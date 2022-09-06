ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) investors rush to buy Flasko (FLSK) presale tokens

One cryptocurrency that has experienced incredible growth is Dogecoin (DOGE). Due to the satirical nature of DOGE, many people did not take it seriously and missed out on the enormous wealth that Dogecoin was subsequently able to amass for ardent fans and devoted token holders. Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) early years had a similar result: skeptical investors were left behind. The first presale for Flasko (FLSK), a brand new decentralized finance (Defi) project, launched just days ago. The token is already establishing itself as a potentially promising one in the cryptocurrency space with analysts predicting it to be the best investment this year.
DRINKS
u.today

SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Liquidation#Liquidator#Us Dollar#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Three Arrows Capital#Convex#Curve#The Luna Foundation Guard
bitcoinist.com

How Vertochain Aims To Give You 100x Gains Compared to Solana and Tron

The cryptocurrency landscape has evolved from what it started almost a decade ago. At its heart, it is still a space that aims to give back to the users. Here are some tokens that hope to help you give you profits. Green Chains. With the main aim of introducing decentralization...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Why Big Eyes is Topping The Cryptocurrency List Even Before Its Launch

If cryptocurrencies made the world believe in the potential of blockchain platforms, then meme coins introduced investors to the power of monetization. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies inspired by social media memes and their values depend on the popularity of the memes. These digital assets have found favour with investors across the world and even tech czars like Tesla CEO Elon Musk couldn’t stay away from investing in them. In 2021, after Musk posted his thoughts about the potential of Shiba Inu on Twitter, the meme coin’s prices surged dramatically making it one of the most successful meme coins to ever have been launched. However, over time meme coins are evolving to enable the investor to do more than just invest. With services like NFT trading and processing charitable donations, meme coins have convinced the world that they are no less than other investment options when it comes to use cases.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
CoinDesk

Nigeria Plans to Create a Virtual Free Zone With Binance Crypto Exchange

The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is in discussions with crypto exchange Binance over plans to create a virtual free zone focusing on blockchain and the digital economy, the agency said in a Saturday press release. NEPZA, which helps regulate and operate free zones in the country, wants the...
WORLD
bitcoinist.com

Why Are These 3 Cryptos Causing A Stir: MAGNISWAP, BARNBRIDGE, AND CARDANO

With an ever-changing market, and new and exciting platforms entering the crypto universe, it can be tricky deciding where to invest and to trust a crypto community you wish to stay with and financially thrive from. When it comes to beginning to invest in crypto, where to start? Who should you invest in, who allows you to achieve the most financial benefits, and which company gives you the most flexibility?
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Liquidates Over 100 Million As The Price Crosses $1600 Mark

The general crypto market has seen some positive price rally in 24 hours. Many of the coins are trading in greens, including Ethereum with its 7.86% gains and Bitcoin with a 2.89% surge. Other altcoins such as PancakeSwap CAKE, SHIB, Ethereum Classic ETC, and Tether USDT are also in the...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Glassnode Discusses 4 Phases Of Bitcoin Accumulation & Distribution During Past Year

Glassnode has talked about the four phases of Bitcoin accumulation and distribution during the past year in their latest report. Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Score Shows Market Has Been Selling Recently. As per this week’s edition of the weekly Glassnode report, the market has observed four distinct phases in the last...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

$325K In “Gifts” From The Human Rights Foundation, Who In Bitcoin Received Them?

The Human Rights Foundation announced its round of “gifts” for Q3, 2022. Sadly, they’re not denominated in sats and BTC like on previous occasions. To compensate, they’re the biggest donations yet in fiat terms. How did The Human Rights Foundation distribute the $325K from its Bitcoin Development Fund? What projects and developers received much-needed funding to keep fighting the good fight?
CHARITIES
cryptoglobe.com

Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months

The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Spot To Derivatives Flow Spikes Up, Bullish Sign For Price?

Bitcoin spot to derivatives exchange flow has surged up recently, something that has preceded local bottoms for the crypto in the past. Bitcoin All Exchanges To Derivative Exchange Flow Observes Uplift. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, whales have been moving their coins into derivative exchanges...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Can Seedilium Join The Top Rank of Cryptocurrencies Like Sandbox and Ripple?

Sandbox (SAND) and Ripple (XRP) are currently among the top-ranked in the crypto market in terms of market cap. They are maintaining positive market sentiment and delivering value to holders. However, Seedilium (SED) intends to join these top cryptocurrencies with its host of features. Seedilium is a potential exchange token...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Binance Will Keep Supporting USDC, Says Circle CEO

The largest crypto exchange Binance announced that it will be converting stablecoin USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar, and True USD into its native stablecoin BUSD. This sparked a debate in the crypto community as many started speculating about the reasons behind this measure. Some talked about Binance wanting to eliminate...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy