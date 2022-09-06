Read full article on original website
Body recovered after float plane crash identified
SEATTLE (AP) — A body recovered near the site of a floatplane crash in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound has been identified as Gabby Hanna, a 29-year-old Seattle attorney. The Island County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday that the recovered body was Hanna and that her family...
Michigan man suffers punctured arms in Alaska bear mauling
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Michigan man suffered serious puncture wounds to his arms during a bear mauling in Alaska, but he was able to stop the attack using pepper spray on the grizzly, officials said Wednesday. Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was able to contact Alaska State Troopers via a...
Claiming innocence, Alabama death row inmate seeks new trial
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff’s deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to “right a grievous wrong” and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
Hochul: Masks now optional in mass transit, shelters, etc.
Masks are now optional on New York state mass transit, and in shelters, correctional facilities and detention centers. Gov. Hochul made the announcement on Wednesday, citing new CDC guidance. In a COVID briefing on Friday, Hochul says the current COVID average in the state is 17.89 cases per 100,000 people...
Chick-fil-A coming to North Greenbush
The Capital Region could soon see another Chick-fil-A popping up. The chain plans to build a restaurant on Route 4 in North Greenbush. The location is expected to open sometime in the late fall or winter. Another location is under construction in Clifton Park.
New Mexico bars commissioner from office for insurrection
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday...
Prosecutor named to probe GOP candidate for Michigan AG Matthew DePerno, others about effort to access voting machines
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutor named to probe GOP candidate for Michigan AG Matthew DePerno, others about effort to access voting machines. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Illinois governor GOP candidate decries Chicago crime, chaos
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey, on Tuesday promised to restore the death penalty and repeal a wide-ranging criminal justice overhaul that will eliminate cash bail, following a Labor Day weekend during which 11 people were killed in Chicago. The state senator from...
Indiana abortion ban challenged under religious freedom law
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Opponents of Indiana’s abortion ban set to take effect next week filed a lawsuit Thursday arguing it would violate a state religious-freedom law that Republican lawmakers approved in 2015. The lawsuit follows another one filed last week also challenging the abortion ban that the GOP-dominated...
Former defense attorney gets 6 months for bribery scheme
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former defense attorney has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for a bribery scheme involving a former state attorney in north Florida. Ernest Maloney Page IV, 46, of Madison, was sentenced Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He pleaded...
Sisters who survived Holocaust die days apart in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two sisters who survived the Holocaust as girls and moved to the United States afterward died just days apart in their adopted home of Alabama. The Alabama Holocaust Education Center said Ruth Scheuer Siegler died Saturday at the age of 95. Her sister, Ilse Scheuer Nathan, died 10 days earlier at the age of 98.
