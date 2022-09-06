ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WAFB

Leaders discuss how to improve communications during severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You want to be able to make a call in the middle of an emergency. Call your family, friends, or in a serious situation, 911. It’s something Louisiana has been trying to get right for a while now. And if the last few hurricanes have taught us anything, it is the rural communities that need the biggest boost in service.
WAFB

Gov. doubles down on support for DCFS leadership amid ongoing scrutiny

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is doubling down on his support for Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Marketa Garner Waters. While some have questioned if anything will be done to fix the agency in the short term, some lawmakers have called for a change in leadership as others say the buck stops with the governor. After a toddler died after overdosing three times on the agency’s watch and a foster child was sexually assaulted, allegedly at the hands of his caretaker, Senator Patrick McMath (R)-Covington, says it’s up to the governor to make changes but he doubts that will actually happen.
WAFB

Pecue Lane project ready for next part

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Pecue Lane project will be completed but not until mid-2023. Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves said the most expensive part of the project, the overpass itself, has been completed. Once access ramps are added, the new Pecue exit will relieve congestion at two other interstate...
WAFB

Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana calls for better sidewalks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman bound to a wheelchair is calling on city leaders to fix the sidewalks, and make them more handicap friendly. On a daily basis, Elizabeth Nealy is hard at work on various projects, but sometimes she needs a break. Taking a stroll outside, does the trick. “Well every street has its issues, but I am not able to get around the block without getting in the street because the sidewalks are so impassable,” explains Nealy, who is also Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana.
WAFB

Campaign against distracted driving in school zones begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, Destination Zero Deaths, and Baton Rouge area law enforcement are teaming up to combat distracted driving in school zones. A campaign for the cause begins on Labor Day and runs through the week. The campaign will bring special patrols from...
WAFB

Storms likely next couple of days, relief next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper low spinning over south Louisiana will result in additional rounds of showers and t-storms over the next couple of days. After a mainly dry start this morning, a few storms will start to develop by lunchtime, with showers and t-storms becoming likely during the afternoon.
WAFB

Umbrellas for back to work and school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another rainy weather pattern is on the horizon. Tuesday will be another dreary but mainly dry weather day. Showers and t-storms to close out the week will be tied to a developing area of low pressure which is forecast to stall over top of Louisiana through Saturday. This will lead to likely rain chances Wednesday - Saturday.
WAFB

WAFB

