MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians are being encouraged to serve their community and volunteer as poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. According to Secretary of State John Merrill, poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned procedures on election day. There are approximately 1,980 polling places across the state and each of those needs volunteers.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO