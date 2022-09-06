ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Commissioners defy county judge, pass reduced tax rate

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago

Wichita County Commissioners on Tuesday passed a property tax rate for 2023 that is lower than this year's rate -- but will still bring the county more revenue. That's possible because property values skyrocketed in the past year, giving the county a larger money pot to dip into.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMqi0_0hkcF7or00

In a session that became contentious at times, Wichita County Commissioners passed a tax rate for 2023 that's below what County Judge Woody Gossom proposed. While Gossom proposed a tax rate about six percent above the "no new revenue rate," commissioners chopped it to 3.62 percent.

In the highly complicated math of state law, that means the actual rate will be eight percent lower than this year's but still generate more revenue.

When the smoke cleared, it broke out like this, according to County Auditor Cheryl Jones: The owner of a $150,000 home in 2021 that is likely worth $165,000 in 2022 will pay $3.90 more per month in county property taxes in 2023.

At the heart of the debate was the amount of money being stashed in reserves. The money is not earmarked for any specific purposes, which bothers Commissioner Jeff Watts.

"I've said it 9 million times I'm just not a proponent for taxing money that we don't have any plans to spend," Watts said. "We're going to tax Johnny Taxpayer for pie in the sky."

Commissioner Mickey Fincannon agreed.

"We don't currently have anything in the budget to spend that money on, so why are we going to tax the taxpayer for something we're not planning on spending?" he said.

Commissioner Mark Beauchamp went a step further and suggested lowering the tax rate from the Road and Bridge Fund another 1.5 cents-- but that didn't fly with his colleagues.

The last-minute changes irritated Gossom.

"You've been looking at this for months. That question should have been looked at because we had the same figures moving along," he said.

Gossom pointed out after the meeting that Wichita County has seven murder trials coming up next year. Murder trials can impose considerable expense on the county.

In the end, Gossom went along with the changes and the budget and tax rate passed unanimously.

Included in the new budget is a five-percent pay raise for county workers making less than $50,000 per year and three percent for those making more than $50,000. Countywide elected officials -- including the commissioners -- will get 7.6 percent raises, putting them at $70,000 per year. Beauchamp said that's still below the pay for officials in comparable counties and below the pay for city employees in similar jobs.

Comments / 3

Related
chickashatoday.com

DUNCAN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY AND ITS OWNERS AGREE TO PAY $54,000 TO SETTLE ALLEGATIONS OF SUBMITTING FALSE CLAIMS INVOLVING FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION PROGRAM

OKLAHOMA CITY – Omega Technology Center, Inc. (“Omega”) and its owners Todd and Kristie Greenway (the “Greenways”) agreed to pay $54,000 to settle civil claims stemming from allegations they submitted false claims involving a program of the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”), announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
DUNCAN, OK
bowienewsonline.com

Bowie attorney appointed as child support judge

Pictured below (Left) Tracey Jennings, longtime Bowie attorney, took the oath of office from District Judge Jack McGaughey on Monday as she became the new IV-D Child Support Judge. She will serve a 12-county area. Jennings has been working in the civil division of the Wichita County District Attorney’s office the past two years. (Courtesy photo)
BOWIE, TX
newschannel6now.com

Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A well-known financial advisor and business coach in Wichita Falls is facing allegations of ‘illegal activity’ while working for Ameriprise Financial. Our newsroom received tips over the weekend about Nspire motivational speaker and financial advisor Dusty Sternadel. We reached out to Ameriprise Financial...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
County
Wichita County, TX
Wichita County, TX
Government
newschannel6now.com

Meals On Wheels of Wichita County causes confusion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Meals On Wheels has expanded its services and rebranded to Meals On Wheels of Wichita County, which caused some confusion for other existing and similar programs within the county. This specific Meals On Wheels is not associated with other service areas such as...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Z94

Walmart PA Codes That Mean You Should Probably Leave Immediately

When you're walking through Walmart grabbing what little groceries you can afford in this time of rampant inflation, it's not uncommon to hear announcements over the PA system. It's usually harmless requests for prices or the ultra-rare request for additional cashiers, but sometimes you hear random codes being tossed out...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

City of Wichita Falls praises IPR water system

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An investment made by the citizens and City of Wichita Falls in 2014 is paying off. City officials said the Indirect Reuse Project (IPR) system has kept us from entering stage one of the drought plan. Eight years ago, taxpayers in Wichita Falls saw their...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Rate#County Judge#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
newschannel6now.com

JOB OPENING: Meteorologist - MMJ

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a meteorologist to join our First Alert Weather Team. Our meteorologists are known for weather delivery that includes accurate forecasting, high energy and a sense of urgency in their weathercasts. This position covers weekend shifts, vacations by other meteorologists, and assist with severe weather coverage including storm tracker operations. This position will also include as reporter/MMJ, weather producer and other duties as assigned for all platforms.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

U.S. 287 elevated freeway construction starts Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pavement repairs on the U.S. 287 northbound elevated freeway in Wichita Falls will start on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT officials said all but one lane on the northbound bridge will be shut down starting at 8 a.m. Traffic...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
107.3 PopCrush

One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were arrested on Monday after a Dollar Saver in Burkburnett was burglarized. Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Road on Aug. 23, Sept. 2 and Sept. 4. After two of the alarms, officers reportedly discovered a window had been broken and multiple items had been taken.
BURKBURNETT, TX
kswo.com

Woman charged with bringing drugs into Lawton prison

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman accused of bringing contraband into a Lawton prison has been arrested. Karina Martinez is charged with one felony count of bringing contraband into a penal institution. Investigators say on September 4, she delivered a small package containing drugs to an inmate at the...
LAWTON, OK
archercountynews.com

Archer County Sheriff's Report

The Sheriff’s Office received 137 calls for service this past week. As this report is being written there are 28 inmates and 4 being female in the Archer County Jail. On Tuesday, dispatch received a call from the Megargel area in reference to stolen vehicle and missing juvenile. The caller stated that her grandson was seen on camera leaving the night before with at least four of his friends and…
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Firefighters battle large structure fire on I Ave.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on the 900 block of I avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday, only one block north of the Mattie Beal Park. The home was engulfed by the time firefighters made it to the scene, after receiving...
LAWTON, OK
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy