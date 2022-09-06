A unique attraction in Columbus is the fishing area at the VFW Park. With hook- ups for RV’s and daily rental, visitors are able to camp out for one day or lon- ger. The pond was formerly part of the Columbus Ice Plant. The Labor Day Weekend weather was an excellent time for campers. Local residents are familiar with the pond at the VFW Park. On any given day one may see children and adults…

COLUMBUS, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO