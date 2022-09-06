ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz delivers honest assessment of Iowa QB play in Week 1

Brian Ferentz did not sound happy after watching the tape of Iowa’s game against South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes put up just 7 points and 166 total yards in the putrid victory. During Ferentz’s press conference, he indicated the tape review showed an adequate job by the offensive line...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News

Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Chicago Bulls signing former Illinois guard from free agency

Former Illinois basketball star Malcolm Hill is getting a 2nd chance with the Chicago Bulls after signing a two-way contract on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Hill was a former 2nd-team All-B1G guard at Illinois (2016 and 2017). Hill played in 137 games while starting in 112...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 6 Teams From Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit has restarted his weekly in-season tradition of naming the most impressive college football teams from the previous weekend. Six programs made Herbstreit's honor roll for Week 1, with Old Dominion leading the way after knocking off Virginia Tech in its season opener. At No. 2 on Herbstreit's list is Georgia, the defending national champions, who breezed past a ranked Oregon team, 49-3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Very Clear

Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban will meet on Saturday when Texas hosts top-ranked Alabama. The two men used to be colleagues. Sarkisian served as an analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2016 and then as Saban's offensive coordinator in 2019-20 before being hired to run the Longhorns. When Saban first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers

After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
AMES, IA
ClutchPoints

Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas' Bijan Robinson an elite RB

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s front seven group is set to have quite a test in their second game of the season, as they will meet the Bijan Robinson-led Texas rush offense on Saturday. Robinson, a popular pick to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor, did not open up the campaign on a dominant note on […] The post Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: Full ballots released for Week 2 AP Poll

College football rankings are back. The Associated Press released their ballots for the Week 2 poll. Michigan got a lot of No. 4 votes, and moved up from its previous No. 5 ranking. Ohio State had 2 1st-place votes, but ended up slipping to No. 3 overall on a lot of ballots. Some of the voters even had Michigan outside of the Top 10. The furthest that someone voted Michigan was all the way back to No. 15.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer weighs in on Jim Harbaugh's QB situation at Michigan

Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about tough quarterback decisions. Recently, he weighed in on the QB battle facing Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. During a conversation on “Urban’s Take with Tim May,” Meyer admitted the decision of playing the guy who gives your team the best chance of winning is a tough one. However, Meyer also noted most of his FOX colleagues believe JJ McCarthy is the more talented player following the Michigan games they covered in 2021 (Via On3 Sports):
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Dabo Swinney, Clemson agree to big-time contract extension

Another new contract for one of college football’s best coaches. This time it’s down at Clemson with Dabo Swinney. Clemson announced Swinney’s new deal is 10 years for $115 million dollars ($11.5m average). Swinney has been the head coach at Clemson since 2008. He holds an impressive...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Kelly trolled by media member: 'Maybe if you win, I'll be on time'

Brian Kelly is entering Week 2 of his first season at LSU, and he’s coming off a lackluster season-opening loss to Florida State. After the way that game ended, Kelly was trolled across social media. Part of that likely has to do with his wild offseason of dances with recruits and odd southern accents.
FOOTBALL

