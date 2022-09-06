Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
PWMania
Things Reportedly Going in the Direction of CM Punk Not Returning to AEW
Wade Keller provided a recap of what happened in the last few days following the aftermath of the backstage brawl involving The Elite, Ace Steel, and CM Punk, among others, during a recent PWTorch.com audio show. Keller acknowledged that Tony Khan is in a difficult situation due to the fact...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/9/22)
WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Seattle, Washington’s Climate Pledge Arena tonight as part of the post-Clash at The Castle edition. It has been announced that Braun Strowman will be appearing on tonight’s show. On Monday’s RAW, Strowman made his return to WWE and then stated that he will explain everything on SmackDown. It has been said that going forward, he will be a blue brand babyface moving forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks And Naomi Spotted Hanging With WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi, who were suspended by WWE following a real-life walk out almost four months ago, have been spotted hanging out with other WWE stars. On Instagram, WWE Ambassador Titus O'Neil posted a series of images of himself, Banks, Naomi, and Bayley attending a Major League Baseball game in New York. The posts, which were uploaded to O'Neil's Instagram story, showed the quartet attending the New York Yankees victory against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. The images saw O'Neill posing for a photo with Bayley, Banks, Naomi, and two other unnamed individuals, while the remaining images were of O'Neil taking selfies with Banks and Naomi individually, as well as a picture of Banks holding a baseball while sitting in her seat.
PWMania
Ken Kennedy Reveals What Eddie Guerrero Said to Him After His Last Match
Mr. Kennedy recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kennedy commented on his last WWE match with Eddie Guerrero. He said:. “I don’t know how to answer that question. Honestly, like, it just sucks that he’s gone....
PWMania
Rumor Killer on Thunder Rosa Asking for Her AEW Release
There was a rumor circulating that Thunder Rosa had allegedly submitted a release request to AEW. That is not the case, despite what you may have heard. It was confirmed by Bryan Alvarez that Rosa did not make a request to be released. Alvarez confirmed, “Thunder Rosa did not request her release.”
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns
Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
PWMania
Details on Jon Moxley’s Plans Being Changed Due to CM Punk’s Incident With the Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, following his defeat by CM Punk at AEW All Out 2022 for the world title, Jon Moxley was not initially slated to appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had to say about Moxley’s plans being...
PWMania
Latest News on the AEW All Out Backstage Fight and Investigation
The fallout from the backstage melee that occurred following Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view continues. The full details of the incident, which pitted CM Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson, can be found by clicking here. The AEW World Title, which Punk won from Jon Moxley at All Out, and the AEW World Trios Titles, which The Elite won at All Out by defeating Adam Page, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver, were vacated by AEW President Tony Khan at this week’s Dynamite. A tournament is underway to determine a new World Champion, and Death Triangle defeated Best Friends on Dynamite to become the new Trios Champions. According to reports, a third-party investigation is underway to determine exactly what occurred on Sunday night at the NOW Arena. Punk and Steel were rumored to be fired or suspended, and it was also reported that “everyone involved,” including Omega, Nick, Matt, AEW Producer Pat Buck, Talent Relations Head Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler, were suspended. According to one of the earlier reports, Cutler, Buck, and Daniels were among those attempting to calm the situation, and it’s unclear why they were reportedly suspended.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On What WWE Brand Braun Strowman Is Assigned To Internally
Last night, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return to the company on "WWE Raw." Although making a comeback on the red brand, he noted in a backstage interview that he would be heading to "WWE SmackDown" this Friday. It left many wondering which brand Strowman would ultimately be assigned to moving forward. Nevertheless, it appears we now have an answer. According to PWInsider, Strowman will be assigned to "SmackDown" moving forward. It's also said that Strowman will be a top babyface on the show.
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air, Garcia Sends Message to Fans Following All Out Incident
Daniel Garcia won the ROH Pure Title from Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite from Buffalo, NY. The fight was judged by Jerry Lynn, Matt Sydal, and BJ Whitmer, and Garcia was given a special introduction by the rapper and local star Westside Gunn. William Regal and Caprice Coleman joined in the commentary. Following the conclusion of the bout, Garcia and Yuta embraced one another while Bryan Danielson looked on as confetti began to fall. Danielson then took the title belt from Garcia and wrapped it around his waist while Chris Jericho raged on the ramp.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 9/9/22
Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the September 9 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. – Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sloane Jacobs and Erica Yan. – Duke Hudson defeated Bronco Metzin. – Indi...
PWMania
Video: Watch AEW Dark (9/6/22) – Episode 160
The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up: * Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Brandon Gore and Storm Grayson. * ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Ari Daivari. Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium
Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product. Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.
PWMania
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/7/22
The ratings for WWE NXT 2.0 have been released. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 684,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the previous week’s 676,000 viewers. For the 18-49 age demographic, it received a 0.16 rating. Last week, the show received a...
PWMania
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: AEW Backstage Chaos, All Out & WWE Castle
Just when you think 2022 in pro wrestling can’t get any crazier, this weekend happened! And the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here to talk about it! Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent talk about it all!. The guys give their thoughts on all...
PWMania
CM Punk and Ace Steel Finished with AEW?, Update on Potential Legal Issues & More
Backstage at AEW All Out on Sunday, AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a heated tirade against “Hangman” Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and the AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out, the same night Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion.
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (9/7/22)
What a wild weekend for AEW. Between the MJF return and all the backstage drama and as we found out on the show, both Punk and The Elite were stripped of their titles. But this was a statement show for the brand. It was fantastic. Tony Khan Announcement. The announcement...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possible WWE Pairing With Paul Heyman
Multiple-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey may approach her wrestling career in fits and starts, but her status as an avid gamer has been a constant. The rowdy one's penchant for Pokémon and passion for role-playing franchises has been well-documented over the years, right alongside her journey from UFC Bantamweight champ to WWE Superstar. Unsurprisingly, her Facebook Gaming channel – whose signature broadcast is dubbed, naturally, "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" – has developed a massive following, in part because Rousey indulges real-time Q&As with members. And more often than not, those inquiring minds have wrestling-related matters on the brain.
