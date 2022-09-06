ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Madison County Journal

Madison men set alligator record

Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
MADISON, MS
WBUR

Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s only burn center will close next month, hospital officials said

Mississippi’s only burn center will close Oct. 14, hospital officials said Thursday. The JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center, located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson, includes 13 burn intensive care patient rooms, 20 burn step down unit patient rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. The center cares for both adult and pediatric burn patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Link

Commentary: Water blame game can’t shroud the truth

One thing is for sure, the blame-game that we’ve been witnessing around the failure of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant is convenient for politicians, yet a faulty approach overall. No one looks like the good guy in all this. None of this addresses Jackson’s decades long water/sewer dilemma. Yet the finger-pointing and divisions persist.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four-person team of drinking water engineers from Louisiana heads to Jackson, Miss.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A four-person drinking water engineering team from Louisiana’s health department heads to Jackson, Mississippi to help with daily operations, according to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). “Louisiana stands ready to provide this support whenever possible,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “We have had our own […]
JACKSON, MS
insideedition.com

Mississippi Minister Confessed to Killing a Missing Man in 2019: Cops

A Mississippi minister confessed to the killing of a 2019 missing man after he came under “heavy conviction” from the crime, according to police. Roger Loyd Taylor went missing on March 10, 2019, in Alabama and has since been a missing person case in both Alabama and Mississippi, according to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Police said Taylor’s vehicle was found during searches done in Monroe County but Taylor was not.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WNET New York

100 Years from Mississippi, an Award-Winning Documentary

The award-winning documentary film 100 Years From Mississippi will be available to public television viewers in the New York City tri-state area. Mamie Lang Kirkland still remembers the night in 1915 when panic filled her home in Ellisville, Mississippi. She was seven years old and her family was forced to flee in darkness from a growing mob of men determined to lynch her father and his friend. Mamie’s family escaped, but her father’s friend, John Hartfield, did not. He suffered one of the most horrific lynchings of the era.
ELLISVILLE, MS
WHNT News 19

Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
ourmshome.com

The Twisted Whisker: Mississippi’s First Cat Lounge

This new Mississippi café is a cat lover’s dream. As the state’s first cat lounge, The Twisted Whisker Cat Cafe in Tupelo provides rescued cats with a unique temporary foster home. The café fosters the kitties in the chill-out lounge providing them a free-range safe space for their personalities to flourish.
TUPELO, MS
wxxv25.com

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport ranked number three hospital in Mississippi

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Mississippi by U.S. News and World Report, ranking first in coastal Mississippi and number three in the state. In addition, Memorial is rated as high performing in eight procedures or conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, diabetes,...
GULFPORT, MS
Essence

The Jackson Water Crisis Shows America Isn't A Democracy

State powers that have control over Jackson, Mississippi's infrastructure don't truly represent the interests of the people. So we're doing the work ourselves. For decades, and arguably centuries, America has ironically become the self-proclaimed model of democracy, freedom, and safety. This sentiment has been embraced, popularized, and often quoted, even though the country has a long history of disregarding the needs of those who don’t look like the people in power. But for those of us in Mississippi, especially the almost 150,000 people in Jackson, our so-called democracy has not afforded us something that is supposed to be a basic human right: clean drinking water. People in Jackson, Mississippi are far from strangers of low water pressure, boil water notices, and most infuriating– being ignored by state government leaders.
JACKSON, MS
deltanews.tv

How the Gun Trafficking Problem in Mississippi Compares to Other States

The United States has nearly 121 guns per 100 people, according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. That figure may be higher today since it was reported in the organization's report published in 2018 and was already an increase from 88 guns per 100 people in 2011. (These are states with the most gun purchases per person.)
MISSISSIPPI STATE

