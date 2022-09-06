ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

communityadvocate.com

Hazardous materials incident in Marlborough displaces 12 residents

MARLBOROUGH – What started out as a medical emergency call turned into a Tier 2 hazardous materials incident that began on Sept. 6, went well into Sept. 7 and prompted response by numerous agencies, including the FBI. “There are times that routine calls turn out to be not so...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Hazmat crews investigating ‘unknown chemicals’ at apartment in Marlboro

MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State Hazmat and Bomb Squad technicians are assisting Marlboro officials to investigate in an apartment building Wednesday after first responders observed “unknown chemicals” during a medical call Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were first called out to the scene on Boston Post Road Tuesday afternoon...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson police arrest man after he fled scene of crash

HUDSON – A Worcester man faces charges after he was found in possession of a firearm without a license and fled the scene of a two-car crash. Jordan Coll-Torres, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle/property damage accident, unlicensed operation of a vehicle, carrying a fireman without a license and larceny of a firearm.
HUDSON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Man at Butterworth Park

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man at Butterworth Park on yesterday morning, September 7. Arrested was Fellype DeSouza, 30, with no known address. at 11:13 a.m. at the park near Grant Street in South Framingham. Police were called to Butterworth Park on Wednesday for “possible drug activity at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Rt. 20 improvements coming to Shrewsbury: ‘It pays to be brave’

SHREWSBURY – Town and state government officials and Al-Hamra Academy students gathered in the parking lot of the school for a long-awaited announcement on Sept. 7. Thanks to $15.4 million in funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the recently-signed MassTRAC legislation, there will be a Rt. 20 corridor and intersection improvements.
SHREWSBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Rollover Crash on Route 9 in Wellesley Causes Eastbound Lane Closure

A rollover crash along Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts has caused a lane closure as EMS evaluates a driver, according to police. The rollover involved one car on the eastbound side of Route 9 after School Street, according to Wellesley police. The vehicle went into the woods, with the driver trapped in the car. That driver is now being evaluated by EMS.
WELLESLEY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: White Paint Sprayed on Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – A vehicle parked on Morton Street was vandalized on Tuesday, September 6. The owner discovered white spray paint on the windows, license plate and brake lights, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. It was reported to police at 7:30 a.m. Police have no suspects at this...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
communityadvocate.com

Westborough police log, Sept. 9 edition

6:55 a.m. Beach St. Disturbance (general). 9:36 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious activity. 12:31 p.m. E Main St. Trespassing. 6:18 p.m. South St. Accident property damage. 7:39 p.m. W Main St. Accident property damage. 9:22 p.m. E Main St. Traffic/motor vehicle. 11:14 p.m. Chauncy Cir. Suspicious activity. Tuesday, Aug. 23. 2:40...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Daily Voice

Person Reportedly Stabbed In Auburn (DEVELOPING)

Multiple crews were on the scene of an alleged stabbing in Auburn during the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Matthew Gregoire (@BreakngNewsPhtg) on Twitter. The man involved was said to have sustained serious injuries just outside the Polar Beverages building on Sword Street, Gregoire said. Auburn Police told...
AUBURN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest three after drugs and gun found when car stopped for speeding on Route 24

Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people after drugs and a gun was found after a car was reportedly speeding on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton was patrolling Route 24 in Randolph. After observing a black Chevrolet Tahoe speeding, he stopped the SUV and quickly observed three occupants seated inside. The female operator, Andrea Martin, 39, of Central Falls, R.I., did not possess a driver’s license; the male passengers, Jason Campbell, 49, of Stoughton, and Javon Wooten, 44, of Brockton, were believed to be intoxicated and unable to operate the vehicle.
RANDOLPH, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA

