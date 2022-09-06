ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts

Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
MORGANTOWN, WV
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz delivers honest assessment of Iowa QB play in Week 1

Brian Ferentz did not sound happy after watching the tape of Iowa’s game against South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes put up just 7 points and 166 total yards in the putrid victory. During Ferentz’s press conference, he indicated the tape review showed an adequate job by the offensive line...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers

After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
AMES, IA
Yardbarker

Dabo Swinney has interesting take on Clemson QB situation

Do the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy? Head coach Dabo Swinney is won't say one way or another. While DJ Uiagalelei opened the season as the starter, freshman Cade Klubnik impressed during garbage time of the team’s 41-10 season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. Klubnik ran a composed 10-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that certainly left some wanting a glimpse of the freshman in a more competitive game environment.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reveals His College Football Top 5 Rankings

College football prognosticators are hard at work deciphering the best teams after Week 1. On Wednesday, Robert Griffin III offered his insight by ranking his top-five teams on Twitter. The former Heisman Trophy winner deviated from the consensus a tad by ranking Georgia first ahead of Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State releases game trailer for Week 2 matchup vs. Arkansas State

Ohio State started its season off on the right foot, taking care of Notre Dame 21-10 at the Horseshoe on Sept. 3. The Fighting Irish took a 10-7 lead into the locker room before the Buckeyes scored a touchdown in the 3rd and 4th quarter and held the Irish offense at bay for an opening night win.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer weighs in on Jim Harbaugh's QB situation at Michigan

Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about tough quarterback decisions. Recently, he weighed in on the QB battle facing Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. During a conversation on “Urban’s Take with Tim May,” Meyer admitted the decision of playing the guy who gives your team the best chance of winning is a tough one. However, Meyer also noted most of his FOX colleagues believe JJ McCarthy is the more talented player following the Michigan games they covered in 2021 (Via On3 Sports):
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Very Clear

Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban will meet on Saturday when Texas hosts top-ranked Alabama. The two men used to be colleagues. Sarkisian served as an analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2016 and then as Saban's offensive coordinator in 2019-20 before being hired to run the Longhorns. When Saban first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Has New No. 1 In College Football Power Rankings

A 55-0 win to start the season wasn't enough for Alabama to keep the top spot in ESPN's rankings. Released late Monday night, ESPN moved the Crimson Tide from first to second among its top-25 schools. A familiar foe in Georgia unseated them for No. 1 positioning. Mark Schlabach praised...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: Full ballots released for Week 2 AP Poll

College football rankings are back. The Associated Press released their ballots for the Week 2 poll. Michigan got a lot of No. 4 votes, and moved up from its previous No. 5 ranking. Ohio State had 2 1st-place votes, but ended up slipping to No. 3 overall on a lot of ballots. Some of the voters even had Michigan outside of the Top 10. The furthest that someone voted Michigan was all the way back to No. 15.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day addresses Week 1 absence, outlook for WR Julian Fleming

Ohio State rolled to its first win of the season, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame, 21-10. The Buckeyes managed a win without the help of WR Julian Fleming but struggled offensively during the game. On Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day briefly addressed Fleming’s injury during his weekly press conference....
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue unveils game day uniform for Week 2 matchup with Indiana State

Purdue football is coming off of a blackout in Week 1 of the season, and the Boilermakers are keeping the black trend going in Week 2. During the season opener, the Boilermakers unveiled an all-black combination to set the blackout vibe in West Lafayette. The atmosphere was incredible despite Purdue falling in the final minutes to Penn State.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

