WSFA
Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s is making its return to Montgomery. The Auburn-based chicken finger chain recently broke ground on a new location on EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell. “We’ve just begun construction and anticipate opening early next year,” said Matthew Myers, Guthrie’s chief operating officer....
WSFA
September is National Preparedness Month
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is National Preparedness Month, and it’s a reminder for us all to take action now to prepare for emergencies throughout the year. Emergency Management leaders want you to prepare now. They say the first step is having a plan. “It should start is we...
WSFA
Veteran suicide awareness campaign to be announced Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and on Friday a formal announcement will be held in Montgomery regarding a veterans suicide prevention campaign. Among the agencies and organizations taking part in the campaign, known as Operation We Remember, will be the Alabama Department of Veterans...
WSFA
EJI starts new initiative to fight hunger in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative is starting a new program to address food needs in Alabama. “Alabama has one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the country,” Executive Director Bryan Stevenson said. Stevenson added inflation has exacerbated hunger problems, saying “that dollar doesn’t get...
WSFA
Exclusive: Inside one of Alabama’s First Class Pre-K classrooms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state allocates millions to its First-Class Pre-K Program through the Department of Early Childhood Education. Recognized by many groups as one of the best programs in the country, it currently costs $174 million to operate. WSFA 12 News was given an exclusive look inside one...
WSFA
Board aims to add new Alabama graduation requirements
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education has decided to move forward with the addition of new high school graduation requirements. Students will now have to meet a college or career-ready benchmark to get their diploma. The change was made during the ALSDE’s monthly meeting in Montgomery...
WSFA
ALEA reports 10 traffic deaths statewide over Labor Day weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is releasing data on the number of fatal traffic crashes it investigated for the long Labor Day weekend. ALEA state troopers responded to a total of eight traffic crashes involving 10 deaths. The crashes happened in Autauga, Baldwin, Chambers, Dallas, DeKalb, Greene, Talladega and Tuscaloosa counties.
WSFA
Mellow Mushroom coming to Pike Road
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road has reached an agreement to bring a new pizza restaurant to the town. Mellow Mushroom will take the end space in the Pike Road Station complex, with their buildout taking place over the next few months. Town officials said the development is a...
lowndessignal.com
Letohatchee native helps with World’s Largest Peanut Boil
Set to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, the 52nd Annual Crenshaw County Alcazar Shrine Club’s World’s Largest Peanut Boil concluded with an early sellout around 4 p.m. Sunday. In total, 34 tons of peanuts were sold, with most of the nuts being boiled. Customers who prefer their peanuts parched also left the event satisfied.
luvernejournal.com
Ma-Chis tribe receives donation from Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) to be distributed in Crenshaw County
On Aug. 30, the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama, located in Elba, was gifted with a semi-trailer load of baby and adult diapers, masks, canes, and other personal protection equipment. The tribe will distribute the items to those in need residing in Coffee, Crenshaw, Covington, Geneva, Dale, Houston,...
WSFA
ASU to host 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has been selected to host the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands. The live showcasing event features marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The event, previously held in Atlanta, will take place on February 18 in the...
WSFA
Troy to battle Alabama A&M Saturday
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will challenge the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in a matchup Saturday. This will be the first meeting on the gridiron between the two teams since 2000, in which Troy won. Troy opened the 2022 football season with a loss against Ole Miss. DATE: Saturday,...
WSFA
Alabamians asked to serve community as poll workers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians are being encouraged to serve their community and volunteer as poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. According to Secretary of State John Merrill, poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned procedures on election day. There are approximately 1,980 polling places across the state and each of those needs volunteers.
WSFA
‘Alabama Radio Moments’ explores history of radio in culture, technology in new exhibit at Museum of Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -A new tribute to some of the greatest moments in Alabama Radio will open Saturday at the Alabama Department of Archives & History. It’s called “Alabama Radio Moments”. The temporary exhibit explores how radio transformed the way Alabamians learned about current events, enjoyed sports...
WSFA
Huntingdon set for Saturday matchup with Birmingham Southern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will take on Birmingham Southern in its second game of the 2022 football season. The Hawks have won four of 12 games played between the two teams since 2009. Huntingdon started the season on Sept. 3 with a loss against Linfield. DATE: Saturday,...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville welcomes new pastor
Greenville’s newest pastor, Edward Shirley, of the First United Methodist Church, officially joined the community and led his first service in Greenville on July 10. Along with Sharon, his wife of 33 years, the Shirley family moved here from Brundidge. Shirley was the pastor at Brundidge United Methodist Church...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County, Prattville Chamber to Host Groundbreaking at the Interstate Business Park
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. – The Autauga County Industrial Development Board, the Autauga County Commission and the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce invite you to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the commercial and retail development at the Interstate Business Park. Please join us as we break ground for this highly...
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
WSFA
Tuskegee, Hampton set to faceoff Saturday
HAMPTON, Va. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Golden Tigers will kick off the second game of its 2022 football season in a matchup against Hampton University. New head coach Reginald Ruffin and the Golden Tigers opened the season on Sept. 3 with a loss against Fort Valley State University. DATE:...
Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
