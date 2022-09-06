Despite rain, area lake levels drop farther

While some parts of North Texas benefited from early September rain, other parts did not -- and Wichita Falls reservoirs were apparently among those that did not.

According to the city, Lake Arrowhead declined to 73.6 percent in the past week while Lake Kickapoo dropped to 64.2 percent. The combined total of the city's two primary reservoirs was 71 percent. The city can also use water from Lake Kemp. On Tuesday the largest of the three lakes was at 61.2 percent, according to Water Data for Texas.

If the combined level of lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo drops to 65 percent, water use restrictions will kick in.

While parts of Wichita Falls got heavy rain from thunderstorms that moved across the city in recent days, not much fell in the official rain gauge near Sheppard Air Force Base. Normal rainfall for this time of year is 19.39 inches. Wichita Falls has officially received just 11.87 inches as of Tuesday.