Read full article on original website
Grumpy Oldman
2d ago
Finally a criminal has been arrested for having a gun or in this case guns. Instead of trying to take a gun away from law abiding citizens like Democrats want to do.
Reply(4)
8
AP_000854.0db2cc54894244f2b80edfb024722f8d.1946
2d ago
Mom your kid has 4 firearm in your home. And drugs. Some time you just have to go through your kids room. The hell with privacy, ok. As long as this is my house, you have no privacy.
Reply
8
Joe Boy
2d ago
So who sold him the guns? If he can find the sellers, so should good law enforcement? Never is there ever any mention of involving the ATF. These are illegal sales to illegal buyers, so Federal Law should prevail!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
57th and Ruby stabbing, Milwaukee man seriously injured: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7 on the city's north side. Police said the victim, 42, was stabbed during a fight near 57th and Ruby. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect, identified by MPD...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
Milwaukee man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for carjackings
A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was recently sentenced to nine years in federal prison in connection to a carjacking spree in the Milwaukee and Oak Creek areas.
CBS 58
Milwaukee transgender woman latest victim of violence; 31-year-old man wanted
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Regina Allen, known as Mya by friends, is the latest transgender victim of violence in Milwaukee. She was fatally shot Aug. 29 near 26th and Wells. Police are looking for the man they believe killed the transgender woman. Allen will be remembered as a person who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting wounded 5, police seek 'person of interest'
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department said it has identified and is looking for a "person of interest" in a shooting that wounded five people in August. Police said they are "looking to speak with" 38-year-old Anthony Garcia. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fires shots in neighborhood, arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. Officers were dispatched to the area near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say during an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash; 2 arrested including 17-year-old
MILWAUKEE - Two people were arrested after a Milwaukee police chase and crash that happened Wednesday night, Sept. 7. According to police, officers saw two people "firing shots" near 46th and Fairmount before getting into a car and driving off. The officers tried to stop the car, but the driver did not stop, and a pursuit endued around 10:20 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man robbed, fatally shot after going to Antioch apartment to sell drugs: police
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Two people were charged with fatally shooting a man in Antioch earlier this week. Jonathan N. Skroko, 28, of South Elgin, and Hailey D. Miller, 24, of Antioch were both charged with first-degree murder. At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, Antioch police officers responded to the 1000 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators keep catching the same Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor. Now, with new criminal charges filed, police are trying to track him down. Lee Hagopian, 53, of Silver Lake is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. There is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman Park shooting, 2 charged after boy wounded: sheriff
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Sept. 8 announced two people have been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy at Sherman Park last month. The boy was shot in the abdomen on Aug. 23 around 6 p.m. The victim flagged down...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Bravo Restaurant theft, wallet stolen, 2 sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people who stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant on Moorland Road on Aug. 25. They then spent $3,000 at Kohl's and Home Depot. They tried spending money at Target but were unsuccessful. Police described one woman as Black, middle-aged, approximately 150...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender women killed among 29 this year in the US
MILWAUKEE - Two Black Milwaukee transgender women have been killed in 2022, and they are among 29 total transgender women killed in 2022. Their deaths have prompted transgender advocates to share their thoughts. Brazil Johnson, 28, was killed near Teutonia and Garfield June 15. Regina "Mya" Allen, 35, of Milwaukee,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Racine; 2 wounded
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5. Two people, a man and a woman, were wounded. The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near Wisconsin and Hubbard. Officers responded to a report of shots fired with a woman struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers were directed to where the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition.
Police release photos of men wanted in fatal stabbing in Loop
CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing in the Loop. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. According to police, […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged Milwaukee neighbor shooter Leslie Bost dead
MILWAUKEE - Leslie Bost, accused of shooting his neighbors near 22nd and Center in August, is dead, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms. This information was first revealed by the son of Shirley Mallory. Shirley was killed in the shooting. Gregory Mallory told FOX6 News prosecutors informed him of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes into apartment building while fleeing from police
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A driver fleeing from police crashed into an apartment building overnight near Miller Parkway and Burnham Street in West Milwaukee. Following the crash, the driver ran from the scene. According to police, the pursuit began after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving....
WISN
Five people shot in six hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 50-year-old man Tuesday night at a Milwaukee bar. The shooting happened just about 11:35 p.m. at Kam's Corner Tap near 84th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The medical examiner's office identified him as Donald Lockwood. Four other...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot while walking, seriously hurt, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance photos of a vehicle connected with the shooter who left a Milwaukee man, 41, seriously hurt near 34th and Wells Sept. 3. Police said the shots were fired around 7 a.m. as the victim walked in the area. The shooter was in a vehicle that pulled up before the shots were fired, fleeing in the vehicle afterward.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fight against fentanyl; Kenosha County's new plan of attack
KENOSHA, Wis. - It all started when Ricky Robinson was 25 years old. "It was all party, party, party," Robinson said. One day Robinson woke up and he felt sick. He knew something wasn’t right. When Robinson talked to a friend about it, Robinson said they told him, "man you need some dope."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woodman's theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft from Woodman’s. It happened on Sept. 5 around 3:45 p.m. Police say the suspect stole merchandise and left in a 2008 gray KIA Sportage, WI license plate number AEA9432. Any information should be shared with...
Comments / 20