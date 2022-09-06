ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Patriots prepare for Victory Bell battle

By Grant Pugh
 2 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots will travel to Terre Haute South Friday night to square off with their rival in a battle for the Victory Bell.

“I don’t try to downplay to these guys. It’s a special week,” says North head coach Billy Blundell.

“I tell these guys to embrace it. It’s going to be exciting.”

Terre Haute North won the Victory Bell last year for the first time since 2017 and these Patriot seniors want to keep it around for another year.

“This week means a lot to us,” says senior Bryson Carpenter.

“We’ve played in a lot of North-South games, but this is my senior year and we are going into it excited.”

Senior Jesiah Richardson described the rivalry perfectly.

“It’s like facing your brother in a game of backyard football,” says Richardson.

“Both are competitive and both want to win and anything can happen at the end of the day.”

Kickoff is set for 7pm Friday night at South.

Sycamores set for Purdue Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores will travel to Purdue Saturday for an afternoon showdown against the Boilermakers. Indiana State has not matched up against a Big Ten opponent since 2016, but they have several upcoming on the schedule. “It’s important. We have a lot of young men from the state of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Indiana to Honor 1967 Rose Bowl Team on Saturday Night

Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) Indiana University will be honoring the 55th anniversary of the 1968 Rose Bowl team on Saturday during the Hoosiers contest against Idaho. In 1968, the Hoosiers earned a trip to the 54th annual Rose Bowl game and squared off against the USC Trojans. The heavily favored Trojans were led by running back O.J. Simpson and a stout defense that held IU to just three points as USC prevailed 14-3. 55 years later, that game remains IU’s lone trip to the Rose Bowl.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
2022 Washington High School Homecoming Court

Meet your 2022 Washington High School Homecoming Court!. Front Row: (Senior Homecoming Representatives) Macy Niehaus, Elle Stowers, Ellie Matteson, Emma Kenworthy, Sydney Melton. Back Row: (Freshman) Ayla Owens, (Sophmore) Jasara Turner, (Junior) Canaj Ajradinoska. The Washington Hatchets will take on the Pike Central Chargers on September 16, 2022 at 7:00...
WASHINGTON, IN
New bookstore coming to Twelve Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Soon, Twelve Points will have a new business where you can shop for a new book. Twelve Points Book Company will be opening by the end of November. The book company will have a variety of new and used materials. There will also be a lounge area for reading or […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus. According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6. The crime log stated the first report stemmed from an alleged incident on August 20 at […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
