Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission reccomended one and denied another proposal for new apartments and townhomes at their meeting on Wednesday, September 7. The reccomended proposal was a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres at 4126 River Road at the end of Independence Boulevard. The site was...
whqr.org
Wilmington Planning Commission votes against rezoning Carolinian Inn property on Market Street
The meeting held on Wednesday night was to discuss the rezoning of 8.84 acres located at 2916 Market Street and 14 Wayne Drive from O&I, Office and Institutional district & R-15, Moderate-density single-dwelling district to MD-17(CD), High-density multiple-dwelling residential district. Rezoning the motel property and the forested area behind it...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TRU Colors Brewery closing its doors this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local brewery employing gang members is shutting down this Friday, according to CEO and founder George Taylor. Tru Colors was started by Taylor to help end gang street violence which the CEO said became intolerable to him after the shooting death of a Wilmington teenager.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
WECT
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car on Tuesday, September 6. According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a home at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.
WECT
Developer withdraws application for Project Indigo Phase II
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Bald Head Island Limited, the developer of Project Indigo, has withdrawn its application for Phase II of the project as of Thursday, September 8. BHI Limited first submitted plans two years ago, and the most recent plans included 375 acres and over 1,500 housing units. In...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County authorizes construction contract for 12 new classrooms at North Brunswick High School
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners authorized the contracts for the design and construction of an addition to North Brunswick High School on Tuesday, September 6. According to the construction contract, the addition is planned to be completed by Sept. 1 2024. For design, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tuesday evening Wilmington house fire displaces 2 adults, 3 children
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five people have been displaced by a house fire Tuesday evening in Wilmington. The Wilmington Fire Department says they received a call about a fire around 7:00 pm yesterday. Crews say they found smoke when they arrived to the home on Campbell Street. All occupants...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!
Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Police inviting community to ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Friday
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is providing an opportunity for you to ask questions and hang out with members of their Department on Friday morning. They’re hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ around 8:30 am at OKI Scoop Shop & Donuts, located at 4922 E....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Leaders from across the state attended the Equity and Inclusion Summit on Thursday in Wilmington. The summit is a two-day event hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity in Partnership with the YWCA at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large crowd enjoys pool at Echo Farms Park on Labor Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Some families opted to visit the pool to cool down and enjoy the Labor Day holiday, on what many consider the unofficial end of summer. Dozens of people were at the pool at Echo Farms Park in Wilmington. Pool managers were expecting a large crowd this labor day weekend. They saw a steady flow of people over the holiday weekend, and things didn’t slow down on Labor Day.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY talks to expert on boat laws after speeding boat incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is continuing to investigate a man caught on video causing a large wake on the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend. WWAY caught up with Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach to find out what the laws are when it comes to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$25 million dollar investment bringing over 200 high-paying jobs to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper was in town today announcing Live Oak Bank’s investment of $25 million dollars to expand its campus and bring more than 200 jobs to Wilmington. The money is coming thanks to three investment grants given by the State of North Carolina,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chicken Salad Chick opening second Cape Fear location in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently has one Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, located in Wilmington. But that’s changing soon. The company has announced plans to bring a Chicken Salad Chick to Leland late this year or early in 2023. Construction is beginning soon at an existing...
wraltechwire.com
Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington
WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WECT
Multi-vehicle incident leaves U.S. 74/76 eastbound lanes closed near Whiteville
The City of Wilmington is set to increase the rates for public parking in the area as listed in its Fiscal Year 2022-2023 recommended budget. All but one council member voted in favor of the first reading of the budget, and the final vote to adopt the budget will be held on June 21.
WITN
Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
Comments / 1