WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Leaders from across the state attended the Equity and Inclusion Summit on Thursday in Wilmington. The summit is a two-day event hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity in Partnership with the YWCA at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC to adapt policy change impacting Marine Technology program
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– CFCC Marine Technology students gathered on the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington with plans to protest a policy change that prompted two of the college’s on-staff captains to resign. Students are now celebrating, after a conversation with administration on Wednesday morning, proposing a new change. Cape...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$25 million dollar investment bringing over 200 high-paying jobs to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper was in town today announcing Live Oak Bank’s investment of $25 million dollars to expand its campus and bring more than 200 jobs to Wilmington. The money is coming thanks to three investment grants given by the State of North Carolina,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Schools add 500 ‘On The Spot’ period kits for students
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Schools around Bladen County have partnered with Lumber River United Way to provide period kits for their students. The program is called ‘On The Spot’, and will supply students in high school and middle school with the period products they need. “Through...
wraltechwire.com
Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington
WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chemours holding public information sessions discussing facility expansion
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Chemours Company has two public information sessions planned for later this month to answer questions from the community regarding plans to expand their existing facilities. The first session will take place September 20th at the Bladen Community College Auditorium. The second session will be...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County authorizes construction contract for 12 new classrooms at North Brunswick High School
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners authorized the contracts for the design and construction of an addition to North Brunswick High School on Tuesday, September 6. According to the construction contract, the addition is planned to be completed by Sept. 1 2024. For design, the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TRU Colors Brewery closing its doors this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local brewery employing gang members is shutting down this Friday, according to CEO and founder George Taylor. Tru Colors was started by Taylor to help end gang street violence which the CEO said became intolerable to him after the shooting death of a Wilmington teenager.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington NC Works Job Fair taking place on Tuesday, Wednesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re currently looking for work, there’s a job fair being held over the next two days in Wilmington. More than a dozen employers will be taking part in the event from 9:00 am through 4:00 pm Tuesday and Wednesday at 1994 South 17th Street.
Manufacturing company holding public information sessions
The Chemours Company is planning two public information sessions about its plans for expanding manufacturing capabilities at its Fayetteville Works location.
WECT
Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission reccomended one and denied another proposal for new apartments and townhomes at their meeting on Wednesday, September 7. The reccomended proposal was a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres at 4126 River Road at the end of Independence Boulevard. The site was...
WilmingtonBiz
CEO: TRU Colors To Cease Operations
TRU Colors, the Wilmington brewery that employs rival active gang members, will permanently shutter operations Friday, CEO George Taylor announced Wednesday. He did not immediately say how many employees the TRU Colors closure will affect. The company said it had about 80 employees late last year in a directory of area breweries compiled by the Greater Wilmington Business Journal.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southern portion of Brunswick County continues to see rapid growth
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The southern portion of Brunswick County is continuing to see rapid residential and commercial development in the area. According to the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce, Southport, Oak-Island, and Shallotte have all seen a significant number of people moving to the area, and businesses are following suit.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!
Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
nrcolumbus.com
A year into Main Street status, downtown Whiteville has seen nearly $1 million investment
In July 2021, the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center inducted downtown Whiteville and dozens of other municipalities into its Main Street Community program. Since then, dozens of jobs have been created, several businesses have opened and nearly a million dollars has been invested into the downtown area, according to city data.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY partnering with American Legion to host blood drive Friday
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — You’re invited to a blood drive at WWAY in Leland happening tomorrow. We’re partnering with Post 68 of the American Legion to host the drive for the American Red Cross. Those who donated blood will receive a coupon for a free haircut from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chicken Salad Chick opening second Cape Fear location in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently has one Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, located in Wilmington. But that’s changing soon. The company has announced plans to bring a Chicken Salad Chick to Leland late this year or early in 2023. Construction is beginning soon at an existing...
