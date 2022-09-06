GigEm247's Jeff Tarpley answers questions about the Aggies for our Appalachian State site on the 247 Sports network and talks about what to look for when Texas A&M and the Mountaineers collide Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The top ten ranked Aggies are playing their second opponent of 2022 after a 31-0 win over Sam Houston in the opener, a game in which the offense didn't generate as much yardage on the ground as A&M fans would have liked to see. Nonetheless, the unit provided plenty of big plays in the passing game as Haynes King threw for three scores of over 40 yards. Meanwhile, a fast, deep, and big front four kept the Bearkats from mounting a serious scoring threat in the game. The Mountaineers are coming off of a wild but heartbreaking 63-61 loss at home to North Carolina in which quarterback Chase Brice threw for six scores and the offense generated 40 points in the fourth quarter.

BOONE, NC ・ 28 MINUTES AGO