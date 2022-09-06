PPB: Fatal shooting ruled homicide, victim identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police announced that they have ruled a fatal shooting on Friday as a homicide and identified the man that was killed.
According to police, 44-year-old Ryan Nathaniel Hamilton died via gunshot wound around 7:15 a.m. in the 3800 Block of NE 65th Ave.
On Friday, Portland police received a report of a person shot near the intersection of NE 65th Avenue and Beech Street. Officers said they found a man, later identified as Hamilton, dead when they arrived.
Hamilton’s family has been notified of his death and is asking for privacy, officials say.
Police have yet to identify a suspect and the investigation is still ongoing.
