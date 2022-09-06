Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Big Red Shoe Interview
We’re happy to have Annette Thurston and Shirley Hylton with us for the 10th Annual Big Red Shoe event. It’s an opportunity for the community to support the mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States and promote an active lifestyle for the whole family! Come have fun while you run for the Big Red Shoe!
thepitchkc.com
Reedy Press releases softcover edition of Lily: A True Story of Courage & the Joplin Tornado
The children’s book Lily: A True Story of Courage & the Joplin Tornado hit bookshelves in a softcover release, published by Reedy Press Aug. 1. Originally published in 2014, Lily: A True Story of Courage & the Joplin Tornado is based on the true story of a search and rescue duo, Lily and her owner Tara, focusing on their role in rebuilding Joplin, Missouri after a F-5 tornado swept through the town May 22, 2011.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Gem City Days
With the city of Diamond getting ready for their Gem City Days, we get details on what to expect as this celebration goes down! With a parade, live music, food vendors and so much more, it’s truly an awesome experience for the whole family!
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Big Brothers Big Sisters Interview
We’re happy to have Mike Brown from the Big Brother Big Sisters, of Jasper and Newton County. He tells us about the 13th Annual Beer-Fest! With over 200 beers to sample, food vendors and live entertainment. It’s a fun time for a good cause!
Preparing for the Friends of the Library book sale
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Friends of the Library sale will bring people from all around to find their next read. The event is one of the Springfield-Greene County Library District’s most popular, bringing people from multiple states to shop for books, games, movies, music, and more. Visitors will be able to find great deals on […]
koamnewsnow.com
Model T Club takes a tour of Southeast Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Model T Club is in Southeast Kansas this week for its 39th Annual Hillbilly Tour. The Hillbilly Tour is hosted by the Heart of the Ozarks Chapter of the Model T Ford Club of America and it features drivers from around the country. Highlights for...
Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness
AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
fourstateshomepage.com
$5/Person Hot Air Balloon Rides
Come hang out this Thursday at the MSSU Soccer Field for the Literacy Liftoff! There will be a DJ, yard games, raffles, food trucks, and more! This will be a fun event for all ages!
koamnewsnow.com
Gibson, Thomas emerge as dangerous duo for Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin High School head football coach Curtis Jasper knew a year ago that he may have a new weapon on the way in sophomore wide receiver Davin Thomas. “We saw his track speed last spring, and he had a good freshman season. It was just a matter of the summer and seeing what he could do,” Jasper says of Thomas, “He proved early on in the summer that he belonged on the field.”
Fire marshal announces cause of fire at Fort Scott church
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that a lightning strike started the fire at a church in eastern Kansas on Monday, Aug. 29. The fire at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott was reported at 9:12 p.m. Fire crews from Fort Scott Fire Department arrived and found heavy […]
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Joplin Police Dept. SWAT
Sergeant Andy Blair is with us to discuss the Joplin Police Department’s SWAT Team. A specialized force that further helps in protecting the community when more severe situations arise.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 9/08/22
The mild weather continues for Northeast Oklahoma for the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 80s from Grand Lake through Vinita. There’s a broad area of high pressure across the Western U-S. This is keeping our forecast dry and warm for now. It looks like this will begin to break down as we get into the weekend.
Neosho man arrested, charged in stabbing at Noel
NOEL, Mo. — About 12:55 p.m. Monday Noel Marshals were dispatched to 400 block of North Cliffside Drive, a parking lot of Tyson Foods, to reports of an assault. On scene officers identified two people involved. Both males and both suffered injuries. 400 BLOCK OF NORTH CLIFFSIDE DRIVE, NOEL The victim, suffering stab wounds, was flown to a Springfield, Mo....
Semi and SUV collide blocking US-60, Vinita, Okla. Fire on scene
CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — Wednesday afternoon Vinita Fire release details regarding a crash involving a semi and SUV. “No injuries Motor Vehicle Accident at Highway 60 & 82 junction. Emergency crews are still on scene, so please drive slow with caution!” — VINITA FIRE DEPT. Stay with...
Pea Ridge Police Department looking for missing woman with special needs
Pea Ridge police are looking for a missing woman with special needs.
I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case
PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
Neosho Schools Wildcat represented on NASCAR this weekend at Kansas Motor Speedway
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho, Mo. Wildcats will be represented at Kansas Motor Speedway this weekend at the Hollywood Casino 400 with a special edition wrap on NASCAR Corey LaJoie’s #7. The #7 car is sponsored in part by Circle B Diecast this weekend. Neosho native Brent Powell owns Circle B Diecast. Neosho Chamber of Commerce President Lauri Lyerla tells...
Victim of Mound Valley house fire identified
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities release information today and identify the victim of a house fire in southeast Kansas. The Labette County Sheriff’s Office says the fire happened Saturday, September 3, 2022, around 11:44 pm. Deputies responded to a 911 call about a structure fire at 110 E. 6th Street in Mound Valley. Mount Valley Rural Fire and the Altamont Rural Fire Departments also responded.
fourstateshomepage.com
Noel authorities awaiting extradition hearing in stabbing case
NOEL, Mo. — McDonald County authorities are waiting on an extradition hearing to bring a stabbing suspect back to Missouri. 23-year-old Beref Fred, of Neosho, is currently in the Benton County Arkansas Jail. He’s charged with First Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action in McDonald County. Those charges are...
