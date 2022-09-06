Read full article on original website
Arkansas State women’s basketball reveals 2022 non-conference schedule
An exciting non-conference slate, featuring a pair of Power-5 foes, awaits the Arkansas State women’s basketball team in 2022. Head Coach Destinee Rogers’ squad faces five home tests and six road matchups in her first full non-league docket. Four of the Red Wolves’ 2022 non-conference opponents reached the postseason in 2021-22, with two competing in the NCAA Tournament.
Arkansas State women’s soccer beats Missouri State Thursday afternoon
A goal by Phoebe Harpole broke up a scoreless match in the 74th minute, helping the Arkansas State soccer team to a 1-0 shutout victory against Missouri State Thursday at the A-State Soccer Park. Harpole scored her first career goal when Emma Riley deflected a throw-in by Haley Husted, giving...
Arkansas State baseball adds 22 players to 2023 roster
A total of 22 new players dot the Arkansas State baseball roster entering fall 2022, as Head Coach Tommy Raffo announced the completion of the 2022 recruiting class. The class is composed of four from the high school ranks, along with 16 junior college transfers and two players transferring from other Division-I programs.
Football Friday Night (9/9/22)
FFN SCOREBOARD (9/9/22) You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page. Here are the games we plan to have highlights of. Football Friday Night - September 9th, 2022. Game of the Week:...
Peak Fighting Championship makes a stop in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in 15 years a mixed martial arts tournament is coming to Jonesboro. The Peak Fighting Championship will host a competition at the Embassy Suites. On Saturday, Sept.10, the hotel is hosting a mixed martial arts competition consisting of 10 fights starting around...
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Walnut Ridge at East Poinsett County
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next Game of the Week features a battle of undefeated teams as East Poinsett County hosts Walnut Ridge. Last EPC win - 2017 (14-6 at EPC) Last Walnut Ridge win - 2021 (18-14 at Walnut Ridge) East Poinsett County (1-0) Friday night will be the...
Gosnell wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/2/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Talking preps, it’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 2nd, 2022. 13,733 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page, a new record. Gosnell (6,765) beats Walnut Ridge (5,082) votes, Blytheville (1078) was 3rd, Nettleton (808) 4th. Reid Shelton rolls out and connects with Tedarian Partee who breaks a tackle and finds his way to the end zone. The Pirates beat Brookland 28-17 to start 2-0.
CRIME CONFUSION: West Memphis explains how technology led to wrong information in search of shooting spree suspect
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Crime chaos spread across the Midsouth and parts of Northeast Arkansas as a shooting suspect reigned terror across the city of Memphis. The search for 19-year-old Eezkiel Kelly on Wednesday, Sept. 7 spanned miles, and police in three states were on alert. For hours, West...
Sept. 8: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Lower humidity will overspread Region 8 over the next couple of days. Mornings will feel the nicest as temperatures fall into the low to mid-60s. Afternoons stay warm with highs in the 80s. Rain...
CARNIVAL SAFETY: A closer look into fair ride inspections
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Corn dogs, funnel cakes, and carnival rides mean it’s the fair season in Arkansas. Hundreds of rides have already been inspected just this week by the Arkansas Department of Labor in what they call an “active fair season”. Across the state, fairs are...
‘Open the house:’ The Academies at JHS welcomes guest inside new building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Open the roof and open the doors, the community was welcomed inside the newly finished Academies of Jonesboro High School Thursday. Guests were able to see up close several new additions including 20 new classrooms, renovations to existing classrooms, expanded cafeteria space, and even upgrades to the career and tech center.
FAA investigating emergency landing in field
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small plane that left Jonesboro Tuesday night had to make an emergency landing a few minutes later in a Poinsett County field. Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Sept. 6 off Highway 49 near Weiner. He said the plane...
Students partner with American Red Cross to host blood drive
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students took some time away from the classroom Wednesday to help a greater cause. Westside High School’s National Honor Society teamed up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive. Ava Mosier, who helped organize the event, says it is one that many...
4th earthquake reported in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - For the fourth time in two weeks, a minor earthquake struck Lawrence County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 1.6 quake at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The quake was centered about two kilometers (1.25 miles) southwest of Lynn and had a depth of...
Police investigating shooting near A-State campus
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting. A Jonesboro Police Desk Sergeant said one person was shot in the arm at the Cameron Place apartments near the intersection of Johnson and Marion Barry. Reporter Jace Passmore was at the scene and said he saw officers...
End of an Era: ‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving NBC, moving to Peacock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Nov. 8, 1965, “Days of Our Lives” began airing on NBC. That will soon change. After 57 years, the last episode on NBC will air on Friday, Sept. 9. That does not mean the long-running soap opera is gone forever. NBC is moving...
Police officer training joggers on protecting themselves following woman’s murder
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the recent abduction and murder of a jogger in Memphis, people in the community are taking extra steps to keep themselves and others safe. Memphis wife and mom, Eliza Fletcher, was abducted from her morning run in Memphis on Friday, Sept. 2. Her body was found by police the following Monday.
Third quake reported near Imboden
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - For the third time in less than a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake near the Lawrence County town of Imboden. The latest quake occurred at 6:57 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5. The magnitude 2.0 quake was centered 5 kilometers (3 miles) south of...
Event organizers near ready for Hardy Homesteaders Day
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An annual event celebrating the founding of a town is coming up later in September. Hardy Homesteaders Day is on the calendar for Sept. 24, beginning at 9 a.m., with a rain date of Oct. 8. The event will feature many old-time events such as Dutch...
17-year-old murder suspect arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement officers arrested a 17-year-old suspected in the August murder of another teen. Madison Deshun Wilfong, 19, of Jonesboro suffered a fatal gunshot wound on Aug. 14 in the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, U.S. marshals...
