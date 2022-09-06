ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return

Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
WWE
Fightful

Khamzat Chimaev Confident He Finishes Nate Diaz Ahead Of UFC 279: "I Don't Think That Guy Is Going To Survive One Round"

Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see Nate Diaz lasting very long in their fight this weekend. Chimaev spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for Saturday night's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his main event bout with Diaz and made the confident prediction that he will finish the Stockton, California native within one round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fightful

Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Deeb
Person
Vickie Guerrero
Person
Marina Shafir
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns

Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
WWE
PWMania

Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars

Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
WWE
Fightful

Damon Kemp Explains His Betrayal, Breakker And Bate Team Up, Ricochet Bounces Back | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 6. - Damon Kemp explained why he turned on the Diamond Mine at NXT Worlds Collide. He stated that he was tired of being pushed to the side and not given a voice. Kemp made it clear that he saw the conflict between Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers coming, and he stirred it up because he wanted to destroy Diamond Mine from within.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Aew Dark Stream And#Gpa#Sierra
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On What WWE Brand Braun Strowman Is Assigned To Internally

Last night, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return to the company on "WWE Raw." Although making a comeback on the red brand, he noted in a backstage interview that he would be heading to "WWE SmackDown" this Friday. It left many wondering which brand Strowman would ultimately be assigned to moving forward. Nevertheless, it appears we now have an answer. According to PWInsider, Strowman will be assigned to "SmackDown" moving forward. It's also said that Strowman will be a top babyface on the show.
WWE
Fightful

Major League Wrestling Partners With Range Sports, Court Bauer Comments

Major League Wrestling has formed a new partnership in the hopes of reaching new heights. As reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, MLW has partnered with Range Sports, which is led by president Will Funk, who worked for WarnerMedia for the past two decades. There, he had an influential role as the Executive Vice President and made major moves like the NBA on TNT partnership and, alongside CBS, the acquisition of March Madness. Under his guidance, WarnerMedia also started making original programming.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: Dynamite Hits Buffalo For The First-Time Ever As MJF Returns Amid Chaos

Fresh off of a game-changing All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Buffalo, New York for what is sure to be a memorable episode of the Wednesday night flagship series. With a Ring of Honor Pure Championship match, the first appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Dynamite in several months, and more, Dynamite looks to do its best to live up to his name on September 7.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Voting Open For Title Matches On 9/13 NXT 2.0

Voting is now open for the title matches that will be on the September 13 episode of WWE NXT 2.0. As announced on the September 6 episode, Pretty Deadly will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers. According to WWE's website, the options are No DQ, Tornado...
WWE
Fightful

Cris Cyborg: If Fans Would Like To See Me Doing Pro Wrestling, I'm Gonna Do It

Cris Cyborg comments on potentially trying her hand at professional wrestling one day. Cris Cyborg is a pioneer of women's mixed martial arts. Arguably the biggest team to ever come out of mixed martial arts is Ronda Rousey and she's currently a WWE Superstar. Recently, many women's MMA fighters have explored pro wrestling as a viable option when they retire from cage fighting.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy