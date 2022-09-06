Read full article on original website
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
Khamzat Chimaev Confident He Finishes Nate Diaz Ahead Of UFC 279: "I Don't Think That Guy Is Going To Survive One Round"
Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see Nate Diaz lasting very long in their fight this weekend. Chimaev spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for Saturday night's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his main event bout with Diaz and made the confident prediction that he will finish the Stockton, California native within one round.
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns
Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
CM Punk In Huge AEW Fight, Select Gets To 10K! | The List & Ya Boy 9/7/22
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van celebrate Fightful Select getting to 10k, and talk the huge AEW fight!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Damon Kemp Explains His Betrayal, Breakker And Bate Team Up, Ricochet Bounces Back | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 6. - Damon Kemp explained why he turned on the Diamond Mine at NXT Worlds Collide. He stated that he was tired of being pushed to the side and not given a voice. Kemp made it clear that he saw the conflict between Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers coming, and he stirred it up because he wanted to destroy Diamond Mine from within.
Backstage Update On What WWE Brand Braun Strowman Is Assigned To Internally
Last night, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return to the company on "WWE Raw." Although making a comeback on the red brand, he noted in a backstage interview that he would be heading to "WWE SmackDown" this Friday. It left many wondering which brand Strowman would ultimately be assigned to moving forward. Nevertheless, it appears we now have an answer. According to PWInsider, Strowman will be assigned to "SmackDown" moving forward. It's also said that Strowman will be a top babyface on the show.
Major League Wrestling Partners With Range Sports, Court Bauer Comments
Major League Wrestling has formed a new partnership in the hopes of reaching new heights. As reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, MLW has partnered with Range Sports, which is led by president Will Funk, who worked for WarnerMedia for the past two decades. There, he had an influential role as the Executive Vice President and made major moves like the NBA on TNT partnership and, alongside CBS, the acquisition of March Madness. Under his guidance, WarnerMedia also started making original programming.
9/2 AEW Rampage Records Slight Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating Trends Up
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/2 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by a semi-final in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, drew 485,000 viewers on September 2. This number is up from the 431,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday.
AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: Dynamite Hits Buffalo For The First-Time Ever As MJF Returns Amid Chaos
Fresh off of a game-changing All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Buffalo, New York for what is sure to be a memorable episode of the Wednesday night flagship series. With a Ring of Honor Pure Championship match, the first appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Dynamite in several months, and more, Dynamite looks to do its best to live up to his name on September 7.
Voting Open For Title Matches On 9/13 NXT 2.0
Voting is now open for the title matches that will be on the September 13 episode of WWE NXT 2.0. As announced on the September 6 episode, Pretty Deadly will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers. According to WWE's website, the options are No DQ, Tornado...
WrestleMania 1 A&E Biography Viewership Down From Rey Mysterio Episode, WWE Rivals Viewership Also Down
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on September 4. Showbuzz Daily reports the episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends based on WrestleMania 1 drew 385,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 444,000 viewers the episode focusing on Rey Mysterio drew the previous Sunday. The Mania episode...
Seth Rollins Hopes Fans Appreciate 'Top Level In-Ring Content On Weekly TV' From WWE And AEW
Seth Rollins hopes fans appreciate the quality in-ring content. WWE and AEW are coming off a busy weekend with WWE holding WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday and NXT World Collide on Sunday. AEW also held a major pay-per-view on Sunday with AEW All Out. The wrestling cycle doesn't end as Monday means WWE Raw, kicking off a new week.
AEW Jazwares All Out Fan Fest Panel, Additional Teams Announced For T4 Summit, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. - AEW hosted a Jazwares panel at last Saturday's All Out Fan Fest. At the panel, the company previewed upcoming figures and announced new waves of figures that will be coming in the future. To see the full panel, click the video linked above.
Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk Situation AEW Dynamite 9/7/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review an insane AEW Dynamite for September 7, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Check out ZBiotics for an easier morning after drinking! Zbiotics.com and use the code FIGHTFUL. Get...
Report: Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, More Suspended By AEW; Punishment For CM Punk And Ace Steel Undecided
Fall out from AEW All Out. According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler have been suspended by AEW for their roles in the altercation backstage following AEW All Out. CM Punk and...
Bullet Club vs. Aussie Open! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/8/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 8, 2022. - Digital Media Title: Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar.
Cris Cyborg: If Fans Would Like To See Me Doing Pro Wrestling, I'm Gonna Do It
Cris Cyborg comments on potentially trying her hand at professional wrestling one day. Cris Cyborg is a pioneer of women's mixed martial arts. Arguably the biggest team to ever come out of mixed martial arts is Ronda Rousey and she's currently a WWE Superstar. Recently, many women's MMA fighters have explored pro wrestling as a viable option when they retire from cage fighting.
