Knox County, IN

Knox officials listen to public proposals on how to spend millions in ARPA funds

By Will Price
 2 days ago

VICENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– From $10,000 for a local church, to $1.75 million for county parks, the Knox County commissioners heard a variety of pitches from community organizations on what projects the county should use its remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act on.

Tuesday was the second of a series of three meetings where residents could submit a proposal to the commissioners. President Kellie Streeter said she’s satisfied with the input they’ve received after a dozen or so presentations.

“It’s been great to see there are so many projects in our community that people are wanting to fund, from pickleball and indoor YMCA projects to nursing programs in our hospitals, we’re a community ready to move ahead,” she said.

Among the presenters on Tuesday included the county’s fairgrounds, the Steen Township Volunteer Fire Department, and the Knox County Parks and Recreation department as well.

Parks superintendent Rhonda Foster said the $1.75 million request would help fulfill a number of infrastructure projects.

“We literally have over 500 acres of parks that we have to maintain and manage, and at this point in time, we really seek the 1.75 million to be able to do the necessary infrastructure repairs,” she said.

Foster said she’s hopeful the parks will receive some of the money, but the opportunity for community organizations to ask for the money is unique.

“The ARPA funds are a huge blessing to this community, I mean to everyone involved, bottom line for me is this is a blessing to the entire, the whole picture itself as a community,” she said.

Streeter said the presentations have allowed them to look into projects that they wouldn’t have considered otherwise.

“It’s also opened up some other community projects as I mentioned, that we really would never of entertained, but we see the value, and hopefully we’ll be able to fit it in,” she said.

The final commissioner’s meeting where proposals will be heard is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20th. The deadline to put in a proposal to the county auditor is next Wednesday, the 14th. Projects must also fall under ARPA guidelines, which can be found here.

Streeter said the commissioners will work with the Knox County Council to determine which projects they can help fund, which she hopes will be finalized by the end of the year.

