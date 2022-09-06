ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Whistler Hikers Film Intense Moment Black Bear Pursues Them & Their Kids: VIDEO

In an encounter that over 2.4 million people have watched, a persistent black bear follows a family of hikers as they try to deter it to no avail. When travel guide Brighton Peachy and her family set out to hike the Whistler wilderness, the last thing they expected was to be followed for miles by a black bear. But as it turns out, this particular bruin is a consistent problem for the popular Canadian destination.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Coyote Shows Off Crazy Hops, Clears Tall Backyard Fence With Ease

This video might be the nightmare of every backyard farmer in the country. A wily coyote hopping a six-foot fence with a simple leap. While we like to think our fences and barriers keep our little critters safe, it never hurts to have a watchful eye on the outdoors. Coyotes are clever and they know a lot more about how to get around neighborhoods and human obstacles than we give them credit for.
PECAN GROVE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Bird-watching numbers are growing annually

Birds are amazing creatures that most people take for granted. On the other hand, Joel Wadsworth of Summersvilleisn’t like most people when it comes to studying creatures with feathers and wings. Wadsworth belongs to a growing number of bird watchers, those dressed for outdoors and carrying field glasses, who...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy