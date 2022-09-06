ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Brazos County Commissioners Do Not Vote On Next Year’s Property Tax Rate After Two Members Intentionally Miss The Meeting

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Revises Campus Boundary Policies To Put Current Practices In Writing

Bryan ISD school board members during Tuesday’s meeting updated its policy regarding changing campus boundaries. Associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra said one of the reasons is to put current practice in writing, adding “we want to make sure with this policy” that “we’re being utterly transparent with this process in advance of beginning it.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
County
Brazos County, TX
Brazos County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
KBTX.com

FM 2818 delays clear up, work still happening in area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday morning commuters were stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on FM 2818 near the Wellborn ramp. Contractors were switching traffic on the road and finishing some restriping for the Wellborn ramp, but it took longer than expected according to Bob Colwell, Bryan district’s TxDOT public information officer.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Steve Miller about reducing left hand turns and other traffic issues, a potential interlocal agreement with Brazos County, agenda items, the upcoming anniversary of 9/11, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Listen to “College...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Fire Department Update on WTAW

Deputy Fire Chief Jordan Gallagher visits with WTAW’s Chris Dusterhoff about the 2023 fiscal year budget, staffing issues, pay restructuring, recruiting new staff, the community paramedic program, the strategic plan progress, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Fire Department...
BRYAN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Ford
Person
Duane Peters
Person
Bill Oliver
fox44news.com

Midway ISD Superintendent Announces Retirement

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees have received a notice from MISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas, that he will be retiring from Midway ISD in January. MISD released in a statement that Dr. Kazanas has been instrumental in guiding the growth of...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Man killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 105 west of Brenham, according to DPS. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193. Troopers say Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill died when the car he was driving left...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Tax Rate#County Judge#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Ford#Wtaw News
KBTX.com

Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Bridge closure to impact Falls County traffic

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Tuesday, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be starting a Falls County project to remove and reconstruct the FM-413 bridge as it approaches at Fish Creek. TxDOT says this location is east of the Reagan community. To perform this bridge project safely,...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KBTX.com

Two crashes back up traffic on Highway 60 in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic was at a standstill Wednesday afternoon on Highway 60 in west Brazos county after two separate crashes. First, a Kia Forte hydroplaned and a Ford F150 crashed into the Kia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2010 Cadillac then stopped because of...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station businesses see growth as summer comes to an end

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After nearly two years of suffering due to COVID-19, two local businesses are thriving after a busy summer. Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, but it also signifies the end of the summer travel season. The summer of 2022 led Urban Table to record sales.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Make Burglary Arrests

A 30 year old Hearne man’s 17th trip to the Brazos County jail in 13 years, accuses him of entering the College Station Game Stop store Monday at 5:30 in the morning. A College Station police officer responding to an alarm found Jalen Bloom crawling through a broken window. The officer also observed according to the arrest report that it looked like the storefront was rammed by a vehicle. Bloom told the officer that someone else broke the window. Bloom, who is awaiting a trial on Brazos County charges of DWI, evading arrest, and drug possession, is out of jail after posting bonds from his latest arrest totaling $8,000 dollars.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy