Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts
Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
Brian Ferentz delivers honest assessment of Iowa QB play in Week 1
Brian Ferentz did not sound happy after watching the tape of Iowa’s game against South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes put up just 7 points and 166 total yards in the putrid victory. During Ferentz’s press conference, he indicated the tape review showed an adequate job by the offensive line...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Key Buckeye receiver seen in full pads at practice
Ohio State caught a tough break when they lost star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba early in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, Smith-Njigba was seen in full pads, walking lightly off-the-field, per a video from Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. After practice,...
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
Dabo Swinney has interesting take on Clemson QB situation
Do the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy? Head coach Dabo Swinney is won't say one way or another. While DJ Uiagalelei opened the season as the starter, freshman Cade Klubnik impressed during garbage time of the team’s 41-10 season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. Klubnik ran a composed 10-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that certainly left some wanting a glimpse of the freshman in a more competitive game environment.
Robert Griffin III Reveals His College Football Top 5 Rankings
College football prognosticators are hard at work deciphering the best teams after Week 1. On Wednesday, Robert Griffin III offered his insight by ranking his top-five teams on Twitter. The former Heisman Trophy winner deviated from the consensus a tad by ranking Georgia first ahead of Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan,...
Ohio State releases game trailer for Week 2 matchup vs. Arkansas State
Ohio State started its season off on the right foot, taking care of Notre Dame 21-10 at the Horseshoe on Sept. 3. The Fighting Irish took a 10-7 lead into the locker room before the Buckeyes scored a touchdown in the 3rd and 4th quarter and held the Irish offense at bay for an opening night win.
NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay's Wife's Racy Photo
Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are ready to get their Super Bowl repeat season going. Thursday night, McVay and the Rams are set to kick off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the first game of the 2022 regular season. It should be a fun one.
Urban Meyer weighs in on Jim Harbaugh's QB situation at Michigan
Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about tough quarterback decisions. Recently, he weighed in on the QB battle facing Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. During a conversation on “Urban’s Take with Tim May,” Meyer admitted the decision of playing the guy who gives your team the best chance of winning is a tough one. However, Meyer also noted most of his FOX colleagues believe JJ McCarthy is the more talented player following the Michigan games they covered in 2021 (Via On3 Sports):
Steve Sarkisian Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Very Clear
Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban will meet on Saturday when Texas hosts top-ranked Alabama. The two men used to be colleagues. Sarkisian served as an analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2016 and then as Saban's offensive coordinator in 2019-20 before being hired to run the Longhorns. When Saban first...
ESPN Has New No. 1 In College Football Power Rankings
A 55-0 win to start the season wasn't enough for Alabama to keep the top spot in ESPN's rankings. Released late Monday night, ESPN moved the Crimson Tide from first to second among its top-25 schools. A familiar foe in Georgia unseated them for No. 1 positioning. Mark Schlabach praised...
Reporter Claps Back at Snarky Comment by LSU’s Brian Kelly
The Tigers football coach teased a tardy media member at Tuesday’s press conference, but she retorted with equal energy.
Joel Klatt explains 'bandaid performance' Michigan fans should hope to see from JJ McCarthy in Week 2
Joel Klatt had an interesting take on Michigan’s quarterback battle for Week 2. QB Cade McNamara had previously been announced as the starter in Week 1 but completed just half his passes in the first half. Ultimately, he was pulled from the game in favor of backup QB JJ McCarthy.
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
College football rankings: Full ballots released for Week 2 AP Poll
College football rankings are back. The Associated Press released their ballots for the Week 2 poll. Michigan got a lot of No. 4 votes, and moved up from its previous No. 5 ranking. Ohio State had 2 1st-place votes, but ended up slipping to No. 3 overall on a lot of ballots. Some of the voters even had Michigan outside of the Top 10. The furthest that someone voted Michigan was all the way back to No. 15.
Ryan Day addresses Week 1 absence, outlook for WR Julian Fleming
Ohio State rolled to its first win of the season, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame, 21-10. The Buckeyes managed a win without the help of WR Julian Fleming but struggled offensively during the game. On Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day briefly addressed Fleming’s injury during his weekly press conference....
Purdue unveils game day uniform for Week 2 matchup with Indiana State
Purdue football is coming off of a blackout in Week 1 of the season, and the Boilermakers are keeping the black trend going in Week 2. During the season opener, the Boilermakers unveiled an all-black combination to set the blackout vibe in West Lafayette. The atmosphere was incredible despite Purdue falling in the final minutes to Penn State.
Anthony Grant's breakout performance leads to shift on Nebraska's depth chart
Anthony Grant has been a bright spot for Nebraska so far this season. His play has forced Nebraska to make some changes to the running back depth chart per Luke Millin of the Lincoln Journal Star. Grant has rushed for 100+ yards in 2 games for the Cornhuskers and is...
