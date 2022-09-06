Patriots prepare for Victory Bell battle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots will travel to Terre Haute South Friday night to square off with their rival in a battle for the Victory Bell.

“I don’t try to downplay to these guys. It’s a special week,” says North head coach Billy Blundell.

“I tell these guys to embrace it. It’s going to be exciting.”

Terre Haute North won the Victory Bell last year for the first time since 2017 and these Patriot seniors want to keep it around for another year.

“This week means a lot to us,” says senior Bryson Carpenter.

“We’ve played in a lot of North-South games, but this is my senior year and we are going into it excited.”

Senior Jesiah Richardson described the rivalry perfectly.

“It’s like facing your brother in a game of backyard football,” says Richardson.

“Both are competitive and both want to win and anything can happen at the end of the day.”

Kickoff is set for 7pm Friday night at South.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.