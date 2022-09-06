ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 HS FB Preview: Bishop Hendricken

By Morey Hershgordon
 2 days ago

WARWICK (WPRI) – Most years, the Bishop Hendricken Hawks are looking to reach the mountaintop again. And 2022 is no different. Though this Fall, the Hawks believe the state is overlooking their team.

The Hawks open the season Saturday Sept. 10 at home vs. Londonderry (NH) at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

