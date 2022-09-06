ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Comments / 20

Grumpy Oldman
2d ago

Finally a criminal has been arrested for having a gun or in this case guns. Instead of trying to take a gun away from law abiding citizens like Democrats want to do.

Reply(4)
8
AP_000854.0db2cc54894244f2b80edfb024722f8d.1946
2d ago

Mom your kid has 4 firearm in your home. And drugs. Some time you just have to go through your kids room. The hell with privacy, ok. As long as this is my house, you have no privacy.

Reply
8
Joe Boy
2d ago

So who sold him the guns? If he can find the sellers, so should good law enforcement? Never is there ever any mention of involving the ATF. These are illegal sales to illegal buyers, so Federal Law should prevail!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

57th and Ruby stabbing, Milwaukee man seriously injured: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7 on the city's north side. Police said the victim, 42, was stabbed during a fight near 57th and Ruby. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect, identified by MPD...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Racine, WI
Racine, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting wounded 5, police seek 'person of interest'

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department said it has identified and is looking for a "person of interest" in a shooting that wounded five people in August. Police said they are "looking to speak with" 38-year-old Anthony Garcia. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man fires shots in neighborhood, arrested

MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. Officers were dispatched to the area near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say during an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, crash; 2 arrested including 17-year-old

MILWAUKEE - Two people were arrested after a Milwaukee police chase and crash that happened Wednesday night, Sept. 7. According to police, officers saw two people "firing shots" near 46th and Fairmount before getting into a car and driving off. The officers tried to stop the car, but the driver did not stop, and a pursuit endued around 10:20 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Four Guns#Firearms#Marijuana#Thc#Citgo
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators keep catching the same Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor. Now, with new criminal charges filed, police are trying to track him down. Lee Hagopian, 53, of Silver Lake is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. There is...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman Park shooting, 2 charged after boy wounded: sheriff

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Sept. 8 announced two people have been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy at Sherman Park last month. The boy was shot in the abdomen on Aug. 23 around 6 p.m. The victim flagged down...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Bravo Restaurant theft, wallet stolen, 2 sought

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people who stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant on Moorland Road on Aug. 25. They then spent $3,000 at Kohl's and Home Depot. They tried spending money at Target but were unsuccessful. Police described one woman as Black, middle-aged, approximately 150...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee transgender women killed among 29 this year in the US

MILWAUKEE - Two Black Milwaukee transgender women have been killed in 2022, and they are among 29 total transgender women killed in 2022. Their deaths have prompted transgender advocates to share their thoughts. Brazil Johnson, 28, was killed near Teutonia and Garfield June 15. Regina "Mya" Allen, 35, of Milwaukee,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Racine; 2 wounded

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5. Two people, a man and a woman, were wounded. The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near Wisconsin and Hubbard. Officers responded to a report of shots fired with a woman struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers were directed to where the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition.
RACINE, WI
WGN News

Police release photos of men wanted in fatal stabbing in Loop

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing in the Loop. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. According to police, […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alleged Milwaukee neighbor shooter Leslie Bost dead

MILWAUKEE - Leslie Bost, accused of shooting his neighbors near 22nd and Center in August, is dead, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms. This information was first revealed by the son of Shirley Mallory. Shirley was killed in the shooting. Gregory Mallory told FOX6 News prosecutors informed him of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver crashes into apartment building while fleeing from police

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A driver fleeing from police crashed into an apartment building overnight near Miller Parkway and Burnham Street in West Milwaukee. Following the crash, the driver ran from the scene. According to police, the pursuit began after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving....
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Five people shot in six hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 50-year-old man Tuesday night at a Milwaukee bar. The shooting happened just about 11:35 p.m. at Kam's Corner Tap near 84th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The medical examiner's office identified him as Donald Lockwood. Four other...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot while walking, seriously hurt, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance photos of a vehicle connected with the shooter who left a Milwaukee man, 41, seriously hurt near 34th and Wells Sept. 3. Police said the shots were fired around 7 a.m. as the victim walked in the area. The shooter was in a vehicle that pulled up before the shots were fired, fleeing in the vehicle afterward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fight against fentanyl; Kenosha County's new plan of attack

KENOSHA, Wis. - It all started when Ricky Robinson was 25 years old. "It was all party, party, party," Robinson said. One day Robinson woke up and he felt sick. He knew something wasn’t right. When Robinson talked to a friend about it, Robinson said they told him, "man you need some dope."
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woodman's theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft from Woodman’s. It happened on Sept. 5 around 3:45 p.m. Police say the suspect stole merchandise and left in a 2008 gray KIA Sportage, WI license plate number AEA9432. Any information should be shared with...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy