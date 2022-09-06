ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs WR Julio Jones has a new jersey number

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will be wearing the No. 6 jersey this season. Jones has been wearing the No. 85 jersey since signing with the Bucs at the start of training camp, but most expected a number change following the final roster cuts, when more choices would become available.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin (knee) fully practices on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Despite participating in a non-contact jersey, Godwin's full practice was a pleasant surprise towards his recovery from his ACL injury. If the 26-year old continues to practice, a role is possible for Week One's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys or at least within the first four weeks of the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022

It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#Temple University#The New York Jets
105.3 The Fan

Broaddus scouts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former NFL scout Bryan Broaddus has watched the tape on the Dallas Cowboys’ first opponent of the 2022 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out his breakdown of what it’ll take for the Boys to take down the Bucs in the video below.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson Has Bold Pick For Best Chance To Win Super Bowl

ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson has a very unique pick for the NFL team with the best chance to win the Super Bowl. Johnson unveiled his ranking of the top seven title favorites in the league heading into the season. The New Orleans Saints were atop the list. Yes, Keyshawn is giving...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world laments absence of Cris Collinsworth’s slide

The slide onto camera has become as much a part of Cris Collinsworth’s broadcasting as anything. But on Thursday night’s NFL season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, it was absent. Immediately before the game, NBC cameras were panning around SoFi Stadium before they went...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
stpetecatalyst.com

Bucs games ranked second most expensive

September 8, 2022 - According to an analysis by Bookies.com, spending a Sunday watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium will cost a family of four nearly $1,000. The site calculated the cost of attending an NFL game at all 32 stadiums, and the Bucs came in second at $947.69. The San Francisco 49ers came in first with a $1,028 price tag for a family of four. Bookies.com counted the cost of four tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs when compiling the overall cost. Bucs tickets alone came in at $868.44. The average price of four NFL tickets was $438.88. Read the full list here.
TAMPA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Loreal Sarkisian, the Wife of Texas Longhorns Coach, Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian has been drawing attention at every Texas Longhorns football game. But so is the first lady of Longhorns football and her style. Loreal Sarkisian joined the University of Texas at Austin as the newlywed wife of the new head coach in 2021. Steve Sarkisian’s wife is serving game day looks that fans are styling themselves after her. Her transition from an athlete to style goddess fascinates her followers, and more people want to know about her background. So we reveal all the details about Steve Sarkisian’s wife in this Loreal Sarkisian wiki.
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

ESPN Re-Signs Multiple NFL Reporters to New Contracts Ahead of 2022 Season

ESPN is making sure its top NFL reporters stay with the company. On Tuesday, ESPN announced it has re-signed Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberly A. Martin and Ed Werder to new contracts. They will be joined by Sal Palantonio and Dianna Russini as they are also returning for another NFL season. The group will be providing NFL news on Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL Live, SportsCenter and Get Up among other shows.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely baffling Jerry Jones quote

Most NFL teams – or teams in any sport, for that matter – enter a new season with unbridled optimism, but it seems Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is taking it up a notch, to the point that people have no idea what he is even talking about.
DALLAS, TX
Fox News

Fox News

786K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy