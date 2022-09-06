Brazos County Commissioners Do Not Vote On Next Year’s Property Tax Rate After Two Members Intentionally Miss The Meeting

Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Approves $1 Million In Incentives To Apply To $6 Million Dollar Conversion Of The LaSalle Hotel To A Marriott Property
A multimillion dollar renovation of downtown Bryan’s LaSalle Hotel to a Marriott property is expected to be completed in time for the start of next year’s Texas A&M football season. That is after the Bryan city council Tuesday night unanimously voted to give the LaSalle’s new owner $1.1...
KBTX.com
College Station City Council to discuss proactive rental inspections at Thursday meeting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At their meeting on Sept. 8, the College Station City Council will hear from renters and apartment managers about what some of the options are for proactive rental inspections. News 3′s Donnie Tuggle, who has been keeping up with this story, joined First News at Four...
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Continues To Seek Rezoning To Build A New Transportation And Maintenance Center
When voters in Bryan ISD approved a bond package in November 2020, the district’s new transportation and maintenance center was supposed to be built and opened in July 2022. After three proposed sites were rejected, Bryan ISD school board members approved buying land from Blinn College at Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Revises Campus Boundary Policies To Put Current Practices In Writing
Bryan ISD school board members during Tuesday’s meeting updated its policy regarding changing campus boundaries. Associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra said one of the reasons is to put current practice in writing, adding “we want to make sure with this policy” that “we’re being utterly transparent with this process in advance of beginning it.”
KBTX.com
FM 2818 delays clear up, work still happening in area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday morning commuters were stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on FM 2818 near the Wellborn ramp. Contractors were switching traffic on the road and finishing some restriping for the Wellborn ramp, but it took longer than expected according to Bob Colwell, Bryan district’s TxDOT public information officer.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Renews Holiday Marketing Agreement With Santa’s Wonderland
For the third year, the College Station city council is spending hotel occupancy tax money to market the city through Santa’s Wonderland. $150,000 dollars will again be spent. $100,000 adds the city to Santa’s Wonderland’s marketing campaign and $50,000 is for city signage at their ice skating rink.
wtaw.com
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Steve Miller about reducing left hand turns and other traffic issues, a potential interlocal agreement with Brazos County, agenda items, the upcoming anniversary of 9/11, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Listen to “College...
wtaw.com
Bryan Fire Department Update on WTAW
Deputy Fire Chief Jordan Gallagher visits with WTAW’s Chris Dusterhoff about the 2023 fiscal year budget, staffing issues, pay restructuring, recruiting new staff, the community paramedic program, the strategic plan progress, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Fire Department...
wtaw.com
Grimes County Man Charged With The April 2021 Mass Shooting At Kent Moore Cabinets Tells The Trial Judge He “Has Never Given His Consent To Be Held”
The Grimes County man charged with the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan and shooting a DPS trooper near Iola has issued a nine page declaration of his innocence. Larry Bollin’s letter demands that the trial judge dismiss the murder charge and that he “has never...
fox44news.com
Midway ISD Superintendent Announces Retirement
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees have received a notice from MISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas, that he will be retiring from Midway ISD in January. MISD released in a statement that Dr. Kazanas has been instrumental in guiding the growth of...
wtaw.com
TxDOT Gets An Explanation For Thursday Morning’s Traffic Jam At Wellborn Road And Harvey Mitchell Parkway
The Texas department of transportation’s (TxDOT) Bryan district office gets an explanation about Thursday morning’s traffic jam at Wellborn Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The contractor told TxDOT when they started shifting northbound traffic on Harvey Mitchell to new lanes Wednesday night, the contractor determined some restriping had...
KBTX.com
Man killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 105 west of Brenham, according to DPS. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193. Troopers say Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill died when the car he was driving left...
KBTX.com
Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
fox44news.com
Bridge closure to impact Falls County traffic
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Tuesday, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be starting a Falls County project to remove and reconstruct the FM-413 bridge as it approaches at Fish Creek. TxDOT says this location is east of the Reagan community. To perform this bridge project safely,...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested For Driving With An Invalid License Has Six Prior Convictions And Is Awaiting Two Trials
A Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license with six prior convictions and awaiting trials in two other cases. 31 year old Anthony Tabares was booked into the Brazos County jail for the 23rd time in 13 years following his arrest Monday during the midnight hour near Henderson Park.
wtaw.com
College Station Firefighters Respond To Three Structure Fire Alarms In A 22 Hour Period
College Station firefighters respond to three alarms of structure fires in a 22 hour period during the second half of the holiday weekend. Sunday night in the Barracks neighborhood, CSFD responded to what turned out to be smoke generated from a dryer’s lint filter at a home on Cullen Trail.
KBTX.com
Oil well fire Tuesday evening sends large plume of smoke into sky
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An oil well fire Tuesday evening on the west side of Brazos County sent a large plume of thick, black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles away from the site of the blaze. It happened on Charlotte Lane near Leonard Road. The...
KBTX.com
Two crashes back up traffic on Highway 60 in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic was at a standstill Wednesday afternoon on Highway 60 in west Brazos county after two separate crashes. First, a Kia Forte hydroplaned and a Ford F150 crashed into the Kia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2010 Cadillac then stopped because of...
KBTX.com
College Station businesses see growth as summer comes to an end
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After nearly two years of suffering due to COVID-19, two local businesses are thriving after a busy summer. Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, but it also signifies the end of the summer travel season. The summer of 2022 led Urban Table to record sales.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Make Burglary Arrests
A 30 year old Hearne man’s 17th trip to the Brazos County jail in 13 years, accuses him of entering the College Station Game Stop store Monday at 5:30 in the morning. A College Station police officer responding to an alarm found Jalen Bloom crawling through a broken window. The officer also observed according to the arrest report that it looked like the storefront was rammed by a vehicle. Bloom told the officer that someone else broke the window. Bloom, who is awaiting a trial on Brazos County charges of DWI, evading arrest, and drug possession, is out of jail after posting bonds from his latest arrest totaling $8,000 dollars.
