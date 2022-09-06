A Lakeside Landings woman was arrested with drugs on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jenna Renae Isaacson, 37, who lives on Admiral Way in the development in Oxford, was driving a black Nissan sedan in the wee hours Wednesday morning near the Circle K on LaGrande Boulevard when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired registration sticker, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Boone Gate. She presented the officer with what appeared to be a photo copy of a driver’s license from Illinois. The license did not appear to be valid.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO