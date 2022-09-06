Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
communityadvocate.com
Hazardous materials incident in Marlborough displaces 12 residents
MARLBOROUGH – What started out as a medical emergency call turned into a Tier 2 hazardous materials incident that began on Sept. 6, went well into Sept. 7 and prompted response by numerous agencies, including the FBI. “There are times that routine calls turn out to be not so...
whdh.com
Hazmat crews investigating ‘unknown chemicals’ at apartment in Marlboro
MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State Hazmat and Bomb Squad technicians are assisting Marlboro officials to investigate in an apartment building Wednesday after first responders observed “unknown chemicals” during a medical call Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were first called out to the scene on Boston Post Road Tuesday afternoon...
Medical Helicopter Requested For Pedestrian Struck in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter was requested tonight for a pedestrian struck on Route 30., said Framingham Police. The pedestrian was struck around 6 p.m., said Framingham police spokesperson Lt. rachel Mickens. A man was “crossing the street near McDonald’s on Route 30 and was struck by a vehicle”...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson police arrest man after he fled scene of crash
HUDSON – A Worcester man faces charges after he was found in possession of a firearm without a license and fled the scene of a two-car crash. Jordan Coll-Torres, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle/property damage accident, unlicensed operation of a vehicle, carrying a fireman without a license and larceny of a firearm.
Framingham Police Arrest Man at Butterworth Park
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man at Butterworth Park on yesterday morning, September 7. Arrested was Fellype DeSouza, 30, with no known address. at 11:13 a.m. at the park near Grant Street in South Framingham. Police were called to Butterworth Park on Wednesday for “possible drug activity at...
communityadvocate.com
Rt. 20 improvements coming to Shrewsbury: ‘It pays to be brave’
SHREWSBURY – Town and state government officials and Al-Hamra Academy students gathered in the parking lot of the school for a long-awaited announcement on Sept. 7. Thanks to $15.4 million in funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the recently-signed MassTRAC legislation, there will be a Rt. 20 corridor and intersection improvements.
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
NECN
Rollover Crash on Route 9 in Wellesley Causes Eastbound Lane Closure
A rollover crash along Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts has caused a lane closure as EMS evaluates a driver, according to police. The rollover involved one car on the eastbound side of Route 9 after School Street, according to Wellesley police. The vehicle went into the woods, with the driver trapped in the car. That driver is now being evaluated by EMS.
Police: White Paint Sprayed on Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – A vehicle parked on Morton Street was vandalized on Tuesday, September 6. The owner discovered white spray paint on the windows, license plate and brake lights, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. It was reported to police at 7:30 a.m. Police have no suspects at this...
whdh.com
91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Framingham Police Find 2 Teens in Possession of Stolen Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – A 2004 Gray Honda Accord was stolen in Framingham Thursday afternoon, September 7. “The vehicle was left running with keys inside it,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Police located the vehicle later with 2 juveniles inside. The juveniles were ages 13 & 16, said...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police log, Sept. 9 edition
6:55 a.m. Beach St. Disturbance (general). 9:36 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious activity. 12:31 p.m. E Main St. Trespassing. 6:18 p.m. South St. Accident property damage. 7:39 p.m. W Main St. Accident property damage. 9:22 p.m. E Main St. Traffic/motor vehicle. 11:14 p.m. Chauncy Cir. Suspicious activity. Tuesday, Aug. 23. 2:40...
Person Reportedly Stabbed In Auburn (DEVELOPING)
Multiple crews were on the scene of an alleged stabbing in Auburn during the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Matthew Gregoire (@BreakngNewsPhtg) on Twitter. The man involved was said to have sustained serious injuries just outside the Polar Beverages building on Sword Street, Gregoire said. Auburn Police told...
Two officers pull unconscious man from burning vehicle in Worcester
WORCESTER — Two Police officers from Worcester jumped into action Monday morning and saved the life of a young man after he was trapped inside his burning car. According to police, an officer was driving near the Southwest Common Plaza in Worcester around 1 a.m. when she noticed a car flipped on its roof and on fire.
Victim identified in weekend shooting in Holyoke
The Hampden District Attorney's office has released the name of the person who was shot and killed over the weekend in Holyoke.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest three after drugs and gun found when car stopped for speeding on Route 24
Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people after drugs and a gun was found after a car was reportedly speeding on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton was patrolling Route 24 in Randolph. After observing a black Chevrolet Tahoe speeding, he stopped the SUV and quickly observed three occupants seated inside. The female operator, Andrea Martin, 39, of Central Falls, R.I., did not possess a driver’s license; the male passengers, Jason Campbell, 49, of Stoughton, and Javon Wooten, 44, of Brockton, were believed to be intoxicated and unable to operate the vehicle.
WCVB
Home deemed total loss after 2-alarm fire in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — A Medford home was left heavily damaged by a two-alarm fire that broke out Monday morning in the Massachusetts city. Fire officials said the fire at 129 Forest St., which is at the corner of Woodrow Avenue, started at about 6 a.m. Flames could be seen...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 41-year-old Massachusetts man killed; two others injured in multi-vehicle crash
A Massachusetts man has been killed after a serious crash on Sunday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 11:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose that resulted in a fatality. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was...
