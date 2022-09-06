ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KAGS

Bryan ISD students and staff show support for Uvalde

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD students showed their support for Uvalde at the district’s Sept. 6 workshop. Students and staff with the school district wore maroon ribbons as Uvalde CISD started their first day of the school year for their district. More than 200 students from several Bryan ISD campuses made an appearance on Tuesday afternoon. The students were part of the Student Ambassadors program with the district.
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD hopes to reassure fears about safety at schools

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Uvalde students returned to class Tuesday, but this school year there were new safety features like cameras and fencing on campus. Safety seems to be on everyone’s minds. Ron Clary, Bryan ISD’s Director of Maintenance & Operations, joined First News at Four to discuss how the district is prioritizing safety.
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Revises Campus Boundary Policies To Put Current Practices In Writing

Bryan ISD school board members during Tuesday’s meeting updated its policy regarding changing campus boundaries. Associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra said one of the reasons is to put current practice in writing, adding “we want to make sure with this policy” that “we’re being utterly transparent with this process in advance of beginning it.”
KBTX.com

Rotary Club of College Station partners with BCS Public Libraries to host event to promote literacy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Rotary Club of College Station is hosting “Go Wild with ROAR” in partnership with BCS Public Libraries. ROAR stands for ROtary And Reading. “What ROAR does is we pair two Rotarian volunteers who read aloud to children and they participate in a craft that is related to the books they read,” Cherrie Pullium, Rotary Special Projects Chair, said. “Go Wild with ROAR is what is going to kick off the new children’s reading program.”
KBTX.com

Planning a party for National Night Out 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an annual event that gives people the opportunity to meet their local law enforcement and discuss issues facing their communities. Officer David Simmons with the College Station Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, September 6 to talk about this year’s event.
KBTX.com

First rainbow room opens in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An open house was held Thursday for Grimes County’s new rainbow room. It’s located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Navasota. Rainbow rooms are resource centers for Child Protective Services caseworkers that are stocked with items for children like diapers, food, clothing, toys and other supplies.
KBTX.com

College Station ISD students make All-State Journalism staff

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to budding journalists Ian Curtis and Elisabeth Stewart on being named to the 2022 UIL All-State Journalism staff!. Curtis, a senior at A&M Consolidated High School, and Stewart, a senior at College Station High School, were two of fewer than 100 students in all UIL classifications statewide to earn the honor. The all-state distinction for Stewart was her third in as many years.
kwhi.com

BLINN OFFERING LOCAL WORKFORCE TRAINING IN NAVASOTA

Blinn College has once again joined forces with the City of Navasota, Grimes County, the Chamber of Commerce, and Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley to provide local workforce training in Grimes County. The "Industrial Bootcamp" training is an intense, 10-day training program that begins on October 24 at the Navasota Center....
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service hosting a certified food manager course

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year one in six Americans will get sick from eating contaminated food in homes and restaurants. That’s why the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering a certified food manager course. Brazos County Extension Agent...
KBTX.com

Bryan Fire Department kicks off training series

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Fire Department kicked off their annual hazardous materials training at the Thompson Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility. Public Works offered their facility to BFD in order to be fully prepared for all facets of a hazardous situation. Lieutenant Jason Traeger said every part of this training...
KBTX.com

The Thr3e: Jatrissa Wooten

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jatrissa comes to The Thr3e with a BIG personality and is always down for a good laugh. A city girl at heart, Jatrissa was born and raised in Boston, MA but made her way down south ways of Georgia and Louisiana. After a short stint, she hit the road again hitting California, and now Texas. She began her career as a reporter/producer and is now a proud co-host of The Thr3e right here in Bryan.
KBTX.com

Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
KBTX.com

College Station businesses see growth as summer comes to an end

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After nearly two years of suffering due to COVID-19, two local businesses are thriving after a busy summer. Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, but it also signifies the end of the summer travel season. The summer of 2022 led Urban Table to record sales.
KBTX.com

Rental inspection pilot program under development in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station city leaders met Thursday to discuss options for developing a rental inspection program. After receiving complaints from residents about substandard rental properties the College Station City Council says it’s time to move forward with some type of program to help address the concerns.
KBTX.com

Bryan looking to bounce back against Brenham

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings continue a three week road portion of their schedule as they travel to Brenham on Friday. The Vikings are coming off a 21-14 loss at Huntsville. They were down two scores early, but battled back to tie the game. Head Coach Ricky Tullos...
