Shelter-in-place issued for Tamalpais residents as bomb squad responds to device
(KRON) — Residents in the immediate area of the 200 block of Cleveland Court in Tamalpais Valley are being asked to shelter in place, according to an alert from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the MCSO and Southern Marin Fire Department are at a residence in the area where a small explosive device […]
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Fire Crews Knockdown RV Fire Threatening Mobile Home
At 5:32 am Thursday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a fire in the area of 3500 block of Gateway Road of Bethel Island after multiple callers reported an RV on fire. While responding, Engine 95 crew reported smoke and flames from a block out...
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Knock Down 2-Alarm Structure Fire Near Downtown Benicia
The Benicia Fire Department knocked down a two-alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said. The department wrote on Twitter just after 2:15 p.m. that firefighters were still on scene for the fire in the 600 block of Military East. The fire has been knocked down, but crews expect to...
Building fire reported in El Cerrito
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – The El Cerrito Police Department is warning people to avoid Eureka Avenue between Franciscan Way and Sea View Drive “due to a structure fire.” “Please avoid the area and allow the emergency personnel to work safely,” police stated. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
KTVU FOX 2
Firefighters working to contain grass fire near Martinez
Fire crews are gaining ground on the Mill Fire on Highway 4 near Martinez in Contra Costa County. Cal Fire tankers and helicopters made quick work from above. A horse stable was briefly threatened.
Blaze ignites in Sonoma Marin Landfill amid record-setting heat wave
NOVATO -- Firefighters continued to dump water early Wednesday morning on a smoldering debris fire that erupted at the Sonoma Marin Landfill.The fire began at the Recology Sonoma Marin landfill at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Whittet. At the time, an oppressive heat wave had driven temperatures in the area into the triple digits through much of the day. Whittet said the fire appeared to be accidental and not suspicious in nature. Novato Fire District sent crews to battle the flames and were joined by units from Marin County Fire, Central Marin Fire and North Bay Fire. Firefighters said the blaze was being fueled by highly combustible construction materials such as drywall and lumber.Photos taken by Novato Fire showed a wall of flames burning amid the piles of debris.Smoke and flames were visible from Highways 101 and 37. No structures were damaged and no injuries reported.The "deep-seated" fire requires a lot of work to tackle. Large water tenders are being employed to put it out and bulldozers are being used to "push out" extinguished matter, let it cool, and then cover it. Firefighters were taking shifts due to the heat
2 arrested as CHP, Caltrans begin clearing Wood Street encampment in Oakland
OAKLAND -- About 80 unhoused residents and their property were being cleared from Caltrans property along Wood Street in Oakland on Thursday following a federal judge's ruling that the state agency could do so. Work began at about 9:30 a.m. with the California Highway Patrol assisting. But the removal of the residents and their property at the sprawling camp below freeway overpasses did not go easy. Two residents were arrested by the CHP following a standoff with a group of residents, said supporters, including a volunteer with M.H. First Oakland, a non-police response for people facing a mental health...
eastcountytoday.net
Marsh Fire in Pittsburg Flares Up With Hot Spots Causing Smoke
A pesky fire that keeps causing smoke issues for East Contra Costa County began to flare up Tuesday afternoon in the Bay Point and Pittsburg areas. According to Contra Costa County Fire, they were called out to smoke in the area just after 1:00 pm and upon further investigation located several spot fires throughout the field in the area of Willow Pass and Bailey. By 1:59 pm, they stated people will continue to see smoke.
Forward progress of Contra Costa County brush fire halted at 50 acres
(KRON) — Firefighters have halted forward progress for a two-alarm brush fire that broke out in the area of Barry Hill Court and Sawmill Road in Rodeo, according to tweets from CalFire and the Contra Costa Fire PIO. As of 2:05 p.m., Con Fire reported the fire has burned approximately 50 acres at a moderate […]
1 displaced, $250K worth of damage after house fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One person was displaced after a structure fire that burned in between two homes Wednesday afternoon, the Fairfield Fire Department announced on Twitter. The two-alarm fire quickly spread to both houses, a shed, a hauling trailer and a vehicle — causing $250,000 in damage. The fire broke out on the 1800 […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision Involving Bus in Antioch
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported that at least four parties were injured in a traffic accident involving a Tri Delta Transit bus in Antioch. The incident took place on September 5, 2022, at Century Boulevard and Delta Fair Boulevard, according to the Antioch Police Department. Details on...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Mosquito Fire in Foresthill continues to grow, evacuations ordered
The Mosquito Fire which started Tuesday afternoon grew from 1000 acres to almost 6000 acres by Thursday morning. Some structures have been damaged in the fire. The fire started near Oxbow Reservoir around 6 pm today. Dry conditions with strong winds have fueled the fire. Overnight winds pushed the fire and smoke down the mountains. Residents of Placer County and northern Sacramento County will see and smell smoke this morning. Winds are expected to shift this afternoon and push the smoke and fire to the north and east.
Forward progress stopped in 2nd vegetation fire in 2 days near Rodeo
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department is responding Tuesday to a reported 10-acre vegetation fire in the same area where a 125-acre fire burned near Rodeo a day earlier.The department wrote on Twitter around 1:05 p.m. that they were responding to the fire on Barry Hill Road in Franklin Canyon.Monday's fire broke out near Rodeo on Monday evening. No injuries were reported, and no structures damaged, according to Cal Fire, which also responded to the blaze. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office lifted evacuation warnings Monday night.The fire accelerated quickly at a "dangerous rate of spread" and threatened some structures, according to Cal Fire.Shortly after 2 p.m., the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said the fire has burned 50 acres and forward progress has been stopped.Crews are expected to remain on scene for the next few hours.
ca.gov
Caltrans to Begin State Route 4 Old River Bridge Maintenance Project at San Joaquin/Contra Costa County Line
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Caltrans is preparing to begin a bridge preventative maintenance and rehabilitation project that will make necessary upgrades and repairs of the Old River Bridge on State Route 4 (SR-4), located at the San Joaquin/Contra Costa County line, east of Discover Bay. This project is required...
Two injured after explosion in downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
KTVU FOX 2
Homicide investigation underway in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation in San Carlos, authorities said. The incident happened in the 300-400 blocks of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue. "No outstanding threat to the community but please stay out of the area," the...
KTVU FOX 2
Guard dies of injuries after shot outside San Leandro Kaiser
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro has died from his injuries, police said. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was in his 60s and had worked for GardaWorld for 40 years. Authorities...
KTVU FOX 2
Big-rig overturns on eastbound 580 in Richmond, El Cerrito area
RICHMOND, Calif. - California Highway Patrol has issued a sig-alert after a big-rig overturned on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 near Richmond, El Cerrito. All lanes were blocked during Wednesday evening's rush hour traffic. Skyfox flew above the scene at Bayview and Central in El Cerrito. The vehicle overturned...
kalw.org
Concord declares excessive heat emergency
Contra Costa County is under an excessive heat warning as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees much of this week, creating dangerous conditions. At the recommendation of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the city will keep open space areas -- including Lime Ridge Open Space and the open space areas within Newhall Community Park -- until Thursday.
Prisoner who escaped Contra Costa County detention facility arrested in Vallejo
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding. After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez […]
