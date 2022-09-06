Wichita Falls Area Food Bank celebrates its 40th year
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in honor of its 40th year in town.
The food bank first opened in 1982, where it operated out of a warehouse downtown. Eventually, the operation moved into the current building off Midwestern Parkway and had only a few employees that sorted food out of the parking lot.
Hunger has been an issue in the community for a long time but the pandemic really revealed how prevalent it is.
"It is so humbling to see, when you're giving out food to people, even just giving them a box of produce that all of us take for granted - just how appreciative they are."
Kara Nickens, Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
Nickens explains that when the food bank has a food distribution day, people will lineup outside three hours prior to the start.
"I also have to give incredible thanks to our community, our foundation, our donors, volunteers and all that make this possible... because as much as we do out here on the front line, we couldn't do it if our community and donors didn't support us."
Kara Nickens, Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO
Comments / 0