Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Nigeria Plans to Create a Virtual Free Zone With Binance Crypto Exchange

The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is in discussions with crypto exchange Binance over plans to create a virtual free zone focusing on blockchain and the digital economy, the agency said in a Saturday press release. NEPZA, which helps regulate and operate free zones in the country, wants the...
WORLD
ValueWalk

A Retiree’s Guide To Trading Crypto

Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support

Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months

Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Asia’s No. 1 Blockchain Hub Could Be The Philippines, Telco CEO Says

Almost 70 million people around the world use blockchain wallets, and the average daily trade volume for cryptocurrencies has soared to more than $130 billion. Cryptocurrency will have a significant impact in the Philippines, as the country’s stock exchange considers integrating digital assets to its trading platform. Donald Lim,...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Y Combinator is doubling down on crypto founders despite market volatility

Furthermore, YC seemed to hone in even further on crypto even as it trimmed its overall batch size this summer. Doing quick math, crypto startups make up 13% of the companies in this summer’s YC cohort, whereas crypto only accounted for 6% of the prior W22 YC batch, meaning the percentage share of crypto companies participating in the accelerator’s program more than doubled in just a few months.
MARKETS
Investopedia

Crypto ATM

Crypto automated teller machines (ATMs) are stand-alone electronic kiosks that allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrency in exchange for cash or with a debit card. All crypto ATMs sell Bitcoin, while some also offer other cryptocurrencies as well. Not all crypto ATMs allow the sale of crypto, as some are limited to purchases only.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Taiwan Approves 24 Crypto Platforms, Including WOO Network, for AML Compliance

Fintech startup WOO Network was among the first 24 crypto platforms to be registered under Taiwan's Money Laundering Control Act, the firm said on Thursday. The liquidity platform received notice of its registration on Monday from Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) of the Banking Bureau of Taiwan, WOO Network's Marketing Vice President Ben Yorke told CoinDesk. Other platforms that received approval include local exchanges Max Exchange and ACE, Yorke said.
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Switzerland’s SEBA Bank Launches Institutional Ethereum Staking

In an effort to meet the “growing demand” from institution investors, SEBA is turning to Ethereum staking ahead of the merge. SEBA bank, a crypto-friendly bank in Zug, Switzerland, announced the launch of Ethereum (ETH) staking for its institutional investors. The move “caters to growing demand from institutions...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

China Central Bank Releases Digital CNY Smart Contract Prepaid Fund Management Product

According to the China Financial Association, the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People's Bank of China has launched a digital renminbi smart contract prepaid fund management product - "Yuanguanjia". The product was launched to the public across the country at the 2022 Second China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum held...
ECONOMY

