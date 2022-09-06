2022 HS FB Preview: Bishop Hendricken

WARWICK (WPRI) – Most years, the Bishop Hendricken Hawks are looking to reach the mountaintop again. And 2022 is no different. Though this Fall, the Hawks believe the state is overlooking their team.

The Hawks open the season Saturday Sept. 10 at home vs. Londonderry (NH) at 2 p.m.

