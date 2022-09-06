Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Gem City Days
With the city of Diamond getting ready for their Gem City Days, we get details on what to expect as this celebration goes down! With a parade, live music, food vendors and so much more, it’s truly an awesome experience for the whole family!
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Big Red Shoe Interview
We’re happy to have Annette Thurston and Shirley Hylton with us for the 10th Annual Big Red Shoe event. It’s an opportunity for the community to support the mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States and promote an active lifestyle for the whole family! Come have fun while you run for the Big Red Shoe!
webbcity.net
Downtown history tour adds second trolley trip
A new free booklet featuring the historical buildings in downtown Webb City will debut Saturday on a street trolley tour hosted by the Webb City Historical Society. Only one trolley tour was originally scheduled, but a second tour has been added because the number of reservations has exceeded expectations. The...
koamnewsnow.com
Model T Club takes a tour of Southeast Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Model T Club is in Southeast Kansas this week for its 39th Annual Hillbilly Tour. The Hillbilly Tour is hosted by the Heart of the Ozarks Chapter of the Model T Ford Club of America and it features drivers from around the country. Highlights for...
columbusnews-report.com
Local residents are familiar with the pond at the VFW Park
A unique attraction in Columbus is the fishing area at the VFW Park. With hook- ups for RV’s and daily rental, visitors are able to camp out for one day or lon- ger. The pond was formerly part of the Columbus Ice Plant. The Labor Day Weekend weather was an excellent time for campers. Local residents are familiar with the pond at the VFW Park. On any given day one may see children and adults…
KOAM Sky Adventures visits Prairie State Park
MINDENMINES, Mo. – Our next stop on the KOAM Sky Adventures tour takes us to Prairie State Park in Barton County. Prairie State Park has almost 4000 acres of tall grass prairie and officials say 80% or more is verdant land that has yet to be plowed. “Historically, a...
thepitchkc.com
Reedy Press releases softcover edition of Lily: A True Story of Courage & the Joplin Tornado
The children’s book Lily: A True Story of Courage & the Joplin Tornado hit bookshelves in a softcover release, published by Reedy Press Aug. 1. Originally published in 2014, Lily: A True Story of Courage & the Joplin Tornado is based on the true story of a search and rescue duo, Lily and her owner Tara, focusing on their role in rebuilding Joplin, Missouri after a F-5 tornado swept through the town May 22, 2011.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 9/08/22
The mild weather continues for Northeast Oklahoma for the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 80s from Grand Lake through Vinita. There’s a broad area of high pressure across the Western U-S. This is keeping our forecast dry and warm for now. It looks like this will begin to break down as we get into the weekend.
fourstateshomepage.com
Warm Through Saturday but Changes Arrive Sunday
We are still going to be warm through Saturday but some changes are coming in later in the weekend. The forecast is mostly dry with plenty of sunshine though. That cooler weather starts to arrive by Sunday with highs only in the 70s. We are seeing southeast wind ahead of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Gary & Jeana Harmonize A Beautiful Tune
Find you voice at the LA LA LA Library! Jeana Gockley of the Joplin Public Library stopped by to talk about…sing about… September’s Library Card Sign-Up Month!
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Big Brothers Big Sisters Interview
We’re happy to have Mike Brown from the Big Brother Big Sisters, of Jasper and Newton County. He tells us about the 13th Annual Beer-Fest! With over 200 beers to sample, food vendors and live entertainment. It’s a fun time for a good cause!
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Carthage VFW 9/11 Memorial
Bubba sits down with Becky and Michael Juris from the Carthage VFW Post 2590 to discuss the upcoming 9/11 Memorial. An event to remind the community that our freedom can change in the blink of the eye, and to remember and honor those who were there on that fateful day.
Semi and SUV collide blocking US-60, Vinita, Okla. Fire on scene
CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — Wednesday afternoon Vinita Fire release details regarding a crash involving a semi and SUV. “No injuries Motor Vehicle Accident at Highway 60 & 82 junction. Emergency crews are still on scene, so please drive slow with caution!” — VINITA FIRE DEPT. Stay with...
Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness
AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
KHBS
Road construction underway in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — People driving through Bella Vista in the next several weeks could be faced with a traffic delay. Crews are set to work on the tunnel going under Riordan Road starting Sept. 7. The focus is to create a safer place for pedestrians utilizing the Little...
Joplin School bus rear-ended by SUV in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday reports of an SUV crashing with a Joplin School bus on E 7th alerted Jasper County E911. Duenweg Fire, Duquesne Police and METS responded. Joplin Police and Fire were requested as mutual aid. Statement from Joplin Schools regarding Soaring Heights bus crash, September 8, 2022. The crash was located just east of...
Husband shares legacy of woman who died saving boy from storm drain
The woman who jumped into a storm drain to try and save a young boy has died.
KHBS
Bentonville woman dies after trying to save boy's life
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Benton County Coroner, Tanya “Tawny” Hinton died on Saturday, Sept. 3. Hinton attempted to save Cade Law, 11, before he died after being pulled into a storm drain during flash flooding in Bentonville on Mon. Aug. 29. Hinton was transported to...
Pea Ridge Police Department looking for missing woman with special needs
Pea Ridge police are looking for a missing woman with special needs.
I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
