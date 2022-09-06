Read full article on original website
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Key Buckeye receiver seen in full pads at practice
Ohio State caught a tough break when they lost star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba early in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, Smith-Njigba was seen in full pads, walking lightly off-the-field, per a video from Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. After practice,...
Brian Ferentz delivers honest assessment of Iowa QB play in Week 1
Brian Ferentz did not sound happy after watching the tape of Iowa’s game against South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes put up just 7 points and 166 total yards in the putrid victory. During Ferentz’s press conference, he indicated the tape review showed an adequate job by the offensive line...
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
Ohio State football fan releases haunting image of Brutus Buckeye in human form
Ohio State football’s mascot just became real-life. A Buckeye fan posted a tweet of what Brutus would look like if he were human, and it’s not for the faint of heart. Most people who saw the post immediately wished they hadn’t. The world isn’t ready for a human Brutus quite yet, or ever for that matter.
Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News
Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
Chicago Bulls signing former Illinois guard from free agency
Former Illinois basketball star Malcolm Hill is getting a 2nd chance with the Chicago Bulls after signing a two-way contract on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Hill was a former 2nd-team All-B1G guard at Illinois (2016 and 2017). Hill played in 137 games while starting in 112...
Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 6 Teams From Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit has restarted his weekly in-season tradition of naming the most impressive college football teams from the previous weekend. Six programs made Herbstreit's honor roll for Week 1, with Old Dominion leading the way after knocking off Virginia Tech in its season opener. At No. 2 on Herbstreit's list is Georgia, the defending national champions, who breezed past a ranked Oregon team, 49-3.
Report: Penn State TE not seen at practice during media viewing window
Penn State is dealing with an injury in its TE room. Brenton Strange could be the main option again. Theo Johnson was reportedly not seen at the Nittany Lions’ practice on Wednesday per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Johnson missed the season opener against Purdue with an undisclosed injury.
Steve Sarkisian Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Very Clear
Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban will meet on Saturday when Texas hosts top-ranked Alabama. The two men used to be colleagues. Sarkisian served as an analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2016 and then as Saban's offensive coordinator in 2019-20 before being hired to run the Longhorns. When Saban first...
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB
The Alabama Crimson Tide’s front seven group is set to have quite a test in their second game of the season, as they will meet the Bijan Robinson-led Texas rush offense on Saturday. Robinson, a popular pick to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor, did not open up the campaign on a dominant note on […] The post Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bobby Petrino's Missouri State sees 298-pound DT break off big KO return against UT Martin
Bobby Petrino and Missouri State are hosting UT Martin in Springfield on Thursday night. The Bears, after finishing 8-4 (6-2 Missouri Valley), are 1-0 after a win over Central Arkansas on Sept. 1 and were looking to avenge a loss to the Skyhawks in last year’s FCS playoffs. In...
College football rankings: Full ballots released for Week 2 AP Poll
College football rankings are back. The Associated Press released their ballots for the Week 2 poll. Michigan got a lot of No. 4 votes, and moved up from its previous No. 5 ranking. Ohio State had 2 1st-place votes, but ended up slipping to No. 3 overall on a lot of ballots. Some of the voters even had Michigan outside of the Top 10. The furthest that someone voted Michigan was all the way back to No. 15.
Urban Meyer weighs in on Jim Harbaugh's QB situation at Michigan
Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about tough quarterback decisions. Recently, he weighed in on the QB battle facing Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. During a conversation on “Urban’s Take with Tim May,” Meyer admitted the decision of playing the guy who gives your team the best chance of winning is a tough one. However, Meyer also noted most of his FOX colleagues believe JJ McCarthy is the more talented player following the Michigan games they covered in 2021 (Via On3 Sports):
Austin-area meteorologist trolls Longhorns ahead of matchup with top ranked Alabama
Some pretty funny stuff here. An Austin-area meteorologist trolled Texas in preparation for the big matchup against Alabama at noon on Saturday. Avery Tomasco – a Texas A&M alum and meteorologist for CBS Austin – delivered the blow with a “flash flood warning” for Saturday stemming from Longhorn sweat and tears.
Dabo Swinney, Clemson agree to big-time contract extension
Another new contract for one of college football’s best coaches. This time it’s down at Clemson with Dabo Swinney. Clemson announced Swinney’s new deal is 10 years for $115 million dollars ($11.5m average). Swinney has been the head coach at Clemson since 2008. He holds an impressive...
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Updated Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1 produces new favorite
After an entire offseason of talking about who had the best odds to win college football’s most prestigious award, we finally got to see the country’s top talent make their first impression and case for winning the Heisman in this weekend’s week 1 action. Ohio State quarterback...
CFP executive director Bill Hancock comments on challenges of implementing early expansion
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock addressed the odds of early expansion in comments on Thursday. Last week, news broke that the Playoff was expanding to a 12-team model. That move is set to begin in 2026, but the potential for it to take place even sooner still remains.
Brian Kelly trolled by media member: 'Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time'
Brian Kelly is entering Week 2 of his first season at LSU, and he’s coming off a lackluster season-opening loss to Florida State. After the way that game ended, Kelly was trolled across social media. Part of that likely has to do with his wild offseason of dances with recruits and odd southern accents.
