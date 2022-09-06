ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona stifled by own mistakes in home loss to Mississippi State

Arizona spent all week gameplanning to avoid death by 1,000 paper cuts. Instead it got done in by self-inflicted wounds. The Wildcats lost 39-17 to Mississippi State on Saturday night in their home opener, done in by a combination of their own mistakes and the inability to cash in on the chances the Bulldogs gave them.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What we learned from Arizona’s home loss to Mississippi State

Arizona’s colossal wave of momentum built up by the season-opening win at San Diego State is gone, left on the field where the Wildcats turned it over three times and failed to capitalize on Mississippi State’s mistakes in a 22-point loss. The UA has no time to sulk,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s loss to Mississippi State

Arizona dropped its home opener to Mississippi State on Saturday night, falling 39-17 to drop to 1-1 on the season. The Wildcats turned it over three times but also forced three takeaways, while they were limited in the run game and struggled to take advantage of most of their trips into MSU territory.
STARKVILLE, MS
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona soccer falls to No. 10 Pepperdine

The Arizona Wildcats hadn’t defeated a Top 10 team since Oct. 3, 2019, when they beat UCLA soccer in Tucson. They hoped to put an end to a streak of three straight losses to teams ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Top 10 by defeating No. 10 Pepperdine on Sunday afternoon.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for when Arizona football hosts Mississippi State

Arizona passed its first test of the 2022 season, winning at San Diego State to match its win total from a year ago. But now comes a much tougher assignment in the form of Mississippi State, an SEC opponent with a potent offense and an underrated defense. “Schematically, we’ve got...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball storms back to defeat Maryland in 5 sets

For the second straight day, the Arizona Wildcats needed to come back from a 2-1 deficit. For the second straight day, they were successful as they pulled out the five-set win over Maryland by the score of 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-17, 15-11. “That was a really kind of a gut-wrenching...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball edges out Sacramento State before blowing out San Diego State

Sometimes style points count. They certainly did for Arizona volleyball coach Dave Rubio this week. On Wednesday, Rubio was thrilled that the Wildcats played “winning volleyball” against North Carolina despite the fact that they lost 3-2. Two days later, he felt just the opposite about a 3-2 (19-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 15-13) win over Sacramento State.
TUCSON, AZ
Will Rogers
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America

Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
PHOENIX, AZ
webcenterfairbanks.com

Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend. A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Stone, Prince in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life following a crash at the intersection of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Tucson Police Department said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and the other driver involved remained on...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

High profile murder case starts in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The most high profile court case in years gets underway in Superior Court tomorrow, Sept. 8. Christopher Clements faces 22 counts, including two murder counts, in the killing of two young girls a decade ago. He’s charged with killing 6 year old Isabel Celis...
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Police said Bell was found in Tucson Monday, KOLD reports. His cause of death has not been reported. The 32-year-old country artist went missing Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Saving Country Music.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Hundreds of TEP customers overcharged

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - They were promised cheaper bills if they shifted their use of electricity to off-peak hours. But hundreds of Tucson Electric Power customers have been overcharged, some going back to March. More than 1,600 residential and commercial customers are affected by the billing error. A...
TUCSON, AZ

