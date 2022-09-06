Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) investors rush to buy Flasko (FLSK) presale tokens
One cryptocurrency that has experienced incredible growth is Dogecoin (DOGE). Due to the satirical nature of DOGE, many people did not take it seriously and missed out on the enormous wealth that Dogecoin was subsequently able to amass for ardent fans and devoted token holders. Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) early years had a similar result: skeptical investors were left behind. The first presale for Flasko (FLSK), a brand new decentralized finance (Defi) project, launched just days ago. The token is already establishing itself as a potentially promising one in the cryptocurrency space with analysts predicting it to be the best investment this year.
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
bitcoinist.com
How Vertochain Aims To Give You 100x Gains Compared to Solana and Tron
The cryptocurrency landscape has evolved from what it started almost a decade ago. At its heart, it is still a space that aims to give back to the users. Here are some tokens that hope to help you give you profits. Green Chains. With the main aim of introducing decentralization...
cryptopotato.com
Mad Money Jim Cramer Says the Fed Will Take Down Speculative Assets Like Bitcoin
“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer thinks the Federal Reserve will bring down all speculative assets. Jim Crame is back at it again with yet another U-turn in terms of his cryptocurrency stance. He called bitcoin and altcoins speculative assets and warned individuals to refrain from investing in them. In...
u.today
643 Billion SHIB Bought by Whales Over Weekend After Jim Cramer Said Not to Buy SHIB
WhaleStats multi-chain wallet tracker has shared that over the past two days, the largest Ethereum whales scooped up $8 million worth of the Shiba Inu meme coin. It happened a few days after CNBC's Jim Cramer warned investors against buying cryptocurrencies in general, and SHIB and DOGE in particular. As...
bitcoinist.com
Why Big Eyes is Topping The Cryptocurrency List Even Before Its Launch
If cryptocurrencies made the world believe in the potential of blockchain platforms, then meme coins introduced investors to the power of monetization. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies inspired by social media memes and their values depend on the popularity of the memes. These digital assets have found favour with investors across the world and even tech czars like Tesla CEO Elon Musk couldn’t stay away from investing in them. In 2021, after Musk posted his thoughts about the potential of Shiba Inu on Twitter, the meme coin’s prices surged dramatically making it one of the most successful meme coins to ever have been launched. However, over time meme coins are evolving to enable the investor to do more than just invest. With services like NFT trading and processing charitable donations, meme coins have convinced the world that they are no less than other investment options when it comes to use cases.
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrency Projects to Buy Now – GM Wagmi, FunFair, and Big Eyes
The Dogecoin community has realised variations of the meme coin in cryptocurrency since its boom and subsequent returns. Some of these tokens adopt the Dogecoin strategy and create simple social tokens. Still, others attempt to mobilise their community around causes by using the meme coin as a means of funding...
CoinDesk
Nigeria Plans to Create a Virtual Free Zone With Binance Crypto Exchange
The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is in discussions with crypto exchange Binance over plans to create a virtual free zone focusing on blockchain and the digital economy, the agency said in a Saturday press release. NEPZA, which helps regulate and operate free zones in the country, wants the...
bitcoinist.com
Why Are These 3 Cryptos Causing A Stir: MAGNISWAP, BARNBRIDGE, AND CARDANO
With an ever-changing market, and new and exciting platforms entering the crypto universe, it can be tricky deciding where to invest and to trust a crypto community you wish to stay with and financially thrive from. When it comes to beginning to invest in crypto, where to start? Who should you invest in, who allows you to achieve the most financial benefits, and which company gives you the most flexibility?
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Liquidates Over 100 Million As The Price Crosses $1600 Mark
The general crypto market has seen some positive price rally in 24 hours. Many of the coins are trading in greens, including Ethereum with its 7.86% gains and Bitcoin with a 2.89% surge. Other altcoins such as PancakeSwap CAKE, SHIB, Ethereum Classic ETC, and Tether USDT are also in the...
bitcoinist.com
Glassnode Discusses 4 Phases Of Bitcoin Accumulation & Distribution During Past Year
Glassnode has talked about the four phases of Bitcoin accumulation and distribution during the past year in their latest report. Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Score Shows Market Has Been Selling Recently. As per this week’s edition of the weekly Glassnode report, the market has observed four distinct phases in the last...
bitcoinist.com
Zero Bitcoin Fees & USDC Delisting: How Binance Is Pushing For Larger Marketshare
The crypto exchange Binance has recently continued to push for growth in its share of the Bitcoin volume, as well as the stablecoin market. Binance Zero Fees Leads To Big Surge In Bitcoin Trading Volume, Exchange Drops USDC Support. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the volume...
bitcoinist.com
$325K In “Gifts” From The Human Rights Foundation, Who In Bitcoin Received Them?
The Human Rights Foundation announced its round of “gifts” for Q3, 2022. Sadly, they’re not denominated in sats and BTC like on previous occasions. To compensate, they’re the biggest donations yet in fiat terms. How did The Human Rights Foundation distribute the $325K from its Bitcoin Development Fund? What projects and developers received much-needed funding to keep fighting the good fight?
cryptoglobe.com
Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months
The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Spot To Derivatives Flow Spikes Up, Bullish Sign For Price?
Bitcoin spot to derivatives exchange flow has surged up recently, something that has preceded local bottoms for the crypto in the past. Bitcoin All Exchanges To Derivative Exchange Flow Observes Uplift. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, whales have been moving their coins into derivative exchanges...
bitcoinist.com
Can Seedilium Join The Top Rank of Cryptocurrencies Like Sandbox and Ripple?
Sandbox (SAND) and Ripple (XRP) are currently among the top-ranked in the crypto market in terms of market cap. They are maintaining positive market sentiment and delivering value to holders. However, Seedilium (SED) intends to join these top cryptocurrencies with its host of features. Seedilium is a potential exchange token...
bitcoinist.com
Binance Will Keep Supporting USDC, Says Circle CEO
The largest crypto exchange Binance announced that it will be converting stablecoin USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar, and True USD into its native stablecoin BUSD. This sparked a debate in the crypto community as many started speculating about the reasons behind this measure. Some talked about Binance wanting to eliminate...
bitcoinist.com
Not Sure About Bitcoin? Try These Alts – Adirize DAO, TRON, and Ethereum
The crypto market came to life with the invention of Bitcoin in 2009. Thanks to BTC, we all have a shot at bringing the idea of a decentralized economy free from governmental and corporate control to fruition. However, the crypto daddy BTC has been in the headlines for a number...
