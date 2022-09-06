Read full article on original website
Former WWE star’s arrest includes disturbing details
It wasn’t that long ago that Velveteen Dream was a rising star in WWE’s NXT promotion and seemed destined to be one of the company’s top performers one day. However, he was released from the promotion in 2020 and now he’s been arrested for allegedly attacking a gym employee.
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired
The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
Ric Flair Opens Up About Being Kidnapped – Declined Meeting Real-Life Brother
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has said he turned down an offer to meet his biological brother. Soon after birth, Flair was taken from his mother and placed in Tennessee Children’s Home Society, separating him from his brother. On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said...
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
At least 7 people suspended by AEW, including Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Christopher Daniels, third-party investigation underway
AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight involving several top stars at AEW All Out this past Sunday night. Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN confirmed Justin Barrasso’s report on SI.com this morning regarding the names mentioned above...
Former WWE Superstar Appears on This Week's She-Hulk
This week's She-Hulk saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) test the dating pool in her green alter-ego and quickly discovers she's incredibly popular on dating apps. What follows is a montage of unsuccessful dates, though WWE fans will likely recognize the first person she goes on a date with. Going by "Derek," the man is none other than former WWE Tag Team Champion David Otunga. The Havard grad immediately tries to compare his deadlift to Jen's, brushing off the fact that she's a literal superhero and deadlifts a literal ton.
Bayley Celebrates Michael Cole Losing A Friend In WWE
Bayley has been a thorn in Michael Cole's side for quite a while now, pestering the WWE play-by-play man every chance she gets. For the past year and a half, Cole has been doing "WWE SmackDown" commentary alongside Pat McAfee, who also wrestles once in a while (McAfee has competed in three matches so far this year). Many have praised Cole and McAfee as a commentary duo, with Cole thanking McAfee and showing his gratefulness to the former Indianapolis Col's punter. However, McAfee recently accepted a position at ESPN College GameDay, which will temporarily take him away from his commentary role within WWE, effective immediately, and Bayley tweeted out her celebration of Cole not having McAfee on commentary for this season of WWE.
Ken Kennedy Reveals What Eddie Guerrero Said to Him After His Last Match
Mr. Kennedy recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kennedy commented on his last WWE match with Eddie Guerrero. He said:. “I don’t know how to answer that question. Honestly, like, it just sucks that he’s gone....
Sasha Banks And Naomi Spotted Hanging With WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi, who were suspended by WWE following a real-life walk out almost four months ago, have been spotted hanging out with other WWE stars. On Instagram, WWE Ambassador Titus O'Neil posted a series of images of himself, Banks, Naomi, and Bayley attending a Major League Baseball game in New York. The posts, which were uploaded to O'Neil's Instagram story, showed the quartet attending the New York Yankees victory against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. The images saw O'Neill posing for a photo with Bayley, Banks, Naomi, and two other unnamed individuals, while the remaining images were of O'Neil taking selfies with Banks and Naomi individually, as well as a picture of Banks holding a baseball while sitting in her seat.
Latest Report on CM Punk's Future in AEW
CM Punk found himself at the center of controversy at All Out on Sunday night, and it had nothing to do with him winning back the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the show's main event. Punk's explosive comments during the post-show media scrum instantly became headline news, as did the alleged fight that took place in his locker room afterward involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel. Numerous reports and details about the incident have since been made public, though none of the people involved have commented publicly. News that a legal situation could be brewing from it popped up on Tuesday morning.
More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans
As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
RUMOR KILLER On AEW Release Request
Not so fast? There have been a lot of changes to the AEW roster in the last few days, as the company is dealing with a sudden shakeup. Between the well publicized backstage brawl after All Out, Malakai Black was reportedly granted his release earlier this week. Those are the kind of changes that can shake up a promotion, but it seems that one other star is not going anywhere, despite reports to the contrary.
