WJHG-TV
School Resource Deputy saves student from choking
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School Resource Deputy Trenton VanCleve plays a pivotal role in keeping students safe at Seacoast Collegiate High School in Walton County. “Most of the time the kids are just outside during class changes or during lunch,” Seacoast Collegiate High School Principal Scott O’Prey said. “He’s always right there.”
Click10.com
9-year-old Florida boy arrested for making ‘several’ bomb threats to school, police say
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – A 9-year-old boy is now facing criminal charges after calling in “several bomb threats” to a school in the Florida Panhandle, according to police. Authorities said the boy faces a charge of making a false report concerning planting a bomb after they...
WJHG-TV
Local school threats cause law enforcement to take action
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two students have been arrested and charged in two separate cases of making threats in Bay District Schools. Mosley High School and Hutchison Beach Elementary School were the two schools involved in the incidents. The Mosely High Principal notified parents that a student reportedly...
BCSO: Panama City men arrested for trafficking marijuana
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An attempt to make a traffic stop resulted in a drug bust for two Panama City men, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies received information that two men were trafficking a large amount of marijuana. A deputy observed the vehicle on Highway 231 and attempted to make […]
Murder trial begins in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first day of testimony wrapped up in a Bay County murder trial Thursday afternoon. 23-year-old Jonathan Lozada is accused for killing 20-year-old Justin Reyes on Dec. 17, 2019. Prosecutors played Snapchat videos allegedly taken by Lozada showing the body of Reyes lying on the ground while Lozada allegedly stole […]
WJHG-TV
Fugitive wanted for Capital Murder arrested in Bay County
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fugitive wanted in Dothan, Alabama for Capital Murder was arrested Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Callaway. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, which included officers from Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received a report from law enforcement in Dothan that the fugitive, Mekhi Telfair, 24, was possibly in Bay County.
WJHG-TV
Enough fentanyl to kill every Fort Walton Beach resident found with search warrant
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after Okaloosa County authorities conducted a search warrant Thursday. Detectives with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit and an Okaloosa County Special Response Team executed the search warrant at a home on Deluna Rd SW.
WJHG-TV
Dead, poor, and alone: what happens to unclaimed and indigent bodies in Bay County?
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most hope when they die, they’ll be memorialized at a service, surrounded by grieving loved ones. But that isn’t the case for everyone. Every year in Bay County, dozens of bodies go unclaimed. “Some people are either unclaimed because they don’t have any...
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach safety checkpoint nets eight suspected impaired drivers, drugs
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department conducted a multiagency safety checkpoint over the Labor Day weekend, which the agency says resulted in the arrests of multiple drivers. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), the multiagency effort included the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s...
BCSO investigating Panama City shooting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting. Deputies arrived and said they discovered one man with a gunshot wound. The victim is receiving medical care for his non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital. According to BCSO, the victim said he […]
niceville.com
Spike strips deployed to stop stolen vehicle, three arrested: OCSO
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested three individuals Monday night who were reportedly in a stolen vehicle fleeing from deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The trio faces various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies...
WCSO: Highway 98 westbound lanes blocked
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, according to their Twitter page. The crash is at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach. Westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked. South Walton Fire District and Florida Highway Patrol are en […]
Woman identified in Panama City Beach death investigation
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman who was found dead early Tuesday morning has been identified but the cause of her death remains unknown, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the 17000 block […]
WCSO warns residents of scam callers
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Phone scammers are continuing to target Walton County residents. Authorities are reporting an increase of scammers pretending to be law enforcement officers, asking innocent people for money. There are signs to know if you are being scammed. “It’s a very elaborate and clever scheme where people call the phone and […]
WJHG-TV
How to avoid spam calls with Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the studio to explain how to recognize and avoid spam calls. He advised to pay attention to the number that is calling and if the call doesn’t seem right, simply don’t answer it or quickly hang up the phone. He says his advice is already helping viewers to avoid a scam.
Local business pulling weight during this week’s crashes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whenever people think of first responders, the first that come to mind are law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS. But there’s a crew on crash scenes who often get forgotten, the tow truck operators. “If there were no tow truck drivers, the road would never get cleared,” White’s Gulf Coast Wrecker […]
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: All roads reopened, officials asking for help in finding vehicle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 5:06 P.M.: The northbound lane of State Road 69 has reopened. FHP officials are currently on the lookout for a black Peterbilt Tractor pulling a lowboy style trailer with a skid steer or other large piece of equipment. Officials believe that this tractor could be their suspect vehicle.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County dive unit helps recover truck from river after crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Dive Unit was called in to help Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with the recovery of a vehicle in the Chipola River Wednesday morning. The truck was in the river as a result of a traffic crash on the...
Missing man found safe after 5-day search
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who went missing for five days was found safe Wednesday night, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Tony Berecz was spotted in the woods this afternoon near a construction site by a contractor. This was near Sandpine Way, near a construction site in College Station, south […]
850wftl.com
4-year-old dead after falling from balcony of hotel in Florida
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL– — Panama City Beach Police are reporting that a four-year-old child from Georgia was found dead at a resort after falling from a balcony. The incident occurred at Laketown Wharf Resort on Sept. 3rd. Authorities say a guest was headed to the gym when...
