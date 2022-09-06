Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
$42,000,000,000 Alternative Investment Firm Hires Crypto Guru To Head First Blockchain Fund
Leading alternative investment firm Investcorp has appointed former executive of digital bank ING Hervé François as the new lead of the firm’s inaugural blockchain-focused fund. François says that he has joined Investcorp as a new partner after his resignation from ING last month, where he was the...
CoinDesk
Nigeria Plans to Create a Virtual Free Zone With Binance Crypto Exchange
The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is in discussions with crypto exchange Binance over plans to create a virtual free zone focusing on blockchain and the digital economy, the agency said in a Saturday press release. NEPZA, which helps regulate and operate free zones in the country, wants the...
RELATED PEOPLE
ValueWalk
A Retiree’s Guide To Trading Crypto
Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
CNBC
The U.S. and China are one step closer to preventing stocks like Alibaba from delisting. What to watch next
BEIJING — The U.S. and China recently took a significant first step toward keeping U.S.-listed Chinese stocks like Alibaba from being forced off U.S. stock exchanges. What needs to happen next is a smooth on-ground inspection in China by the U.S. with adequate support from Chinese authorities, analysts said.
Motley Fool
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
CoinDesk
Peruvians Are Buying Crypto to Hedge Against Inflation and Political Instability
In the last 15 years, Peru has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America. But political turmoil and rising inflation over the past year has unsettled Peruvians, leading many to turn to crypto as a safe haven. “There are two reasons for the increasing crypto adoption in Peru,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
NEWSBTC
Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months
Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
bitcoinist.com
Asia’s No. 1 Blockchain Hub Could Be The Philippines, Telco CEO Says
Almost 70 million people around the world use blockchain wallets, and the average daily trade volume for cryptocurrencies has soared to more than $130 billion. Cryptocurrency will have a significant impact in the Philippines, as the country’s stock exchange considers integrating digital assets to its trading platform. Donald Lim,...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Says Significant Opportunity Has Arrived for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Crypto Markets
A popular crypto analyst is giving his latest outlook on leading digital assets Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), one mid-cap altcoin and the crypto markets overall. Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 626,000 Twitter followers that BTC needs to find support above $19,500 to spark a rally.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Former Deutsche Bank Executive and Ex-OCC Chief Says Crypto Firms Stealing Banks’ Turf: Report
The former head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) during the Clinton administration reportedly says that crypto firms competing with banks currently have the advantage. According to a new report by Bloomberg, former Deutsche Bank executive Eugene Ludwig says that crypto firms are barging into territories...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; Polkadot leaps Dogecoin into crypto top ten
Bitcoin and Ethereum were largely unchanged in Friday morning trading in Asia. Polkadot rose to leapfrog Dogecoin into the top 10 list by market capitalization, while Solana posted the biggest percentage gain on the list. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose less than 0.1% in the past 24 hours to change hands...
TechCrunch
Y Combinator is doubling down on crypto founders despite market volatility
Furthermore, YC seemed to hone in even further on crypto even as it trimmed its overall batch size this summer. Doing quick math, crypto startups make up 13% of the companies in this summer’s YC cohort, whereas crypto only accounted for 6% of the prior W22 YC batch, meaning the percentage share of crypto companies participating in the accelerator’s program more than doubled in just a few months.
Investopedia
Crypto ATM
Crypto automated teller machines (ATMs) are stand-alone electronic kiosks that allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrency in exchange for cash or with a debit card. All crypto ATMs sell Bitcoin, while some also offer other cryptocurrencies as well. Not all crypto ATMs allow the sale of crypto, as some are limited to purchases only.
CoinDesk
Bernstein: Bitcoin’s Correlation With Other Tokens Will Weaken as Its Dominance Declines
Bitcoin (BTC) is underperforming its rivals despite a worsening macroeconomic and political environment, which the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value is said to be a hedge against, investment firm Bernstein wrote in a research report Tuesday. Despite surging inflation, war in Ukraine, concerns of a recession and volatile...
CoinDesk
Taiwan Approves 24 Crypto Platforms, Including WOO Network, for AML Compliance
Fintech startup WOO Network was among the first 24 crypto platforms to be registered under Taiwan's Money Laundering Control Act, the firm said on Thursday. The liquidity platform received notice of its registration on Monday from Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) of the Banking Bureau of Taiwan, WOO Network's Marketing Vice President Ben Yorke told CoinDesk. Other platforms that received approval include local exchanges Max Exchange and ACE, Yorke said.
decrypt.co
Switzerland’s SEBA Bank Launches Institutional Ethereum Staking
In an effort to meet the “growing demand” from institution investors, SEBA is turning to Ethereum staking ahead of the merge. SEBA bank, a crypto-friendly bank in Zug, Switzerland, announced the launch of Ethereum (ETH) staking for its institutional investors. The move “caters to growing demand from institutions...
blockchain.news
China Central Bank Releases Digital CNY Smart Contract Prepaid Fund Management Product
According to the China Financial Association, the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People's Bank of China has launched a digital renminbi smart contract prepaid fund management product - "Yuanguanjia". The product was launched to the public across the country at the 2022 Second China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum held...
Comments / 0