ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TRU Colors Brewery closing its doors this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local brewery employing gang members is shutting down this Friday, according to CEO and founder George Taylor. Tru Colors was started by Taylor to help end gang street violence which the CEO said became intolerable to him after the shooting death of a Wilmington teenager.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
Wilmington, NC
Business
City
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car on Tuesday, September 6. According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a home at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Developer withdraws application for Project Indigo Phase II

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Bald Head Island Limited, the developer of Project Indigo, has withdrawn its application for Phase II of the project as of Thursday, September 8. BHI Limited first submitted plans two years ago, and the most recent plans included 375 acres and over 1,500 housing units. In...
SOUTHPORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chestnut Street#Construction Project#Construction Work#Business Centers#Linus Business#North Front Street#Old Books On#Front St#Ge
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tuesday evening Wilmington house fire displaces 2 adults, 3 children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five people have been displaced by a house fire Tuesday evening in Wilmington. The Wilmington Fire Department says they received a call about a fire around 7:00 pm yesterday. Crews say they found smoke when they arrived to the home on Campbell Street. All occupants...
WILMINGTON, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!

Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Leaders from across the state attended the Equity and Inclusion Summit on Thursday in Wilmington. The summit is a two-day event hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity in Partnership with the YWCA at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Large crowd enjoys pool at Echo Farms Park on Labor Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Some families opted to visit the pool to cool down and enjoy the Labor Day holiday, on what many consider the unofficial end of summer. Dozens of people were at the pool at Echo Farms Park in Wilmington. Pool managers were expecting a large crowd this labor day weekend. They saw a steady flow of people over the holiday weekend, and things didn’t slow down on Labor Day.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chicken Salad Chick opening second Cape Fear location in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently has one Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, located in Wilmington. But that’s changing soon. The company has announced plans to bring a Chicken Salad Chick to Leland late this year or early in 2023. Construction is beginning soon at an existing...
LELAND, NC
wraltechwire.com

Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy