Last night, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return to the company on "WWE Raw." Although making a comeback on the red brand, he noted in a backstage interview that he would be heading to "WWE SmackDown" this Friday. It left many wondering which brand Strowman would ultimately be assigned to moving forward. Nevertheless, it appears we now have an answer. According to PWInsider, Strowman will be assigned to "SmackDown" moving forward. It's also said that Strowman will be a top babyface on the show.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO