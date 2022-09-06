September 8, 2022 - According to an analysis by Bookies.com, spending a Sunday watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium will cost a family of four nearly $1,000. The site calculated the cost of attending an NFL game at all 32 stadiums, and the Bucs came in second at $947.69. The San Francisco 49ers came in first with a $1,028 price tag for a family of four. Bookies.com counted the cost of four tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs when compiling the overall cost. Bucs tickets alone came in at $868.44. The average price of four NFL tickets was $438.88. Read the full list here.

TAMPA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO