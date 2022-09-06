Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Peak Fighting Championship makes a stop in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in 15 years a mixed martial arts tournament is coming to Jonesboro. The Peak Fighting Championship will host a competition at the Embassy Suites. On Saturday, Sept.10, the hotel is hosting a mixed martial arts competition consisting of 10 fights starting around...
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (9/9/22)
FFN SCOREBOARD (9/9/22) You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page. Here are the games we plan to have highlights of. Football Friday Night - September 9th, 2022. Game of the Week:...
Kait 8
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Walnut Ridge at East Poinsett County
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next Game of the Week features a battle of undefeated teams as East Poinsett County hosts Walnut Ridge. Last EPC win - 2017 (14-6 at EPC) Last Walnut Ridge win - 2021 (18-14 at Walnut Ridge) East Poinsett County (1-0) Friday night will be the...
Kait 8
Arkansas State baseball adds 22 players to 2023 roster
A total of 22 new players dot the Arkansas State baseball roster entering fall 2022, as Head Coach Tommy Raffo announced the completion of the 2022 recruiting class. The class is composed of four from the high school ranks, along with 16 junior college transfers and two players transferring from other Division-I programs.
Clark leaves the Tiger football program
MEMPHIS – The Tigers losing a big piece of their running game. Rodrigues Clark, looking like the odd man out in the running back room, is no longer listed on the Memphis roster and the Starkville native didn’t play on Saturday. He didn’t even make the trip. In 2020, Clark led the Tigers in rushing […]
Kait 8
Sept. 8: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Lower humidity will overspread Region 8 over the next couple of days. Mornings will feel the nicest as temperatures fall into the low to mid-60s. Afternoons stay warm with highs in the 80s. Rain...
Kait 8
Arkansas State women’s soccer beats Missouri State Thursday afternoon
A goal by Phoebe Harpole broke up a scoreless match in the 74th minute, helping the Arkansas State soccer team to a 1-0 shutout victory against Missouri State Thursday at the A-State Soccer Park. Harpole scored her first career goal when Emma Riley deflected a throw-in by Haley Husted, giving...
Kait 8
Arkansas State women’s basketball reveals 2022 non-conference schedule
An exciting non-conference slate, featuring a pair of Power-5 foes, awaits the Arkansas State women’s basketball team in 2022. Head Coach Destinee Rogers’ squad faces five home tests and six road matchups in her first full non-league docket. Four of the Red Wolves’ 2022 non-conference opponents reached the postseason in 2021-22, with two competing in the NCAA Tournament.
TUCKER CARLSON: The murder of Eliza Fletcher and the fall of Memphis, law and order
The most important thing to keep in mind in a period of intense change is that things are, in fact, changing. Things weren't always this way so memory, history, is your best defense against manipulation. When you remember the way things were, you can fight to preserve them. When you...
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim
► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice […]
KATV
Following murder of Memphis runner, Arkansas police officer trains on self-defense
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Jonesboro police officer is helping joggers take extra safety precautions following the recent abduction and murder of Memphis woman Eliza Fletcher, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Following the tragic event, community members are putting safety at the forefront. Austin Morgan with Morgan...
25newsnow.com
Bikers head south towards Memphis
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Motorcyclists across Central Illinois gathered at Walter Brothers Harley Davidson to head off to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude. This is the 16th annual ride began Thursday morning at 7AM. Around 200 bikers are driving their motorcycles the 380-mile trip, which is nearly...
KYTV
Earthquake shakes northern Arkansas community for 3rd time in last month
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - For the third time in less than a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake near Imboden’s in Lawrence County (Ark.). The latest quake happened Monday morning. It registered as a 2.0 magnitude, three miles south of Imboden. The USGS received no reports of anyone feeling the earthquake.
Memphis Reporter Breaks Down on Camera While Reporting on Mass Shooting
"Memphis is tired right now," Tennessee reporter Joyce Peterson said.
localmemphis.com
Memphis men's basketball hires Andy Borman as Assistant Coach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tiger head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway has rounded out his assistant coaching staff with the hiring of Andy Borman, who has served as Executive Director of New York Renaissance on the Nike EYBL circuit since 2014. Borman played collegiately at Duke, where he...
whiterivernow.com
Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas
UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
Kait 8
CRIME CONFUSION: West Memphis explains how technology led to wrong information in search of shooting spree suspect
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Crime chaos spread across the Midsouth and parts of Northeast Arkansas as a shooting suspect reigned terror across the city of Memphis. The search for 19-year-old Eezkiel Kelly on Wednesday, Sept. 7 spanned miles, and police in three states were on alert. For hours, West...
Kait 8
CARNIVAL SAFETY: A closer look into fair ride inspections
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Corn dogs, funnel cakes, and carnival rides mean it’s the fair season in Arkansas. Hundreds of rides have already been inspected just this week by the Arkansas Department of Labor in what they call an “active fair season”. Across the state, fairs are...
Kait 8
‘Open the house:’ The Academies at JHS welcomes guest inside new building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Open the roof and open the doors, the community was welcomed inside the newly finished Academies of Jonesboro High School Thursday. Guests were able to see up close several new additions including 20 new classrooms, renovations to existing classrooms, expanded cafeteria space, and even upgrades to the career and tech center.
