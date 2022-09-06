ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

David Scholz
6d ago

Blackouts, is under Government control. California is stupid, why do you guys keep voting for those people,

6d ago

They always go after residential. I believe banks, restaurants, airports shopping malls and grocery stores could leave their thermostat at 77 and it would help the shortage. Sometime i freeze in the above.

Reluctance
6d ago

CA leadership is a complete joke. Always egg on their faces.

hwd.com

East County AWP Construction Map

Construction has begun on the East County Advanced Water Purification Program. The state-of-the-art program will provide drought-proof water and up to 30% of east county’s drinking water supply. It is a partnership between Helix Water District, Padre Dam Municipal Water District, the City of El Cajon and the County of San Diego.
LAKESIDE, CA
onscene.tv

SUV Hydroplanes on Wet Road And Flips | San Diego

09.09.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the SUV was going too fast for the wet road conditions and hydroplaned. She over-corrected the SUV and hydroplaned. The SUV left the roadway and went onto the left shoulder where the SUV flipped and finally landed on its side.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

City of San Diego makes incentives for affordable housing projects

San Diego, CA–Homebuilders can now apply for affordable housing incentives in the City of San Diego’s beach communities following the action by the California Coastal Commission to certify the city’s Complete Communities program in the Coastal Overlay Zone. The Complete Communities program includes planning strategies that create...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WGMD Radio

Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California

Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Injured in Pedestrian Accident on National Avenue [San Diego, CA]

SAN DIEGO, CA (September 12, 2022) – Sunday evening, one man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian accident on National Avenue. The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., at the intersection of 31st Street and National Avenue. According to reports, the 27-year-old female driver of a westbound vehicle...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Miramar Air Show is back! | Here's what you need to know

SAN DIEGO — Be sure to watch CBS 8 at 6 p.m. all week starting on Sep. 19 for special preview coverage on the Miramar Air Show!. And, catch Heather Myers and Carlo Cecchetto LIVE from Miramar on a special edition of “The FOUR” on Friday, Sep. 23 at 4 p.m. on CBS 8.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

15 Years In, San Diego’s Beloved Starlite Is Changing Hands

Midtown’s timelessly cool Starlite, a foundational member of the Eater 38 and a pioneering bar and restaurant that helped to propel the craft cocktail scene in San Diego, turns 15 this year and is throwing itself a quinceañera on September 17 and 18, with a family-style taco feast and dance party on Saturday night and an art show and pop-up market on Sunday afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Record rainfall recorded in Campo, more rain expected Monday

A record amount of rain fell on Campo on Sunday, breaking a record set in 2015, and more rain is in the forecast Monday, the National Weather Service is reporting. Campo recorded 0.88 inches of rain, breaking the old mark of 0.44 inches set on Sept. 11 seven years ago.
CAMPO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Burger Destination Rocky's Crown Pub Changing Hands In Crown Point

San Diego's 45-year-old burger destination Rocky's Crown Pub in the quiet Crown Point area of Pacific Beach is in the process of changing ownership. Fresh out of college, Chicago-native Patricia "Patty" Rockwood moved to San Diego to join her two brothers who were stationed in America's Finest City while in the Navy. She eventually went into an old bar on the corner of Ingraham and La Playa in the Pacific Beach outskirts known as Crown Point, and when she found out the bar was for sale, Patty decided to buy herself a job. Patty leveraged her stocks and savings and borrowed what she could and Rocky's Crown Pub was born in 1977. Over the four decades since, the bar has become known as the place to get one of San Diego's most delicious burgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

Plane crashes at San Diego Navy base during rough weather from Tropical Storm Kay

SAN DIEGO - A jet went off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California, on Friday as the impacts from Tropical Storm Kay were felt across the region. A public affairs officer said the Navy-contracted plane was attempting to land at around 1:15 p.m. when it slid off a runway and into an embankment along the San Diego Bay.
CORONADO, CA

