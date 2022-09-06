ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PPB: Fatal shooting ruled homicide, victim identified

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police announced that they have ruled a fatal shooting on Friday as a homicide and identified the man that was killed.

According to police, 44-year-old Ryan Nathaniel Hamilton died via gunshot wound around 7:15 a.m. in the 3800 Block of NE 65th Ave.

On Friday, Portland police received a report of a person shot near the intersection of NE 65th Avenue and Beech Street. Officers said they found a man, later identified as Hamilton, dead when they arrived.

Kidnapping suspect identified after woman jumps from car to escape

Hamilton’s family has been notified of his death and is asking for privacy, officials say.

Police have yet to identify a suspect and the investigation is still ongoing.

KOIN 6 News

