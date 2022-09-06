Read full article on original website
Related
villages-news.com
Lakeside Landings woman arrested with drugs on Historic Side of The Villages
A Lakeside Landings woman was arrested with drugs on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jenna Renae Isaacson, 37, who lives on Admiral Way in the development in Oxford, was driving a black Nissan sedan in the wee hours Wednesday morning near the Circle K on LaGrande Boulevard when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired registration sticker, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Boone Gate. She presented the officer with what appeared to be a photo copy of a driver’s license from Illinois. The license did not appear to be valid.
villages-news.com
Villager tracked down and jailed after skipping court date in theft case
A Villager was tracked down and jailed after skipping a court date in a theft case. Tina Marie Rossi, 57, of the Village of Alhambra, was arrested this past Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was transferred Tuesday to the Lake County Jail.
fox35orlando.com
Lake County student arrested for having gun on school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte was arrested for having a handgun on a Lake County school bus Thursday morning. Deputies said the school's administration was notified after another student on the bus saw the student with the gun. The school bus had already left the school at that time.
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack
A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
click orlando
Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
Perv Alert: Florida Homeowner Association President Arrested For Hidden Camera In Condo Rental
The president of a homeowners association faces four felony charges for installing a video camera inside a condominium without the owner’s permission, focused on the master bedroom. According to investigators, 59-year-old Robert William Orr, the President of the Matanzas Shores Homeowners Association turned himself in
WESH
Sheriff: 39 people arrested in Flagler County over Labor Day weekend
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, they made 39 arrests over Labor Day weekend. Five of those arrests were for DUIs, and deputies said it was part of their effort to stop dangerous driving during Labor Day weekend. The sheriff said there was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation
A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
villages-news.com
Residents concerned about speeding vehicles co-mingling with golf carts
Residents of the Village of St. Catherine are concerned about speeding vehicles co-mingling with golf carts. Laurence Smith who lives on Roudell Way took his concerns Thursday morning before the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors. He said the golf cart lane “disappears” when the road reaches the St....
villages-news.com
Woman spotted at CVS in The Villages arrested with illicit drugs
A woman spotted at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages was arrested with illicit drugs after a traffic stop. Molly Marie Nightlinger, 46, of Leesburg, was parked at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night in the CVS parking lot on County Road 466 near The Villages High School, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the license plate of Nightlinger’s silver 2006 Mazda and found the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license. Nightlinger got into the vehicle, drove away and was pulled over at County Road 466 and Villages Campus Circle.
villages-news.com
Eugene Graybeal
Eugene “Sonny” Samuel Graybeal, 86, of Summerfield, Florida passed away September 2, 2022, at Ted & Diane Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield, Florida following a long and hard-fought battle with dementia. He was the husband of Delores Graybeal for 60 years. Sonny was born in Port Deposit, Maryland on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 19, accused of grabbing woman jogging on Orange County trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old is accused of grabbing a woman while she was jogging on an Orange County trail this week, and deputies are asking other potential victims to come forward. Deputies said Israel Pagan, 19, grabbed a woman while she was jogging on Little Econ Greenway...
villages-news.com
Villager wins freedom from jail after illicit visit to neighborhood pool
A Villager has won his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, was released at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where he had been held without bond since Aug. 17. He had been jailed due to a violation of his community control.
WESH
Sheriff: Central Florida HOA president installed camera inside woman's bedroom
PALM COAST, Fla. — The president of a condominium association in Flagler County is also an accused video voyeur. Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Orr was arrested Tuesday night. Orr allegedly installed a camera in the master bedroom of a neighbor’s condominium, capturing intimate images. “He had access to condos because...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman chased relative down street, shooting him dead, authorities say
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of chasing one of her relatives down a neighborhood street and shooting him on Saturday. The man died at a church before someone could bring him to the hospital. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Pine...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
villages-news.com
Diner who didn’t pay for meal tracked down after leaving Perkins
A diner who didn’t pay for her meal was tracked down after walking out of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was arrested Tuesday on a Lake County warrant. She went to the restaurant on Bichara Boulevard on Sept. 1 and...
click orlando
Woman accused of chasing, shooting, killing relative in Fruitland Park
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – A woman is accused of chasing a relative down and fatally shooting him over the weekend in Fruitland Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the woman, who faces a second-degree murder charge, had a long-standing grudge with and had “been...
villages-news.com
Speeding driver nabbed with TCH concentrate at Colony Plaza
A speeding driver was nabbed with TCH concentrate at Colony Plaza in The Villages. Brooklyn Grace Kugal, 22, of Fruitland Park, was driving a gray 2013 Dodge Dart at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday southbound on Morse Boulevard near County Road 466A when she was caught on radar traveling at 52 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466A and Sembler Way.
Comments / 7