College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video
A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
Alabama Vs. Texas Brings Back A Few Good Memories For Tide
Just getting the bottom line out of the way regarding the Alabama vs. Texas college football series, the Crimson Tide has an unfortunate record of only 1-7-1 against the Longhorns. The only thing more shameful is that these two traditional blue bloods have played only nine times, the first in 1902 (the only one played in Tuscaloosa) and only three times in the last 50 years.
WATCH: Elite Texas commit Ryan Niblett showcases blazing speed on jet sweep touchdown
It's been a hot start to the season for each of the three Texas commits at wide receiver with Johntay Cook, Jonah Wilson, and Ryan Niblett all making spectacular plays to start their senior seasons. It was the Aldine Eisenhower track star Niblett who added to his impressive start to...
Where Texas needs to shine to maximize success against No. 1 Alabama
AUSTIN, Texas — Bijan Robinson was by no means discontent after touching the football only 13 times (10 rushing attempts and three receptions) in the 52-10 season-opening win Texas notched over Louisiana-Monroe, the lone game on the Longhorns’ schedule before No. 1 Alabama rolls into Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for a titanic clash on Saturday (11 a.m., Fox). The Heisman Trophy candidate turned those 13 opportunities into 111 total yards and two touchdowns (a 16-yard reception from Quinn Ewers and a 9-yard run), averaging 8.5 yards per touch from scrimmage before exiting the resounding victory and yielding touches to his backfield mates and the eight other Longhorns who caught a pass from Ewers.
Texas football: Austin weatherman, Texas A&M grad trolls Longhorns with 'flash flood warning' for Alabama game
Alabama and Texas football clash at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday in a game featuring two of the sports biggest brands, though the contest could be lopsided. The No. 1 Crimson Tide sit as multiple-touchdown favorites against Longhorns, with Texas trying to turn things around in Year 2 under coach Steve Sarkisian after a 5-7 finish in 2021.
Alabama fan issues challenge to Texas fans ahead of Week 2 showdown
One Alabama fan has issued a big challenge to Texas fans ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Longhorns on Saturday. “I dare you to go as hard as we do,” the fan said. “See you at College Gameday. Horns down.”. The fan then skydives holding...
The Pulse: Behind the scenes with Texas A&M football for the 2022 opener
The Pulse is back for the 2022 season. The behind-the-scenes series that follows the Texas A&M football team before, during and after each game has new episodes debut every Wednesday during the season. The season premiere debuted on Wednesday as it showed the Aggies preparing for the opening game of...
GigEm247 answers Appalachian State's questions about the Aggies
GigEm247's Jeff Tarpley answers questions about the Aggies for our Appalachian State site on the 247 Sports network and talks about what to look for when Texas A&M and the Mountaineers collide Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The top ten ranked Aggies are playing their second opponent of 2022 after a 31-0 win over Sam Houston in the opener, a game in which the offense didn't generate as much yardage on the ground as A&M fans would have liked to see. Nonetheless, the unit provided plenty of big plays in the passing game as Haynes King threw for three scores of over 40 yards. Meanwhile, a fast, deep, and big front four kept the Bearkats from mounting a serious scoring threat in the game. The Mountaineers are coming off of a wild but heartbreaking 63-61 loss at home to North Carolina in which quarterback Chase Brice threw for six scores and the offense generated 40 points in the fourth quarter.
Texas football: LB DeMarvion Overshown says Longhorns offense 'is like watching Alabama's'
Texas football plays in the Longhorns' most anticipated home game in recent memory Saturday as No. 1 Alabama visits Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. It marks the first time in more than a decade the Crimson Tide play in a true road game against a non-conference opponent, and Texas players know what is at stake as Nick Saban and company roll into town.
Loreal Sarkisian, 'First Lady of Texas Football', shares game day fashion tips
AUSTIN, Texas - She's known as the "First Lady of Texas Football" and she knows a thing or two about fashion. Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian, is a wardrobe stylist who is not only devoted to fashion but philanthropy, as well. Her outfits on...
Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket
AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
While Texas Preps For The Goliath of Alabama, Mack Brown Makes History In Atlanta
The Texas Longhorns will play host to Alabama on Saturday in a rematch of the 2009 BCS National Championship Game. Alabama prevailed over Texas in the infamous "Colt got hurt" game, which now has about a dozen nicknames for it. The Longhorns and Tide have yet to run it back...
GigEm247's 2022 Week Two Texas A&M projected depth chart: Defense
Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher never released an official depth chart prior to the start of the 2022 regular season although in the past one has usually been provided before his first weekly press conference of the season. Fisher was asked about the lack of one in his week two meeting with the media and it sounds like that he has abandoned the practice.
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
Alabama’s Million Dollar Band skipping Texas game due to controversial seating issue
AUSTIN, Tx. (WPMI) — The University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band is not making the trip to Austin this weekend for the Alabama vs. Texas football game due to seating issues. The University said in a statement "Due to the seating location and configuration of the visiting institution’s...
Chicken coop-sitting business flocks to Austin
Coop launched in the Austin and Dallas area in mid-summer as a one-stop shop for chicken owners looking to have their coops cleaned and roosters and hens watched while they're out of town. The business has already garnered roughly 100 or so customers, with a waitlist for new appointments.
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 9-11
If you’re looking for a romantic date night spot (or an enchanting solo experience), visit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, where 28,000 solar-powered spheres light up to create an illuminating environment like no other. Book your tickets for the exhibit here. Dates and times vary, 4801 La Crosse Ave.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Football season is here and getting some more gear to support your favorite team can be expensive but it seems someone in Central Texas who may or may not love the Longhorns could soon boost their closet with some more burnt orange after a solid win from the Texas Lottery.
Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991
AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
