a portion of Highway 9 Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 12 p.m. near Rogers Commerce Boulevard. Troopers said all lanes were blocked and the crash has injuries. First responders are at the scene at this time. […]
WJCL
Hospital officials in South Carolina confirm newborn baby surrendered under Daniel's Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered over the Labor Day weekend under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The Caucasian baby boy was born on September 3 and surrendered the next day at Prisma Health...
FOX Carolina
Fire destroys house in Laurens County
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A house was destroyed after a fire in Laurens County. According to the Laurens County Fire Department, the crew responded to a house on Stewart Dairy Road at around 2:46 p.m., but no injuries were reported. Crews responding to house fire in Laurens County on...
WBTV
Rock Hill mobile home park went without water for two weeks, still no reason why
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Residents in one Rock Hill community are experiencing a water crisis. Several people called WBTV saying Quail Meadows Mobile Park hasn’t had water since the last week of August. WBTV saw crews trying to figure out where the leak could possibly be. One of...
WYFF4.com
What you need to know about the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12 through 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tue., Oct. 11. (Video above provided...
wymt.com
Woman with Eastern Ky. ties dies in South Carolina shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/WYMT) - A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a suburb of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. Our sister station WMBF reports the coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident last Wednesday afternoon on Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest community.
WIS-TV
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the Safe […]
