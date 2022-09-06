ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

villages-news.com

Lakeside Landings woman arrested with drugs on Historic Side of The Villages

A Lakeside Landings woman was arrested with drugs on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jenna Renae Isaacson, 37, who lives on Admiral Way in the development in Oxford, was driving a black Nissan sedan in the wee hours Wednesday morning near the Circle K on LaGrande Boulevard when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired registration sticker, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Boone Gate. She presented the officer with what appeared to be a photo copy of a driver’s license from Illinois. The license did not appear to be valid.
villages-news.com

Villager tracked down and jailed after skipping court date in theft case

A Villager was tracked down and jailed after skipping a court date in a theft case. Tina Marie Rossi, 57, of the Village of Alhambra, was arrested this past Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was transferred Tuesday to the Lake County Jail.
fox35orlando.com

Lake County student arrested for having gun on school bus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte was arrested for having a handgun on a Lake County school bus Thursday morning. Deputies said the school's administration was notified after another student on the bus saw the student with the gun. The school bus had already left the school at that time.
WCJB

Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
villages-news.com

Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack

A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
click orlando

Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
villages-news.com

Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
villages-news.com

Residents concerned about speeding vehicles co-mingling with golf carts

Residents of the Village of St. Catherine are concerned about speeding vehicles co-mingling with golf carts. Laurence Smith who lives on Roudell Way took his concerns Thursday morning before the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors. He said the golf cart lane “disappears” when the road reaches the St....
villages-news.com

Woman spotted at CVS in The Villages arrested with illicit drugs

A woman spotted at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages was arrested with illicit drugs after a traffic stop. Molly Marie Nightlinger, 46, of Leesburg, was parked at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night in the CVS parking lot on County Road 466 near The Villages High School, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the license plate of Nightlinger’s silver 2006 Mazda and found the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license. Nightlinger got into the vehicle, drove away and was pulled over at County Road 466 and Villages Campus Circle.
villages-news.com

Eugene Graybeal

Eugene “Sonny” Samuel Graybeal, 86, of Summerfield, Florida passed away September 2, 2022, at Ted & Diane Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield, Florida following a long and hard-fought battle with dementia. He was the husband of Delores Graybeal for 60 years. Sonny was born in Port Deposit, Maryland on...
villages-news.com

Villager wins freedom from jail after illicit visit to neighborhood pool

A Villager has won his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, was released at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where he had been held without bond since Aug. 17. He had been jailed due to a violation of his community control.
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare

I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
villages-news.com

Speeding driver nabbed with TCH concentrate at Colony Plaza

A speeding driver was nabbed with TCH concentrate at Colony Plaza in The Villages. Brooklyn Grace Kugal, 22, of Fruitland Park, was driving a gray 2013 Dodge Dart at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday southbound on Morse Boulevard near County Road 466A when she was caught on radar traveling at 52 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466A and Sembler Way.
