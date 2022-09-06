ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 5

Related
WSFA

Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s is making its return to Montgomery. The Auburn-based chicken finger chain recently broke ground on a new location on EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell. “We’ve just begun construction and anticipate opening early next year,” said Matthew Myers, Guthrie’s chief operating officer....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

September is National Preparedness Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is National Preparedness Month, and it’s a reminder for us all to take action now to prepare for emergencies throughout the year. Emergency Management leaders want you to prepare now. They say the first step is having a plan. “It should start is we...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Veteran suicide awareness campaign to be announced Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and on Friday a formal announcement will be held in Montgomery regarding a veterans suicide prevention campaign. Among the agencies and organizations taking part in the campaign, known as Operation We Remember, will be the Alabama Department of Veterans...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

EJI starts new initiative to fight hunger in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative is starting a new program to address food needs in Alabama. “Alabama has one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the country,” Executive Director Bryan Stevenson said. Stevenson added inflation has exacerbated hunger problems, saying “that dollar doesn’t get...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Government
WSFA

Exclusive: Inside one of Alabama’s First Class Pre-K classrooms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state allocates millions to its First-Class Pre-K Program through the Department of Early Childhood Education. Recognized by many groups as one of the best programs in the country, it currently costs $174 million to operate. WSFA 12 News was given an exclusive look inside one...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Board aims to add new Alabama graduation requirements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education has decided to move forward with the addition of new high school graduation requirements. Students will now have to meet a college or career-ready benchmark to get their diploma. The change was made during the ALSDE’s monthly meeting in Montgomery...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

ALEA reports 10 traffic deaths statewide over Labor Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is releasing data on the number of fatal traffic crashes it investigated for the long Labor Day weekend. ALEA state troopers responded to a total of eight traffic crashes involving 10 deaths. The crashes happened in Autauga, Baldwin, Chambers, Dallas, DeKalb, Greene, Talladega and Tuscaloosa counties.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Mellow Mushroom coming to Pike Road

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road has reached an agreement to bring a new pizza restaurant to the town. Mellow Mushroom will take the end space in the Pike Road Station complex, with their buildout taking place over the next few months. Town officials said the development is a...
PIKE ROAD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Alabama National Fair#Wsfa 12 News
lowndessignal.com

Letohatchee native helps with World’s Largest Peanut Boil

Set to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, the 52nd Annual Crenshaw County Alcazar Shrine Club’s World’s Largest Peanut Boil concluded with an early sellout around 4 p.m. Sunday. In total, 34 tons of peanuts were sold, with most of the nuts being boiled. Customers who prefer their peanuts parched also left the event satisfied.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
WSFA

ASU to host 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has been selected to host the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands. The live showcasing event features marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The event, previously held in Atlanta, will take place on February 18 in the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Troy to battle Alabama A&M Saturday

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will challenge the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in a matchup Saturday. This will be the first meeting on the gridiron between the two teams since 2000, in which Troy won. Troy opened the 2022 football season with a loss against Ole Miss. DATE: Saturday,...
TROY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
WSFA

Alabamians asked to serve community as poll workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians are being encouraged to serve their community and volunteer as poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. According to Secretary of State John Merrill, poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned procedures on election day. There are approximately 1,980 polling places across the state and each of those needs volunteers.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Huntingdon set for Saturday matchup with Birmingham Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will take on Birmingham Southern in its second game of the 2022 football season. The Hawks have won four of 12 games played between the two teams since 2009. Huntingdon started the season on Sept. 3 with a loss against Linfield. DATE: Saturday,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Greenville welcomes new pastor

Greenville’s newest pastor, Edward Shirley, of the First United Methodist Church, officially joined the community and led his first service in Greenville on July 10. Along with Sharon, his wife of 33 years, the Shirley family moved here from Brundidge. Shirley was the pastor at Brundidge United Methodist Church...
GREENVILLE, AL
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee, Hampton set to faceoff Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Golden Tigers will kick off the second game of its 2022 football season in a matchup against Hampton University. New head coach Reginald Ruffin and the Golden Tigers opened the season on Sept. 3 with a loss against Fort Valley State University. DATE:...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WHNT News 19

Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy