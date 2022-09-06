Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium...
Tennis Star Serena Williams’ Daughter Is Her Mini-Me In New Photo
Tennis star Serena Williams recently announced her retirement. She wants to spend more time with her family, which includes her husband Alexis Ohanian, and 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr. Serena posted an adorable photo of young Alexis and she looks just like Serena’s mini-me! The photo featured...
My abusive ex-boyfriend ruined my relationship with tennis for almost two decades. Watching Serena Williams in the US Open helped me love it again.
After a tumultuous relationship with a tennis player, I couldn't watch tennis for almost 20 years. Serena Williams brought back my love of the game.
Frances Tiafoe unites tennis stars in protest but feels some people don't want Black players to succeed
He's one of his country's brightest prospects on the tennis tour, but US star Frances Tiafoe says a lack of diversity in the sport makes him feels like an "outsider."
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf Digest
Jessica Pegula crushes press-conference Heineken after getting bounced at U.S. Open, is your relatable athlete of the week
On Wednesday, Jessica Pegula—the daughter Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula—fell to number-one women’s seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 in the U.S. Open quarters. The loss snuffed out one potential American fairytale in Flushing and brought Pegula’s slam season to a close. It was a disappointing, if not altogether unexpected, end to Pegula’s U.S. Open run and after the match she processed it in extremely relatable fashion, taking big pulls off a Heineken tallboy while mumbling out answers to the one reporter still interested in talking to her.
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC・
Nick Kyrgios goes on racket rampage as temper flares after US Open quarterfinal exit
Tennis rackets lives matter — but not to mercurial tennis star Nick Kyrgios. The Australian took his loss to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open men’s singles tournament hard, as he vented all his frustrations on his rackets, violently slamming them repeatedly to the ground shortly after congratulating Khachanov in the […] The post Nick Kyrgios goes on racket rampage as temper flares after US Open quarterfinal exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star Patrick Beverley fires Russell Westbrook, LeBron James warning to NBA
Patrick Beverley is excited about pairing up with Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers’ backcourt, as well as playing alongside LeBron James. After all, he knows they can be dangerous when they click. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after practice, Beverley revealed how he sees himself thriving alongside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
A FedEx Cup champ gets engaged, John Daly gets drunk on TV, and the most jaw-dropping golf shot of the year
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we can’t believe how much happened this past week. Even with the PGA Tour observing Labor Day, golf fans were treated to a golfer-hosted cooking show teaser, a FedEx Cup champ getting engaged, and a beloved major champ getting drunk for a TV appearance. And that’s before we even get into the actual golf that was played. It’s almost too much to keep track of, but we’ll do our best. Let’s get to it. Before something else happens. Wait, something else definitely just happened.
GOLF・
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Coach Cal Pays Tribute To Former Kentucky Wildcats Player
Former Kentucky basketball player Terrence Clarke would have turned 21 years old on Tuesday. Clarke, who suited up in eight games for the Wildcats during the 2020-21 season, was tragically killed in a car accident in April 2021. At the time, Clarke was in Los Angeles training for the upcoming NBA Draft.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
Is WNBA Star Sue Bird Married to Her Partner Megan Rapinoe? An Update on the Couple
When the Seattle Storm of the Women’s National Basketball Association decided to draft Suzanne Brigit Bird in 2002, it was obviously a huge year for her. She would go on to become a four-time WBNA champ and five-time Olympic gold medalist, among a number of other accolades, cementing her place in the league's history.
NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford Wife's Racy Photo
Few NFL figures, if any, won the offseason more on social media than Kelly Stafford. With the 2022 NFL regular season set to begin on Thursday night, let's take a look back at when Stafford set social media on fire following the Rams' Super Bowl rings ceremony. Kelly Stafford's racy...
NFL・
Look: History Made At The U.S. Open On Tuesday Afternoon
Ons Jabeur made history when defeating Ajla Tomljanovic in Tuesday's U.S. Open quarterfinals matchup. The Tunisian player became the first African or Arab woman to reach the semifinals during the Open Era. Jabeur, currently ranked fifth, eliminated the woman who likely ended Serena Williams' singles career. She won a 7-4...
Coco Gauff secures big victory, even in US Open loss to Carolina Garcia
Coco Gauff did not muster enough strength to pull herself into the semifinals of the 2022 US Open women’s singles tournament, as she fell prey to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals to the tune of a 3-6, 4-6 score. However, that’s the deepest run she has had so far in her still-young pro career in […] The post Coco Gauff secures big victory, even in US Open loss to Carolina Garcia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game
The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
NFL・
Tennis ‘Karen’ Margaret Court Is Big Mad Serena Williams Won’t Call Her The GOAT
Legendary tennis player Margaret Court criticized Serena Williams for not voicing her admiration for her and her tennis record. The post Tennis ‘Karen’ Margaret Court Is Big Mad Serena Williams Won’t Call Her The GOAT appeared first on NewsOne.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
608K+
Followers
74K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 3