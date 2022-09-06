Wichita Falls Area Food Bank celebrates its 40th year

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in honor of its 40th year in town.

The food bank first opened in 1982, where it operated out of a warehouse downtown. Eventually, the operation moved into the current building off Midwestern Parkway and had only a few employees that sorted food out of the parking lot.

Hunger has been an issue in the community for a long time but the pandemic really revealed how prevalent it is.

"It is so humbling to see, when you're giving out food to people, even just giving them a box of produce that all of us take for granted - just how appreciative they are." Kara Nickens, Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

Nickens explains that when the food bank has a food distribution day, people will lineup outside three hours prior to the start.