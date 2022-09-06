Read full article on original website
David Scholz
6d ago
Blackouts, is under Government control. California is stupid, why do you guys keep voting for those people,
6d ago
They always go after residential. I believe banks, restaurants, airports shopping malls and grocery stores could leave their thermostat at 77 and it would help the shortage. Sometime i freeze in the above.
Reluctance
6d ago
CA leadership is a complete joke. Always egg on their faces.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
NBC San Diego
Remnants of Tropical Storm Kay Could Bring Scattered Showers to East San Diego County
Parts of eastern San Diego County could see some afternoon thunderstorms and showers Monday from the remnants of a tropical storm hundreds of miles off the coast. Scattered showers are possible in the mountains and inland valleys and possibly the deserts, NBC 7 forecaster Ashley Matthews said. The rest of...
delmartimes.net
SANDAG advances plan for Del Mar train tunnel. ‘This is a momentous day’
San Diego County’s regional planning agency accepted a $300 million state grant Friday, Sept. 9, to advance work needed to move the train tracks off the fragile Del Mar bluffs and to double-track the route between the San Dieguito Lagoon and Sorrento Valley. “This is a momentous day,” said...
hwd.com
East County AWP Construction Map
Construction has begun on the East County Advanced Water Purification Program. The state-of-the-art program will provide drought-proof water and up to 30% of east county’s drinking water supply. It is a partnership between Helix Water District, Padre Dam Municipal Water District, the City of El Cajon and the County of San Diego.
onscene.tv
SUV Hydroplanes on Wet Road And Flips | San Diego
09.09.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the SUV was going too fast for the wet road conditions and hydroplaned. She over-corrected the SUV and hydroplaned. The SUV left the roadway and went onto the left shoulder where the SUV flipped and finally landed on its side.
Serra Mesa neighbors push back on upcoming protected bike lanes as traffic increases from Snapdragon Stadium
SAN DIEGO — Residents in Serra Mesa say the city is pushing forward with plans to reduce traffic lanes along portions of Mission Village Drive, one of the main arteries into the community, in order to make room for protected bike lanes. The proposed Mission Village Drive revamp will...
Drivers deal with Flash Flood Warning in Pine Valley
Some parts of San Diego County had a Flash Flood Warning on Sunday that made for dangerous driving conditions.
WATCH: Massive Whale Shark Captured On Video Spotted Off San Diego Coast
In an extremely rare moment, bystanders in San Diego were lucky enough to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event: seeing a whale shark swim freely. The magical moment occurred on Labor Day and was captured by Captain Bryan McGrory, who steers the ship for San Diego Whale Watch. It happened on Labor Day with 149 people aboard who could witness the majestic sea creature.
sandiegocountynews.com
City of San Diego makes incentives for affordable housing projects
San Diego, CA–Homebuilders can now apply for affordable housing incentives in the City of San Diego’s beach communities following the action by the California Coastal Commission to certify the city’s Complete Communities program in the Coastal Overlay Zone. The Complete Communities program includes planning strategies that create...
Some San Diego County events cancelled due to Kay, others continued rain or shine
SAN DIEGO — Concerts and events in San Diego County have been postponed due to initial extreme weather concerns from Tropical Storm Kay. Alicia Keys cancelled her sold out show at San Diego State University on Friday night due to impending weather. The Cruisin' Grand Escondido Classic Car Show...
WGMD Radio
Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California
Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
L.A. Weekly
Man Injured in Pedestrian Accident on National Avenue [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (September 12, 2022) – Sunday evening, one man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian accident on National Avenue. The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., at the intersection of 31st Street and National Avenue. According to reports, the 27-year-old female driver of a westbound vehicle...
Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
Crews are battling wildfires across the San Francisco Bay Area and all through the state of California. Track the updates here.
Miramar Air Show is back! | Here's what you need to know
SAN DIEGO — Be sure to watch CBS 8 at 6 p.m. all week starting on Sep. 19 for special preview coverage on the Miramar Air Show!. And, catch Heather Myers and Carlo Cecchetto LIVE from Miramar on a special edition of “The FOUR” on Friday, Sep. 23 at 4 p.m. on CBS 8.
Eater
15 Years In, San Diego’s Beloved Starlite Is Changing Hands
Midtown’s timelessly cool Starlite, a foundational member of the Eater 38 and a pioneering bar and restaurant that helped to propel the craft cocktail scene in San Diego, turns 15 this year and is throwing itself a quinceañera on September 17 and 18, with a family-style taco feast and dance party on Saturday night and an art show and pop-up market on Sunday afternoon.
KPBS
Record rainfall recorded in Campo, more rain expected Monday
A record amount of rain fell on Campo on Sunday, breaking a record set in 2015, and more rain is in the forecast Monday, the National Weather Service is reporting. Campo recorded 0.88 inches of rain, breaking the old mark of 0.44 inches set on Sept. 11 seven years ago.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Burger Destination Rocky's Crown Pub Changing Hands In Crown Point
San Diego's 45-year-old burger destination Rocky's Crown Pub in the quiet Crown Point area of Pacific Beach is in the process of changing ownership. Fresh out of college, Chicago-native Patricia "Patty" Rockwood moved to San Diego to join her two brothers who were stationed in America's Finest City while in the Navy. She eventually went into an old bar on the corner of Ingraham and La Playa in the Pacific Beach outskirts known as Crown Point, and when she found out the bar was for sale, Patty decided to buy herself a job. Patty leveraged her stocks and savings and borrowed what she could and Rocky's Crown Pub was born in 1977. Over the four decades since, the bar has become known as the place to get one of San Diego's most delicious burgers.
Kay to bring showers, thunderstorms to San Diego
San Diego County is expected to see showers and thunderstorms as Kay shifts away from the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday.
foxla.com
Plane crashes at San Diego Navy base during rough weather from Tropical Storm Kay
SAN DIEGO - A jet went off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California, on Friday as the impacts from Tropical Storm Kay were felt across the region. A public affairs officer said the Navy-contracted plane was attempting to land at around 1:15 p.m. when it slid off a runway and into an embankment along the San Diego Bay.
